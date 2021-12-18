Moderna finds booster shot effective against Omicron variant

Following in the footsteps of Pfizer, Moderna has announced positive results in their study of how the mRNA vaccine stands up against the new Omicron variant. In their new assessment, the makers of Moderna found that, very similarly to the Pfizer vaccine, 2 doses of Moderna is less effective against the Omicron variant than previous strains, but a third booster shot vastly increases its efficacy.

The new study is being rushed to a preprint server which allows the research to be peer-reviewed quickly in order to officially publish the findings. So far, their research has found that a 50 microgram booster shot significantly increases Moderna’s ability to fight the Omicron variant.

After 2 doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, people vaccinated had detectable levels of titration of the antibodies that neutralise the virus, the levels were much lower than when fighting the original Covid-19 virus. A 50 microgram dose of mRNA-1273 increases the titration levels sufficiently for the neutralising antibodies to fight against the Omicron variant effectively.

Tests are now ongoing for the effectiveness of a 100 microgram booster shot as Moderna focuses its effort on the emerging variant with a 3-part strategy. While testing the 100 microgram booster shot, they are also developing an mRNA multivalent vaccine. They have said that updating vaccines as new strains emerge is a top priority for Moderna, like any vaccine manufacturer. Sinovac has said that they are still awaiting more data to determine their vaccine’s effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Thailand now has just over 4.5 million people who have received a booster shot, though the majority have received either AstraZeneca or Pfizer for their third injection. Nearly 99 million vaccines have been administered in total in the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

