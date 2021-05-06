Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials deny Pfizer vaccine already available in Thailand for “a certain group”
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has denied that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is already in Thailand and available for the exclusive use of some. The FDA was responding to a claim made by former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who says the vaccine is available for emergency use to inoculate a certain group. Thaksin made the claim online using the Clubhouse app.
According to the Bangkok Post, Paisarn Dankum from the FDA says the US manufacturer has yet to register its vaccine, pointing out that anyone seeking to import a vaccine needed to clear it with the FDA first. He says Pfizer has been approved to import its vaccine but has not sought an emergency use licence. The FDA usually takes around 30 days to issue such a licence.
“We have not yet received any request from the company for a licence, but hopefully it will happen shortly. Therefore, it is impossible to find the Pfizer vaccine here. We have already checked, just in case, and not found any. So, the claim is false.”
The Bangkok Post reports that anyone found guilty of importing a vaccine without authorisation is liable for a 5,000 baht fine and/or 3 years’ imprisonment.
For its part, Pfizer says it will only arrange purchasing deals with government agencies and is in talks with the Public Health Ministry about providing its vaccine for the Thai population. The government hopes to order around 10 million Pfizer doses, but they are not expected to arrive before the end of the year.
“We want to certify that the company has no policy of selling the vaccine through any private agent. Until now, we have never imported the Covid-19 vaccine through our office in Thailand.”
Thailand has already approved 3 vaccines for emergency use. They are CoronaVac, from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and the single-dose vaccine from Johson & Johnson, although there has been no news on the availability of the latter. The FDA is now in the process of reviewing paperwork from Moderna, with that vaccine expected to be approved later this month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket moves closer to herd immunity, vaccine rollout slow in other provinces
So far, 22% of the population in Phuket is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while the majority of provinces in Thailand have not vaccinated any of the residents, according to data compiled by researcher Peter Scully.
Bangkok, the epicentre of recent infections with more than 15,000 confirmed cases since April 1, has only fully vaccinated 1% of the population. Around 10 million people live in Bangkok. Surrounding areas Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi, which have all been hit hard by the recent outbreak, have each only fully vaccinated 1% of their populations.
Despite the recent wave of coronavirus infections, which has made up more than half of Thailand’s cumulative count of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths, the Thai government says they are still moving forward with plans to reopen Phuket to vaccinated tourists by July 1.
The island province has been rolling out a mass vaccination campaign in an effort to administer the 2-dose vaccine to 70% of the population by the end of June to reach herd immunity and reopen to foreign tourists. Tourism officials also plan to reopen Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.
It’s unclear exactly how many vaccines have been administered on the island of Koh Samui where health officials are rolling out a mass vaccination campaign. Some expats who work as English teachers on the island say they have received the vaccine. According to Peter’s data, 2% of the population in Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
|Province
|Population fully vaccinated
|Bangkok
|1%
|Nonthaburi
|1%
|Phang Nga
|1%
|Phuket
|22%
|Ranong
|1%
|Rayong
|1%
|Samut Prakan
|1%
|Samut Sakhon
|7%
|Surat Thani
|2%
|Tak
|3%
*Data compiled by Peter Scully
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Oh, how the tables have turned… This time last year, Thailand was in strict lockdown to combat a pandemic that was starting its march around the globe, while countries such as the US and UK dithered over how to handle the crisis.
The upshot was both western countries ended up with 2 of the world’s highest infection rates and preventable deaths. Thailand’s lockdown had a significant impact on the economy, particularly in the tourism sector, but the government’s tough action then meant the country was able to curb the spread and get back to semi-normal for most of the rest of 2020.
However, it seems Covid-19 was simply biding its time. All it took was an overly-confident (some might say arrogant) government and a complacent public. The third wave that now has the country in its grip – in particular, Bangkok and surrounding provinces – was sparked by nightlife in the capital and so-called “hi-so” members of Thai society, allegedly including some political figures.
At the time of writing, Thailand has reported 1,911 new infections and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Last month, the country reported 36,650 new cases – more than it had recorded since the start of the pandemic, including last December’s outbreak in the fishing industry around Samut Sakhon’s coastline.
A number of field hospitals have been opened in Bangkok and other parts of the country, as fears of bed shortages grow. There have been reports that some hospitals – predominantly in Bangkok – have been refusing to carry out Covid-19 testing because they don’t have enough beds to comply with the government’s mandatory hospitalisation policy for all who test positive.
