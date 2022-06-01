Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today

International airlines have been issued with a notice from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, advising them of revised rules for entry to the kingdom from today. CAAT chief, Suttipong Kongpool, says all international airlines serving Thailand are required to screen and categorise passengers into 3 groups.

The first group is the fully vaccinated passengers, who, if suspected of having Covid-19 symptoms, should self-test with an antigen test. Group 2 is for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, who must take an antigen test or PCR test within 72 hours of departure. The third group is for foreign travellers who have not received a Thailand Pass QR code.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Suttipong says the Thailand Pass registration process is now easier and more convenient. Foreign nationals flying to Thailand, who have Covid-19 insurance coverage of US$10,000, can register for the Thailand Pass and will receive a QR code without having to wait for their application to be approved.

From today, Thai nationals returning home no longer need to register for the Thailand Pass, but must have proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative test result.

Suttipong says fully vaccinated travellers can enter Thailand without the need to show a negative test result. Foreign nationals who fail to produce a Thailand Pass QR code could be denied boarding, with Suttipong pointing out it’s the airlines responsibility to check this.

