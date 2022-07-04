Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
An unvaccinated tourist en route to Thailand was turned away at the check-in desk at Manchester Airport in England on Saturday after an airline didn’t get the memo about Thailand’s updated entry restrictions. If you are unvaccinated and plan to travel to Thailand, The Thaiger has advice about how to avoid this happening to you.
Thailand Pass was scrapped on July 1, supposedly making post-pandemic travel to Thailand “easier than ever.” Well…
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Administration – the CCSA – and the Tourism Authority of Thailand – the TAT – reports that unvaccinated tourists can either show proof of a negative pro-ATK or RT-PCR test gained within 72 hours prior to arrival OR simply take an ATK test upon arrival.
The CCSA said that randomised checks will be undertaken at Thailand’s airports to check whether travellers have either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative pre-arrival Covid-19 test. Anyone without the documents may still gain entry into Thailand, but will be subject to an on-arrival ATK test, according to the CCSA.
One unvaccinated traveller arrived at Manchester Airport on Saturday, July 2, expecting to fly to Thailand via Dubai and test upon arrival at Bangkok’s Survarnabhumi Airport. However, at the check-in desk, Emirates staff asked for either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test. The tourist told The Thaiger…
“I read on the news that unvaccinated tourists were no longer required to take a pre-arrival test. I thought I could fly to Thailand and take an ATK test upon arrival. But after queuing for 2 hours at Manchester Airport, the Emirates check-in staff told me “there is no way you’re getting on this flight.” They turned me away. They told me to rebook my flight, stay in a hotel, and take a test the next day if I wanted to travel to Thailand.”
The problem is, despite Thailand’s CCSA and TAT confirming the scrapping of pre-arrival testing regardless of vaccination status, the UK government’s travel advice on Thailand’s entry restrictions says differently…
“From 1 July, you are no longer required to apply for permission to enter Thailand.
You still need to show proof of either a vaccine certificate or negative COVID-19 test results.
Vaccine certificate or pro-ATK/RT-PCR results (within 72 hours) will be checked by airline staff at check-in and once again when you arrive in Thailand.
USD 10,000 insurance requirements for COVID-19 treatment will no longer be mandatory, but is highly recommended.”
Since the scrapping of Thailand Pass, several travellers have told The Thaiger that they have sailed through Suvarnabhumi Airport without being asked to show vaccination history, proof of a negative test, or without being asked to take an ATK.
However, until the UK government updates their travel advice to Thailand, unvaccinated tourists from the UK will likely be asked for proof of a negative test from their airline for they can travel.
For now, The Thaiger‘s advice for unvaccinated tourists is to gain a negative Pro-ATK or RT-PCR test result 72 hours prior to travelling, just in case.
The tourist said that not only did the Emirates staff cite the UK government’s travel advice, but also said it was a requirement of Dubai Airport for transiting passengers to have proof of a negative test. However, the Emirates website’s section entitled “Transiting in Dubai” states…
“Transiting passengers are not required to present a COVID 19‑PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.”
Just in case, whichever airline you are flying with hasn’t caught wind of Thailand’s updated entry restrictions yet, the safest thing to do is to gain a negative Pro-ATK or RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival in Thailand, even though Thailand doesn’t require it anymore.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pickup truck explosion kills 2 in Bangkok
OIC commends treatment of Muslims and quality of life in Thailand
Search launched for suspects after name changed on symbolic Bangkok bridge
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Thailand-France business investment discussed in PM meeting
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Thai health delegate says we must do more to protect kids from sex crimes
5 large condos in Bangkok to buy cheap and renovate (2022)
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Going Live Soon | GMT
Cyber police bust illegal gambling ring in Pattaya valued at 100 million baht
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Bangkok governor invites public to ‘plant a million trees’
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Patong3 days ago
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
- Patong4 days ago
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
- Economy2 days ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
- Expats4 days ago
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
- Laos23 hours ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Thailand3 days ago
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
- Bank Accounts3 days ago
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Recent comments: