Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everything you need to know about Covid vaccines in Thailand right now
Which Covid vaccines are available in Thailand?
Thailand’s FDA has licensed 3 Covid-19 vaccines – AztraZeneca/Oxford University, Sinovac from China and Johnson Johnson. Only the AztraZenaca and Sinovac vaccines are currently delivered and available in Thailand at this time. Others will likely be approved in the next few months, including the Pfizer/Moderna mRNA vaccine (paperwork submitted) and Sputnik V from Russia.
Who imports the vaccines?
The Thai Government imports all vaccines and organises the distribution throughout the country. At this stage they have prevented private institutions or private hospitals from independently importing Covid vaccines. That situation could change as the government have publicised mixed messages about the issue in the past.
Who is receiving the vaccine now?
Whilst there has been delivery and distribution of vaccines up to date, there are more on the way with the intention of vaccinating around 70% of the Thai population by the end of the year. Only in Phuket has there been any major vaccination where a reported 22% of the island’s population has received at least one dose. The second most vaccinated province is Samut Sakhon, the hotzone for the late December 2020 outbreak. The rest of the country is still sitting at around 1% or less.
Are the vaccines safe?
Based on the evidence available, and the nearly 1.2 billion people now vaccinated, yes. Despite some noise on the internet, the vast majority of people receiving the approved vaccines for Covid 19 are not displaying any concerning side effects following vaccination. Like all vaccines, there will be a small number of people with adverse reactions but the numbers are statistically negligible compared to the risks of not having a vaccine at all.
Leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic there had been a lot of work done to research vaccines for coronaviruses. The onset of a worldwide pandemic certainly hastened a lot of the research and hardworking that had already been done. So the normal lead time for a completely new vaccine was drastically shortened.
As of today (May 6), 1.16 billion people in the world have now been vaccinated – well on the way to a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19.
Be careful when consuming information on the internet and check the source of the information. If you have never heard of the source of the information before, Google them and check their credentials. There is, sadly, a lot of nonsense being published across the internet. Caveat emptor.
Who is being targeted for vaccination?
Healthcare professionals and people in the healthcare sector, populations in outbreak areas, elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions. The vast majority of people are Thai with only a small group of expats vaccinated – mostly working in the education sector.
The news for foreigners receiving a vaccination keeps changing. As it stands the foreign population are at the bottom of the list with no definitive policy on how or when Thailand’s foreign population will be vaccinated.
What does the vaccination cost?
The vaccine is free to Thais, fully paid for by the Thai government through its public health system. There are no privately available vaccines at the moment, for payment or otherwise.
When will expats be able to expect the vaccine?
We simply don’t know at the moment. The situation is very dynamic with foreign embassies being challenged to help their citizens. At this stage they are refusing to provide any assistance, across the board, regarding helping with vaccination of their citizens.
The Thaiger will report the latest information about this issue, accurately and in a timely manner.
Can I still go to hospital or clinics for other medical situations?
Absolutely. And you should still keep any regular appointment you may have had before this current outbreak. But it’s also a good time to think ahead and stock up on any vital medications and keep the phone number of your physician at hand. Take appropriate precaution if you need to visit a Thai hospital at this time and understand that there may be longer waiting times than usual.
If you have private health insurance you should be using the services of a private hospital at this time rather than overloading Thailand’s public health system.
Can I travel to Thailand at this time?
Yes. There are visas available and the borders are technically “open”. But there are still hoops to jump through and paperwork to prepare. DON’T make any booking for flights or ASQ hotels, or anything else for that matter, until you have spoken to the Thai embassy in your home country, even if you intend to travel from another part of the world.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days
Just the thought of 14 days in isolation has driven away many prospective tourists. Imagine 21 days in quarantine. If you want to travel to Vietnam, you’ll now have to go through the 3 week quarantine upon entering the country, Vietnam’s Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long announced yesterday.
The country of 96 million people has kept cases low at just 3,000 confirmed infections and 35 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
The move to extend the mandatory quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days comes after Vietnamese health officials reported some positive Covid-19 cases that were detected after the patients had completed the 14 day quarantine. Last month, a Vietnamese national had returned home from Japan and tested positive for Covid-19 after he was released from the 14 day quarantine. Reports say that case caused a cluster of infections in the northern province Hà Nam.
