600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

Six high-stakes government projects worth over 600 million baht are under the microscope—but progress remains a mystery.

The Phuket Provincial Governance Committee has launched a round of field inspections aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and public benefit from major infrastructure and development projects slated for 2025.

Led by Ruenwadee Suwanmongkol, Chief Inspector General of the Prime Minister’s Office for Inspection Area 6 and chair of the committee, the inspections followed a high-level meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall. Peerapit Ongcharoen, Vice Chairman of the Good Governance Committee, joined the oversight mission.

“These inspections are essential not only for transparency but to confirm that the public receives real, long-term value from these developments,” said Ruenwadee.

Despite the high price tags, the committee’s report offered no concrete updates on the actual progress of any project.

Among the high-profile projects scrutinised were two flood-prevention schemes involving the construction of retaining walls on both sides of the Bang Yai Canal.

Each section was allocated a 25-million-baht budget and is intended to shield Phuket Old Town from future flooding, The Phuket News reported.

Also under inspection:

A 15 million baht Water Management Infrastructure Development Project under the Phuket Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office.

The Laem Phromthep Skywalk Project in Rawai recently ballooned in budget from 250 million baht to over 301 million baht.

A massive 230 million baht Water Quality Improvement Project, involving a wastewater interceptor and pumping station in Phuket City Municipality.

A 60 million baht renovation of Surakul Stadium, managed by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO).

All projects are part of the province’s 2025 Annual Action Plan. The committee examined progress reports and conducted site visits as part of its oversight duties, the official statement confirmed.

But notably, the report stopped short of disclosing the current status of any of the developments—raising eyebrows about transparency in a process designed to promote exactly that.

Ruenwadee reiterated that regular oversight is crucial to ensure that public funds are not wasted and that all initiatives deliver sustainable value for residents.