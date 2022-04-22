No quarantine for unvaccinated travellers in Thailand and other countries

International travellers who are unvaccinated for Covid-19 will soon be able to enter Thailand by air without quarantine, as long as they provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure. They’ll just need to upload their negative test result onto the Thailand Pass system before boarding their flight.

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday announced major changes to various existing entry requirements, which are planned to come into effect on May 1. The date will later be confirmed in the Royal Gazette.

Unvaccinated travellers who enter the kingdom without a pre-arrival PCR will still have to pay to quarantine for 5 days in an SHA+ facility and take a PCR test on day 4 or 5.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are both expected to monitor their health and regularly test themselves using ATK tests while travelling in Thailand, though it will not be enforced on healthy people.

Regarding quarantine for the unvaccinated, Thailand is following suit, rather than leading the way. Many other countries worldwide have already scrapped quarantine for the unvaccinated. Each country has different rules about pre-arrival and on arrival Covid-19 testing so always check the requirements before travelling.

As of April 22, 2022, unvaccinated travellers can enter the following countries without quarantining…

Asia

Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Europe

Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Georgia, Greece, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, the UK and Turkey.

The Middle East and Africa

Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), Angola, Bahrain, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, the Congo, South Africa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Americas

Belize, Brazil, Cuba, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Monaco, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay, the Bahamas and Venezuela.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Cambodia recently lowered quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 7 days. In Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, unvaccinated travellers are required to quarantine for 5 days. Unvaccinated travellers cannot enter the Philippines at all.