US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19
With the two year trade war between the economic super-powers still being sorted out, the Chinese and US governments have entered into a tit-for-tat exchange of blame for the origins of the Covid-19 virus this week.
Conspiracy theories have been fired back and forth between officials in the two countries. Washington has described the coronavirus outbreak as the “Wuhan Virus”. Even the US President has called it the “foreign virus”… “that started in China” during a nationwide address.
And US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly called the new coronavirus the “Wuhan virus”, prompting China’s foreign ministry to reject the term as “despicable” and “disrespecting science”.
The diplomatic media spat comes as Chinese officials try to deflect blame for the origins of the contagion and reframe the narrative with China taking “decisive steps” to buy the world time by placing large sections its population under quarantine. (This step was unprecedented at the time and never before attempted on a city-wide scale)
With cases swiftly falling in China (only 20 new cases announced in the past 24 hours whilst there were 3,497 new cases in Italy and 1,365 in Iran), Beijing is trying to re-imagine the widely held assessment that Wuhan, in Hubei province, is the birthplace of the outbreak.
Without any verifiable evidence, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian took to Twitter on Thursday claiming “it might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan”.
A video showing a US health official saying some flu victims were posthumously diagnosed as having had Covid-19, was a popular search item on China’s Weibo platform this week, (Weibo is a Chinese homegrown Facebook/Twitter-style App), with Chinese readers taking the bait.
Zhao then posted the clip on Twitter. This prompted the US State Department to officially invite the Chinese Ambassador to the State Department for a “please explain” meeting.
Zhao then complained that journalists using the term “China virus” were “suggesting its origin without any supporting facts or evidence” and had “ulterior motives.” But the indignant foreign ministry spokesman didn’t relent and wouldn’t retract his comments.
Even Gao Fu, the head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said back in January “we now know the source of the virus is wild animals sold at the seafood market” in Wuhan.
Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, insisted this week that the virus originated in Wuhan. Blaming the pandemic on an initial lack of cooperation from Chinese officials and a cover-up when the outbreak first emerged, O’Brien said this had “cost the world community two months to respond” to the threat.
Chinese government officials described his remarks “extremely immoral and also irresponsible”.
But there have been plenty of other unhelpful and nonsense theories running amok on social media which are equally untrue, and since debunked. In one version of the rumour, the coronavirus Covid-19 was magically engineered in a Chinese lab by humans as a “bioweapon”. In another rumour, the virus was apparently being studied in the lab and then “escaped” or “leaked” because of poor safety protocol.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a real place (that’s evidence enough for some), and the precise origin (as in date and location) of the novel coronavirus remains a mystery. Researchers continue to isolate the true origins but virologists who’ve parsed the genome, and epidemiologists who study coronaviruses, say they have enough evidence to emphatically prove that Covid-19 is brand new and came from nature, not the test tube of a rogue Chinese scientist.
Scientists have now conclusively cited the genome analyses from multiple countries, affirmed in The Lancet and other peer-review documents, that Covid-19 originated in wildlife.
Chinese authorities, after a slow start, eventually identified Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province as a threat so they placed some 50 million+ people under strict quarantine to in an unprecedented effort to contain the epidemic.
But, probably in a face-saving action by the Chinese government to deflect accusations from their citizens on social media, began sowing doubts in late February. This is the time Zhong Nanshan, a respected consultant with the Chinese National Health Commission, told reporters “the epidemic first appeared in China, but didn’t necessarily originate in China.”
International scientists, however, have long suspected, and since provided evidence, that the virus jumped from an animal at the Wuhan market to a human before spreading globally. The prime suspects are either civet cats or bats.
The World Health Organisation has also stated that, while the exact pathway between its animal source and humans is still unclear, Covid-19 was “unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019”.
Gerald Keusch, a professor of medicine and international health and associate director of Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, told Vox.com this week…
“Conspiracy theories about manmade viruses are not new. We saw this with HIV… the rumour that the US made it and introduced it into Africa. But they are really dangerous kinds of things to get spread around.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
83 Thai students arriving on a Thai Airways flight from Italy were taken from U-Tapao International Airport to Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri this morning for Covid-19 coronavirus screening. Six students had fevers and were separated and taken to nearby hospitals for tests and a 14 day mandatory quarantine. The other 77 were taken to guesthouses within the naval base, also for a 14-day quarantine and to monitor their health.
The Thai flight was the last on the Bangkok-Italy-Bangkok route, after the national flag carrier suspended the service indefinitely due to concerns over the outbreak in Italy, which has been designated as a “Dangerous Infectious Disease zone” by the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, Sripatum University in Bangkok today announced the immediate suspension of classes for six days, after one student was suspected to be infected with coronavirus. The student has been quarantined and the results of tests have not yet been announced.
