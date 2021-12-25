NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some

Giving the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the National Communicable Disease Committee for children aged 5 to 11 to protect against Covid-19 infections. In the face of the spreading Omicron variant, the NCDC also recommended a fourth booster vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare professionals, and people with certain medical needs.

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be effective in fighting the Omicron variant, but only with 3 doses of the vaccine. Similar results have now been announced by the makers of the Moderna vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, though Sinovac says they are still awaiting a complete data set to determine if a triple dose of their vaccine can stand up against the new strain.

The NCDC made the endorsements during a meeting with the Department of Disease Control Director-General Control Dr Opas Karnkawinpong. As of now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only Covid-19 protection that the Food and Drug Administration has approved for use on children under the age of 18 in Thailand. It has previously been used for students aged 12 to 18 years old, but this new declaration would open the vaccines up for children as young as 5 to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Just over 5 million students were vaccinated with Pfizer in the initial student vaccine drive and the Ministry of Education says they will use the same method where students received their inoculation right on site in their school to roll out the drive for younger children.

The NCDC also suggested the use of a fourth booster shot for those who are more at risk of catching the Covid-19 virus. People likely to work with infected patients, like frontline personnel and healthcare workers should get a fourth shot, as well as those who suffer from chronic diseases that put them at risk or are immunocompromised.

The injection of a fourth vaccine would be entirely voluntary and those who choose to get the shot could also opt for a half dose, or an intradermal injection instead of an intramuscular jab, administering the vaccine into the skin instead of deep into the muscle.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

