Thailand

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Celebrating Christmas in Bangkok? Many shopping centres on lights and decorations reminding you that the best time of the year is here. Here are the most popular spots to get into the Christmas spirit in Bangkok.

1. CentralWorld

Photo courtesy of Central World

Photo courtesy of Central World

CentralWorld’s holiday display is one of the biggest in Bangkok and will be up into the new year, ending around 5 January.

This year, the spot comes with a stunning Christmas tree and photogenic spots in a pastel candy theme. Nearby is a Christmas market gathering street food and desserts with Thai and international cuisine. The light are on from 4pm to 11pm every day, free entrance.

2. ICONSIAM

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of ICONSIAM

Have you ever dreamt of enjoying Christmas by the riverside? Bangkok can fulfill your wish at ICONSIAM. Other than a luxury shopping journey, ICONSIAM also offers shiny and gold Christmas trees decorated in Thai style for customers to check out. The second Christmas tree is located inside in an extravagant design represented by Patak Philippe.

Different restaurants there also celebrate the Christmas season offering a good deal for festive dishes.

3. Central Embassy

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Central Embassy

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Central Embassy

The Central Embassy presents a massive Christmas tree decorated with plants and gift boxes. The tree is 22-metre tall and is recognised as the highest one of its kind in Southeast Asia. The tree was designed by a Japanese artist aiming to spread more green and refreshing spots to Bangkok.

Don’t forget to check out the skywalk connecting Central Embassy and Central Chidlom to get a picture with a sparkling red tunnel. The decoration will be up until 9 January.

4. Samyan Mitrtown

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Samyan Mitrtown

Light up your Christmas with a neon Christmas tree at Samyan Mitrtown and 120-metre eye-catching underground tunnel. The Christmas tree here is decorated with encouraging messages to cheer you up for the upcoming new year.

The lights and decoration start from a tunnel, connecting Samyan MRT to the shopping centre, with over 5,000 fluffy cloud balloon lights and several shiny disco balls.

5. Emquartier

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Emqurtier

Just outside of the Phrom Phong BTS station, you will find a place full of rainbow decorations and a large Christmas tree decorated with unicorn, hearts, and other random things.

6. Siam Discovery

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
This year, Siam Discovery goes green with a Christmas tree made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) or opaque plastic bottles. Each bottle was decorated to be a member of outer space creatures coming to the world to spread a good new year’s wish. After the holiday ends, the whole Christmas tree will be recycled to be a red trash bin for infectious waste.

7. Siam Paragon

Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo courtesy of Siam Paragon

It may not be a white Christmas in Thailand, but it is at Siam Paragon. The tree in front of the shopping centre shines in white and blue and is decorated with stars. There are also stunning light tunnels set up outside. And, if you’re lucky, you might see Santa.

 




Trending