New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | The Thaiger

New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand
45 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed at this morning’s briefing by the the Ministry of Public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, a slight drop from yesterday’s 5o and Thursday’s 54. Two more deaths were also reported. The total number of infections since the outbreak began now stands at 2,518. 35 patients have died. The cases span 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | NBT World News
Phuket reports 2 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday)
Continuing a hopeful downward trend, the southern province of Phuket today reported only 2 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, down from yesterday’s 9 and Thursday’s 21. Many if not most of cases originate from the island’s Patong subdistrict, which is now has restricted access, and especially its legendary Bangla Road red light area.
The island province has taken stringent measures to battle the spread of the virus, virtually sealing itself by order of its governor and heavily limiting travel among its 17 tambons, or subdistricts.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 171: A 64 year old thai woman, a maid with no history of close contact with foreigners. Lives in Surin beach in Cherngthalay, and fell ill on April 2. 6 contacts are considered at high risk.
Case 172: A 36 year old thai woman, an Issan food vendor in Patong. She had close contact with cases 146 and 147, 3 people are at high risk.
Phuket’s airport officially closed yesterday until the end of the month and residents woke this morning to an alcohol ban.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
50 new coronavirus cases nationwide (Friday), 1 death
50 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed around Thailand at this morning’s briefing by the The Ministry of public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, a slight drop from yesterday’s 54. There was also one new death. The total number of infections since the outbreak began now stands at 2,473. 33 patients have died. The cases span 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces.
1,013 people have completely recovered and been released from hospital, 73 of them in the past 24 hours.
Today’s one death was described as a 43 year old Thai Woman in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, who also suffered from lupus. A spokesman said the dead woman was a vendor who suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus.
She was taken to a hospital on Monday with a fever of 38.5°C, diarrhea, vomiting, panting and exhaustion. Her blood pressure dropped to 85/64 and she soon needed a ventilator. She was found to have severe pneumonia. She died on Tuesday and her Covid-19 test result came back yesterday. It was positive.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Friday)
Phuket, which has now closed all points of entry by land and sea, and today closed its airport, has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Friday). That’s less than half of yesterday’s 21 cases and even lower than Wednesday’s 14. The new cases bring the total on the southern island to 170 since the outbreak began in January.
No fatalities have been reported from the disease in Phuket in the past 24 hours.
Phuket has become a hotspot for new cases and many districts now have restricted access. The government has announced new travel restrictions for the island that go into effect next Monday.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 162: A 56 year old Thai woman, a food vendor in Patong, who had close contact with cases 92 and 114. She fell sick on March 29.
Case 163: A 37 year old Thai woman who works as a server at a popular expat hotel.
Case 164: A 29 year old Thai woman who works in a popular locally-owned bar in Patong.
Case 165: A 45 year old Thai woman, a hotel receptionist.
Case 166: A 21 year old Thai woman who works as a tour booth attendant.
Case 167: A 30 year old Thai woman, a nurse in operation rooms in a public hospital. She fell sick on April 4 and is believed to have contracted the disease from another confirmed case.
Case 168: A 3 year old Thai boy, son of a confirmed case.
Case 169: 60 year old Thai man, the father of another confirmed case.
Case 170: 60 year old Thai woman, the mother of a confirmed case.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health