The university’s administrators are contacting other students who were in close contact with the suspected case, to advise them of the need for self-quarantine for 14 days.
The move come after Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, closed for two days after a student tested positive for the virus.
SOURCES: Thai Pbs World | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
As of lunchtime today, there are 156,766 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the world. There have been 5,839 deaths and 75,937 patients who have now recovered. Italy now has more active cases than China, and new Chinese cases have drastically reduced over the past two weeks.
The countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases below…
INFOGRAPHIC: worldometers.info
In other world news, all people arriving in Australia after midnight tomorrow (Monday local time) will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Australian PM Scott Morrison made the announcement today.
“There is no plan for mass school closures at this point.”
Earlier this week, the Australian government advised the cancellation of all gatherings of more than 500 people, leading to the postponement of many sports events. Australia has recorded 249 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths.
The new measures are the same as those announced yesterday in New Zealand; when NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announced that all arriving travellers, including New Zealand citizens and residents, will have to undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine.
Across the US the Covid-19 virus is spreading but the US President Trump has tested negative, as announced by his personal physician. The upgraded US travel ban, which went into effect on Friday midnight (US local times), has now been extended to include the UK and Ireland, as well as 26 European countries. The virus has now reached 49 of the country’s 50 states. There has been 2,995 cases and 60 deaths.
In Europe. Italy remains under total lockdown, with the second-highest number of cases globally after China. Reports are emerging of hospitals overwhelmed with the sudden volume of new patients.
In Spain, residents are now restricted from leaving their homes. The only exemptions are travelling straight to work, shopping for groceries, hospitalisations, or caring for family members. And France is closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, clubs, and cinemas (a similar proposal is being mulled by the Thai Public Health Minister).
Spain, France, and Germany have seen dramatic spikes in new cases this week, with hundreds of new infections a day with European governments struggling to think of ways of limiting travel across the thousands of land borders.
In Asia, China and South Korea have reported dramatic reductions in new cases all week, with authorities speculating that the outbreak may have passed its peak in these countries. Earlier hot zones, like Hong Kong and Singapore, are still reporting a handful of new cases, but the rate of infection has slowed drastically. In Thailand, the number of cases keeps creeping up although the total number of reported cases still remains under 100.
But in Japan, numbers are spiking, with new cases reaching twice the world average daily figure. In the Philippines, the capital Manila is now under partial lockdown until April 14. Filipino officials are restricting movement, but President Duterte’s Thursday night address has left the city’s 12 million residents confused, unsure how or why the sweeping lockdown measures would be enforced.
Philippine schools will close for one month, mass gatherings have been banned (including church – a significant issue in the enthusiastically Catholic country), although businesses and retailers are being urged to remain open. Public transportation will continue to operate, as will some international flights to Manila’s airport, but domestic land, sea, and air connections have now been suspended.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
Thailand has added the UK, USA and several other countries to the list of countries it regards as being “high risk” for Covid-19 coronavirus contagion. The list now includes: Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and USA.
An update posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website yesterday advised travellers arriving in Thailand from these countries are expected to “ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days.” The statement reads:
“Travellers arriving from the countries with ongoing local transmission are required to be under observation (supervision without quarantine) in order to ensure self-monitoring for no less than 14 days until the end of the infectious period or the reason for suspicion.”
“Travellers must record their own symptoms in the reporting system and monitor their symptoms strictly as required by the MOPH.”
“The traveller must notify the disease control officer about the places he/she visits, so that a surveillance officer can closely monitor his/her movement and contacts.”
“If a traveller feels sick or suspects that he/she has a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms; such as, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, he/she must inform a disease control officer immediately upon the symptoms onset or upon suspecting illness to be tested, treated, clinically diagnosed, isolated or quarantined.”
According to the Department of Disease Control, self-monitoring involves:
“Body temperature screening twice a day, every day since arriving in Thailand, for a total of 14 days. If you have fever with respiratory symptoms, report to the local health authority”.
Travellers who fail to comply face fines up to 100,000 baht and/or a year in jail.
The update also linked to a Q&A for travellers coming to Thailand: Q&A regarding the Measures for Travellers.
The news comes as Thailand yesterday confirmed seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of these, 35 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
SOURCE: thaivisa | Tourism Authority of Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
Coronavirus UPDATE: Fortress Australia, Europe new ‘epicentre’
Thailand now lists UK, USA as “high risk” countries
Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19
Smoke and mirrors, northern Thailand’s annual smog problem
Manila goes on lockdown
Health minister to “suggest” closing bars, nightclubs
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Asia4 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai stocks tumbles, SET drops nearly 6%
- Crime3 days ago
Businessman murdered in front of family in southern Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
- Bangkok4 days ago
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”