National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, a top hospital in Vietnam that has treated many Covid-patients, went into lockdown after a doctor, and later 14 others, tested positive for the coronavirus. The health minister then made the announcement to extend the quarantine period.
“The Ministry of Health has decided to extend the period of mandatory quarantine for people who have made close contact with COVID-19 patients and people who have entered Vietnam.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | CNA
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri sees drop in today’s daily Covid infections- Thursday, 76
Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, is seeing a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 infections at 76 recorded today. Yesterday, the province saw 110 new infections. With today’s new infections, the province has seen a total of 3,041 infections since the latest wave of Covid-19 began in early April. 1,600 people are currently listed in medical care and 1,434 people have been released and recovered from the virus. Yesterday, alone, saw 96 released. The province has a total of 7 deaths since the latest wave began.
The infections by district are as follows:
Mueang Chon Buri- 19
Si Racha- 12
Banglamung (including Pattaya)- 25
Phanat Nikhom- 2
Sattahip- 3
Pan Thong- 9
Ko Chan- 3
3 patients who were transferred to Chon Buri for medical care.
Today’s infections are detailed below:
Close contact from previous confirmed case from nightclub in the province- 1 case
Work in places with many people-2 cases
Close contact from previous confirmed case
In work places-19 cases
In families- 14 cases
Close contact from previous confirmed cases under investigation- 23 cases
In the process of investigation in general- 17 cases
Over the past day, 138 close contacts were tested from contact tracing, and 847 people were proactively tested. 802 were tested through the Royal mobile testing vans. All are waiting for results. Yesterday, checkpoints with document requirements have been cancelled in Chonburi but people are still being “requested” not to travel or leave the province. They just no longer need to go through a manual documentation process to get permission to leave which could put them and officials at risk of getting Covid-19.
Today, Thailand reports 1,911 new daily infections and 18 deaths. The oddly consistent daily tally suggests that the infection rate is steady and not running “out of control.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand
Police have arrested 12 people found eating, drinking, and gambling in a restaurant in the central province of Pathum Thani. Under disease prevention measures, there is currently a ban on in-restaurant dining in a number of provinces in Thailand.
According to the Bangkok Post, the authorities raided the restaurant in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani late last night. Officers from Pathum Thani police arrived at the Oud Lam Luk Ka restaurant around 11.30pm. 12 patrons were taken into custody and 15 sets of dice, gambling paraphernalia, and 3,500 baht in cash were confiscated from the table they were sitting at. Officers also found bills for food and drinks.
The owner of the restaurant, named by the Bangkok Post as Therdphan Konnard, was among those arrested, as was a 30 year old woman named as Atchra Sorin, allegedly behind the gambling operation. All 12 arrested have been taken to Lam Luk Ka station for processing.
According to the chief of Pathum Thani police, Chayut Marayat, officers were acting on a tip-off that the restaurant owner was allowing his premises to be used for gambling, as well as allowing customers to eat and drink on-site, in violation of current Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days
Chon Buri sees drop in today’s daily Covid infections- Thursday, 76
12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand
Thai hotels call for extension to domestic travel stimulus packages
Everything you need to know about Covid vaccines in Thailand right now
Officials deny Pfizer vaccine already available in Thailand for “a certain group”
Thailand jumps on the electric bandwagon, aims to become EV production hub
Phuket struggles towards herd immunity, vaccine rollout slow in other provinces
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Covid outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey area is a major setback
Anti-coup Burmese protesters take up military training in jungles of Myanmar
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Technology3 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Virologist urges government to carry out mass vaccination within 3 months
- Food Scene4 days ago
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
John_2
Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:13 am
“Are the vaccines safe? Yes”
You really can’t make that statement regarding mRNA vaccines as they have never passed testing approval. Their long-term effects is unknown at this point in time.
Buttaxe
Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:16 am
Well, all WE need to know is it’s not available to us, so I for one will stop reading about this subject.