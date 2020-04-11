New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | The Thaiger

Continuing a hopeful downward trend, the southern province of Phuket today reported only 2 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, down from yesterday’s 9 and Thursday’s 21. Many if not most of cases originate from the island’s Patong subdistrict, which is now has restricted access, and especially its legendary Bangla Road red light area.

The island province has taken stringent measures to battle the spread of the virus, virtually sealing itself by order of its governor and heavily limiting travel among its 17 tambons, or subdistricts.

Here are the details of today’s new cases…

Case 171: A 64 year old thai woman, a maid with no history of close contact with foreigners. Lives in Surin beach in Cherngthalay, and fell ill on April 2. 6 contacts are considered at high risk.

Case 172: A 36 year old thai woman, an Issan food vendor in Patong. She had close contact with cases 146 and 147, 3 people are at high risk.

Phuket’s airport officially closed yesterday until the end of the month and residents woke this morning to an alcohol ban.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket