European airlines assess mask rules for flights to United States

After US airlines stopped requiring people to wear masks on domestic flights last week, European airlines are assessing their mask rules for flights to the US. European carriers are now divided over policies on trans-Atlantic flights.

British Airways told customers that the requirement to wear masks onboard depends on restrictions in the arrival destination. KLM, a Dutch airline, told passengers it still “strongly advises all passengers” to wear a face mask on board. Virgin Atlantic Airways said that masks would be a personal choice on all flights between the UK and US. A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said…

“This aligns with our existing mask policy on routes where international regulations around mask-wearing do not apply…”.

Meanwhile, Air France and Deutsche Lufthansa, a German airline, said masks are still required on all their flights.

US airlines began their new policy on Monday. Pilots announced the new rules mid-flight, which upset some passengers. A mother aboard a flight to LA with her children was filled with alarm upon hearing the announcement. Both of Brooke Tansley’s children, a 4 year old and an 8 month old baby, are too young to be vaccinated, she said.

“It’s not that the mask mandate has changed that upset me, it’s that we boarded the plane under one set of rules, and made a decision as a family and as a work group. The decision was made for us mid-flight”.

The wearing of face masks in the US has become highly politicised.

