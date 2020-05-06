Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank
Parn Phet Market Government Savings Bank branch in Mukdahan (north eastern Thailand) reports that hundreds of people have lined up to seek emergency loans from the government to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The queue was stated to have been so long that it stretched out onto the street.
After making their online applications, those applicants were asked for a face to face interview. GSB offers loans of 10,000 and 50,000 baht at low interest rates to self-employed people and those holding paid jobs affected by the crisis.
A maximum loan of 10,000 baht can be paid for the self-employed group at an interest rate of 0.1 % over two years, without any payments required for the first six months. Applicants must be Thai nationality, at least 20 years of age, have a residency certificate and contact number. The loan is valid for people who earn no more than 30.000 baht a month, such as traders, sellers, bus drivers, taxi drivers and guides.
In the meantime, persons with fixed incomes can take loans of up to 50,000 baht, which can be repaid over 3 years. This loan requires a guarantor or guarantee of property. To be eligible, a Thai national must have a residence certificate, can show that the Covid-19 outbreak affected his or her income, and is over the age of 20.
The government has set aside 20 billion baht for this stimulus scheme.
SOURCE: The Nation
Airbnb slashes 1,900 staff to ride out the travel downturn
Accommodation-sharing online disruptor, Airbnb, says it’s slashing a quarter of its workforce, nearly 2,000 workers, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shred the international travel industry. The company said that it plans to soften the blow for former employees with benefits, including providing 12 months of health insurance.
Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky says the cuts are needed until people start to travel again.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill.”
Airbnb says that it is going back to basic and cutting investments in transportation, hotels and other endeavours “that do not directly support hosts whose home listed on the platform”.
Airbnb has only recently announced it is receiving a billion dollars in new investment to survive and, it hopes, thrive in the new travel paradigm. At the time the CEO said… “The fresh resources will enable the San Francisco-based company to invest in its community of hosts as well as local experiences provided along with stays in homes.”
But since the announcements the world’s travel business has been completely devastated with no clear path ahead until either a vaccine is found or some new way can be implemented for people to travel internationally. Most travel industry pundits are speculating that national tourism and travel business will be rebooted domestically before governments are willing to allow foreign tourists to return.
In the meantime the San Francisco-based company is cutting 25% of its workforce.
“The job cuts will be spread about the company’s global operations, with a goal of tuning a more focused business strategy that returns to Airbnb “roots” of being a platform for sharing homes and local experiences.”
“Teams across all of Airbnb will be impacted.”
“Many teams will be reduced in size based on how well they map to where Airbnb is headed.”
There are 61,400 listings for Airbnb in Thailand.
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
Last week the Finance Ministry agreed to guarantee a 54 billion baht bailout loan for the ailing airline and a further 80 billion baht recovery loan – both massive amounts of money being given to an airline that has been in debt for the last decade.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the State Enterprise Policy Office was responsible for caveats on the loans and the restructuring required. Thai Airways is 51% owned by the Thai government. He didn’t mince his words and made it clear that the current raft of bailouts will be the last.
“This is the last time that Thai Airways will receive support from the government. If the situation worsens, there will be a complete structural overhaul of the airline.”
Prayut warned that the airline “must achieve 10 goals and not waste the government-backed loan”. Thai Airways posted a loss of 12 billion baht last year, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April and is planning to take to the skies at the end of the month when the Thai Civil Aviation Authority lifts its ban on flights at the end of the month, pending opportunities and destinations that ,ay open up for the airline.
Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand have lined up for a 25 billion baht bailout, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back. The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.
Meanwhile Thai Airways’ staff have been on a charm offensive promising they’ll be back in the skies soon and even put a music video together showing off some of their dancing skills (below).
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business winners and losers, and the lumpy recovery
As we slowly start to emerge from enforced lockdowns, how have things changed? There have been early ‘winners and losers’ but the profound changes to our lives will now start to morph into lingering economic hardships and unpredictable business outcomes.
Different countries are going to restart their economies at varying speeds and retain some restrictions and drop others, depending on both health concerns and in some cases, political will.
Some of the world’s biggest companies have become even bigger. Small to medium size companies are running on meagre savings or government handouts. Mum and dad stores are struggling to re-open. Start-ups, in the early days of disrupting the bigger players, have been wiped out. Be assured that there will be no return to ‘normal’. Everyone is now charting new business territory.
Whilst the ‘lockdowns’ and travel restrictions around the world have, generally, slowed the infections rate – flattening the curve – they’ve also left the world economy in tatters. Central banks have thrown untold trillions at boosting their battered economies but all this has to be paid back, sooner or later.
But there have been a few winners who, more by luck than good planning, have had the right business model at the right time.
Amazon.com has had to hire more staff – a reported 100,000 – to keep up with a surge in demand from millions of house-bound consumers. It’s reported in Bloomberg that Amazon sales jumped 26% to a record US$75.5 billion, though actual earnings fell 29% compared with the same period last year.
Google’s revenue has exceeded analysts’ expectations for the first quarter. Facebook shares have soared on after results eased investor concerns about advertisers pulling their spend during the pandemic. And social media short-form video platform has been dragging users away from the former preferred Facebook and Instagram.
Even Apple posted a surprising 1% revenue increase in revenue during Q1 to US$58.3 billion.
In Thailand, food delivery services, logistics, online sales, insurance brokers, YouTubers and restaurants that quickly pivoted to the delivery model, have all survived and thrived during the country’s lockdowns. And April’s online traffic results show that most news media have increased their readership during the month as well.
People, stuck at home, have discovered a whole new world of online services. Surely online grocery shopping is going to become a new ‘norm’ in the future. Some businesses have discovered their staff have functioned perfectly well during the lockdowns making business owners take another look at their monthly office rentals.
But there is no doubt retail, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, airlines and hotels are struggling. Some will simply never re-open their doors. And who’d want to be the owner of a cruise ship at the moment?!
We will see some of the companies that have been able to continue trading during the lockdowns pounce on opportunities to buy-up smaller, struggling competitors. Some of the legacy airlines that have been able to ‘hang-on’ will gobble up some of the lean and mean, but cash-poor, low-cost airlines.
Bloomberg reports that the pandemic could reshape the American economy in many ways. Some established companies will begin to teeter and corporate defaults are projected to soar in coming months.
Fears of a “consolidation wave” are leading US lawmakers to try and limit any opportunistic take-overs. The chairman of the House Antitrust Panel is calling for a moratorium on acquisitions in the US.
“As millions of businesses struggle to stay afloat, private equity firms and dominant corporations are positioned to swoop in for a buying spree,”
Two other US Senators are proposing legislation to ban corporate mergers while the pandemic persists. Meanwhile both Democrats and Republicans are raising concerns about the power wielded by big companies, particularly Google and Facebook.
As the pandemic accelerates Amazon’s grip on US online retail sales – its market share already around 40% – it could also permanently shift consumer behaviour toward online shopping, further dooming bricks-and-mortar stores and the traditional retail model.
Netflix, the online streamer, has seen subscriber numbers surge in the first quarter this year. Almost 16 million people created accounts during that period. That is nearly double the number of new sign-ups it saw during the same period last year. Amazon Prime and Disney streaming services have also seen big growth.
Video-conferencing start-up Zoom has benefited massively. Almost unknown before the outbreak, Zoom is an instant household name. The company’s sales and share price are already up over 50% this year. Webex, Skype and Teams are also seeing major growth.
In France, the chairman of cosmetics giant L’Oreal, Jean-Paul Agon, suggested they are on the lookout for weakness in their smaller competitors.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s the Darwinian side of this industry. We are pretty sure to be able to get out this crisis even stronger. So will there be opportunities for interesting acquisitions? We will see.”
The ‘sextech’ industry has also thrived over the last few months. Experiencing massive spikes in online orders, from vegan condoms to erotic audio apps, online pornography to AI sex toys, the demand for services has never been stronger. Earlier projections that the international industry will grow to $122 billion by 2026 have been revised upwards as the industry has surged during the lockdowns.
And any businesses to do with health, from face masks, hand sanitisers and business PPE, to insurance ‘top-ups’ and new policies, have all thrived.
SOURCES: Bloomberg | BBC
