Thailand
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
Celebrating Christmas in Bangkok? Many shopping centres on lights and decorations reminding you that the best time of the year is here. Here are the most popular spots to get into the Christmas spirit in Bangkok.
1. CentralWorld
CentralWorld’s holiday display is one of the biggest in Bangkok and will be up into the new year, ending around 5 January.
This year, the spot comes with a stunning Christmas tree and photogenic spots in a pastel candy theme. Nearby is a Christmas market gathering street food and desserts with Thai and international cuisine. The light are on from 4pm to 11pm every day, free entrance.
2. ICONSIAM
Have you ever dreamt of enjoying Christmas by the riverside? Bangkok can fulfill your wish at ICONSIAM. Other than a luxury shopping journey, ICONSIAM also offers shiny and gold Christmas trees decorated in Thai style for customers to check out. The second Christmas tree is located inside in an extravagant design represented by Patak Philippe.
Different restaurants there also celebrate the Christmas season offering a good deal for festive dishes.
3. Central Embassy
The Central Embassy presents a massive Christmas tree decorated with plants and gift boxes. The tree is 22-metre tall and is recognised as the highest one of its kind in Southeast Asia. The tree was designed by a Japanese artist aiming to spread more green and refreshing spots to Bangkok.
Don’t forget to check out the skywalk connecting Central Embassy and Central Chidlom to get a picture with a sparkling red tunnel. The decoration will be up until 9 January.
4. Samyan Mitrtown
Light up your Christmas with a neon Christmas tree at Samyan Mitrtown and 120-metre eye-catching underground tunnel. The Christmas tree here is decorated with encouraging messages to cheer you up for the upcoming new year.
The lights and decoration start from a tunnel, connecting Samyan MRT to the shopping centre, with over 5,000 fluffy cloud balloon lights and several shiny disco balls.
5. Emquartier
Just outside of the Phrom Phong BTS station, you will find a place full of rainbow decorations and a large Christmas tree decorated with unicorn, hearts, and other random things.
6. Siam Discovery
This year, Siam Discovery goes green with a Christmas tree made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) or opaque plastic bottles. Each bottle was decorated to be a member of outer space creatures coming to the world to spread a good new year’s wish. After the holiday ends, the whole Christmas tree will be recycled to be a red trash bin for infectious waste.
7. Siam Paragon
It may not be a white Christmas in Thailand, but it is at Siam Paragon. The tree in front of the shopping centre shines in white and blue and is decorated with stars. There are also stunning light tunnels set up outside. And, if you’re lucky, you might see Santa.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
Will there ever be another Concorde?
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Events3 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Phuket2 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve