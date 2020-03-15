Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
After days of rumours, assertions and flip-flops, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry in a press briefing yesterday provided some much-needed clarity regarding visa-on-arrival (VOA) status for 18 countries and visa exemption for three countries with high infection rates of the Covid-19 coronavirus: they are cancelled. Cherdkiat Atthakor, director-general and spokesman of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department says the cancellations are in place temporarily until Sept 30,
Citizens of Russia, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau (which has been virus-free for weeks), which have signed bilateral agreements, are exempted from the new policies, meaning they can enter Thailand without the need apply for a visa.
On Wednesday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the cancellation had been enacted. Yet, shortly after, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat told media the cancellations were “impractical” because existing bilateral agreements had not expired.
Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Prayut insisted the visa changes had gone into effect on Thursday and would last to the end of September. Then the director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs said existing agreements over exemptions needed to be studied before any changes could be enforced.
Still, some confusion remains: A report in today’s Bangkok Post plainly states:
“The countries with cancelled VOA are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu. Russia, however, is exempted, thanks to a bilateral agreement.”
The same article goes on to report:
“Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea will have the visa exemption policy cancelled. In practice, only Italians need to apply for a visa to enter Thailand. Citizens of South Korea and Hong Kong can still enter Thailand without visas because of a bilateral agreement.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prompted tourism industry leaders in Phuket this week to support moves to cancel or postpone mass events across the island. All official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in the southern resort island’s Patong district have already been cancelled, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week, usually the biggest motorcycle event in Asia. Even the popular Lard Yai Phuket Walking Street ‘night market’ in Phuket Town (in Thalang Road on Sunday nights) was not spared.
In a move sure to rattle working parents, school “summer camps” in all 19 of Phuket’s municipalities and local districts have been cancelled, meaning children will be staying home for several weeks. The camps basically provide day care for young children during the Thai school holidays, which began yesterday.
Dr Chayanon Pucharoen of PSU, Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, estimates that the plunge in international arrivals to Phuket has already cost Phuket 12-15 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
“The cancellation of major events will cost Phuket even more. It is already bad, and March is not going to get any better. It might be even worse in April, but it is hard to predict at this stage.”
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced that Thailand was cancelling visa on arrival for 18 countries and territories, and visa exemption for three others. While the move has been delayed indefinitely, the number of international tourists coming to Phuket is likely to fall further as a result. Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the cancellation of mass-gathering events.
“I prefer Phuket to close down for at least 2 months. It is better than an outbreak affecting Phuket for 10 months.”
“But I can’t make any decisions about this. Protection is the most important factor right now, as is confidence in Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. It’s his job to make people feel confident about his actions.”
“For now, it doesn’t matter whether people are holding small or big gatherings. We must be concerned about who joins the gatherings. We need to control this, and people need to avoid exposing themselves to risk.”
“But the sense of fear is rising, and not helping”, Mr Thanusak noted, when asked about the move this week by three major national banks to close all their currency exchange booths quarantine all staff involved in foreign exchange transactions.
“That is the reaction of the bank, and people are worried about the coronavirus. It’s not necessary to close exchange booths, it does not help. For this they could just use hand sanitiser to protect their staff.”
Recent measures in Phuket saw more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Fortuna cruise liner being denied permission to disembark in Patong on March 6, because 64 Italians on board had left Italy in the previous 14 days. The ban followed the Thai government instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from the six “risk areas” just a day earlier.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed to the press that all official Songkran celebrations in the tourist town had been cancelled.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to.”
Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association, Sarayuth Mallam, praised the move by organisers to cancel or postpone major events.
“Preventing large crowds at events attended by foreigners and Thais is good. It shows people are wary of the virus spreading in Phuket and want to avoid the risk of an outbreak. The coronavirus is serious, but I am not asking people to cancel all events. Happy activities should go on. There is no need to cancel every event or activity.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Tourism officials ponder moving Songkran to July, boosting domestic tourism
Joint ventures with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) are trying to solve worst case scenarios of losing over 1 trillion baht in revenue and 10 million in inbound guests to celebrate Songkran. The TAT has set a optimistic target of 172 million domestic trips this year, generating 1.13 trillion baht in revenue. They’re also examining the postponing of Songkran celebrations to July 4-7 this year. The idea already has the nod from Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn but still needs approval from the Culture Ministry and cabinet.
Meanwhile, the President of The TCT Chairat Trirattanajarasporn acknowledge TAT’s prediction – the decrease in revenue and inbound guests.
“The greater challenge for Thai tourism is to boost the number of domestic trips to maintain jobs for workers in the industry until the coronavirus crisis passes. The TCT has set a lofty goal for local tourists to take 200 million domestic trips this year, also that tourism operators from the private sectors should make more effort to attract domestic tourism”.
“As the cabinet has encouraged state agencies to arrange meetings and seminars within the country instead of outbound trips.”
Mr Chairat says he believes this segment can support tourism from April – June. He did not rule out the possibility of raising the number of domestic trips to 200 million, as the circumstances are drastically different with Thais unable to currently travel abroad.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the growth target of 4% for the domestic market is already beyond reach.
“As in the past few years the growth rate lingered below 3% and now virus fears are constraining travel. Last year, Thais took 166.84 million trips nationwide, spending 1.08 trillion baht. To achieve 200 million trips will require an additional 33.16 million trips or at least 20% growth this year.
“This is hard for all of us, but it’s worth trying. We need a lot of cooperation from the TCT and the private sector to build sentiment among tourists who still have travel ambitions and purchasing power but do not want to take risks outside the country.”
SOURCE: BangkokPost
US announces temporary ban on flights coming from Europe
The US President Donald Trump has announced today a month-long suspension for travellers out of Europe. The only exception if people travelling from the UK to the US.
In an official televised address to the US TV audience from the White House, President Trump noted he was overseeing “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”
The travel ban starts tomorrow night (Friday). Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the Covid-19 coronavirus has been upgraded to a designation of ‘pandemic’.
The move will have profound consequences for airlines travelling between the US and Europe as well as travel companies. The US President is expected to outline some financial and tax relief those industries.
“Europe is having a tough time right now with the virus. And we’ll be making various decisions.”
In his address he also confirmed an earlier Facebook post, reporting that US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus whilst visiting Australia.