Meanwhile, the national vaccine rollout has been slammed for its snail-like pace and the low number of doses available. For reasons known only to them, the government has decided to run with just 2 vaccines – China’s Sinovac and AstraZeneca, the latter will be produced locally under a technology transfer deal. The company chosen to manufacture the vaccine is Siam Bioscience, which was set up by CPB Equity, an investment arm of the Crown Property Bureau. Although the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has also gained the approval of the Food & Drug Administration, there appears to be no rush to order it.
In the meantime, countries such as the UK and the US, derided initially for their slow response to Covid-19, are racing ahead with vaccinating their populations in the hope of achieving herd immunity and rebooting their economies. With Thailand’s limited vaccine supply currently off-limits to non-Thais, some expats are considering long and expensive trips for the sole purpose of inoculation.
In Thailand, people are angry and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his side-kick, the Public Health Minister and deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul, have been blasted for their handling of the crisis. In particular, the decision to allow inter-provincial travel to go ahead over the recent extended Songkran holiday has come back to haunt them, despite the availability of figures before the break of rising infections.
A petition calling for Anutin’s resignation has received over 228,400 signatures at the time of writing, although many see him as lacking any real power under the PM’s rule, who has now taken sole charge of handling the pandemic. There may be fall out over this throwing of his deputy PM under the political bus.
The Australian Financial Review quotes Ken Lohatepanont, a political analyst based in Bangkok, who sums up how people are feeling…
“Everyone is angry right now – business leaders, SMEs, ordinary people, I’ve heard even the government’s coalition partners are discontent. The government’s worst mistake was letting the Songkran break happen. We already knew then the outbreak would be serious, and inexplicably Prayut let everyone travel around the country, saying ‘whatever happens, happens’.”
SOURCE: AFR
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
The Thai ministry of health has announced the Wednesday tally from Bangkok and the provinces. There has been 18 new Covid-related deaths and 1,911 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The oddly consistent daily tally suggests that the infection rate is steady and not running “out of control”. (The Thaiger is not suggesting anything ‘sinister’ about the numbers but notes, statistically, that there is little variance in the daily figures despite a highly dynamic situation)
The worsening situation in the Klong Toey ‘slum’ area, a community of some 100,000, is the BMA and government’s most pressing issue. There’s been a surge of resources and mass testing in recent days. After recently testing, 1,336 Klong Toey residents over a period of 3 days, results showed 1 in 14 people testing positive. This could produce a new spike in the daily infection total in the next few days.
Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that, following discussions with Thailand’s Centre of Disease Control relating to foreigners, expats and access to Covid vaccines, a further briefing on the matter will be made today.
On Tuesday, a ministry spokesperson Rungrueng Kitphati rolled back some of the earlier commitments to vaccinate “everyone”, including foreigners with a free Covid vaccine…
He flatly denied reports of expats living in Thailand being allowed to register for free vaccines. But did offer a glimmer of hope…
“In the future, the country will provide more alternatives for vaccines so they could have a chance of getting it.”
Hopefully there will be some clarification of those comments. The Thaiger tips there will be another back-flip and foreigners will be offered some access to the next vaccine roll out (pure speculation on our part). We will report the results of that media conference as soon as it’s available.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Officials deny Pfizer vaccine already available in Thailand for “a certain group”
Thailand jumps on the electric bandwagon, aims to become EV production hub
Phuket moves closer to herd immunity, vaccine rollout slow in other provinces
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Covid outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey area is a major setback
Anti-coup Burmese protesters take up military training in jungles of Myanmar
225 billion baht Covid-19 stimulus package gets initial approval
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Big Covid effort in Klong Toey, ICU field hospitals open | May 5
Brazilian Covid-19 varient found in Thailand in arrival quarantine
Independence Day holiday is set date for US to achieve herd immunity from Covid-19
Thammanat Prompow is cleared to continue serving as an MP and cabinet minister
Songwriter, actor and director Chalee Intaravijit dies at 98
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan, eventually
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
UPDATE: New provincial colour-coding announced
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology3 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Food Scene4 days ago
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Virologist urges government to carry out mass vaccination within 3 months
- World2 days ago
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage