Tourism
Thai hotels call for extension to domestic travel stimulus packages
The Thai Hotels Association is urging the government to extend the domestic travel stimulus schemes, set to end on September 30. THA president, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, says the stimulus packages, “We Travel Together”, which subsidises flights and hotel accommodation, and the Tour Teaw Thai co-payment scheme, must be postponed until the current Covid-19 crisis is under control.
She points out that despite no national lockdown, Thais are reluctant to travel, which is having a devastating impact on the hotel industry. A recent survey found that nearly half of Thai hotels only have enough liquidity to keep going for 3 months or less. Marisa says it’s vital the government’s tourism stimulus schemes are extended to the end of 2021 and beyond.
“Thailand needs a longer time to contain the spread of the virus because the infection rate of this variant runs faster than the previous 2 rounds, not to mention the higher level of fear among the public. This time will be different and more challenging for the tourism sector as people voluntarily stay home despite no rigid lockdown orders from the government.”
The Bangkok Post reports that a number of Thai hotels are taking part in a scheme which enables them to access soft loans and debt restructuring, but Marisa warns that this will not be enough to help them meet their costs.
“The official order from the government to close hotels in risk areas during the first outbreak prompted the Social Security Fund to compensate 62% of salary to employees for 3 months last year. Even though there is no such enforcement this year, the impact of travel restrictions and the ban on many activities produce the same bitter result.”
She adds that while the THA and the Thai Chamber of Commerce have proposed a monthly salary co-payment plan, there has been no response from the government.
“From the current situation, the only solution for employees to get financial aid from the SSF is to be unemployed first, but hotels don’t want to lay off staff because skilled workers in the hospitality sector will be difficult to find when we want them back.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everything you need to know about Covid vaccines in Thailand right now
Which Covid vaccines are available in Thailand?
Thailand’s FDA has licensed 3 Covid-19 vaccines – AztraZeneca/Oxford University, Sinovac from China and Johnson Johnson. Only the AztraZenaca and Sinovac vaccines are currently delivered and available in Thailand at this time. Others will likely be approved in the next few months, including the Pfizer/Moderna mRNA vaccine and Sputnik V from Russia.
Who imports the vaccines?
The Thai Government imports all vaccines and organises the distribution throughout the country.At this stage they have prevented private institutions or private hospitals from independently importing Covid vaccines.
Who is receiving the vaccine now?
Whilst there has been delivery and distribution of vaccines up to date, there are more on the way with the intention of vaccinating around 70% of the Thai population by the end of the year. Only in Phuket has there been any major vaccination where a reported 22% of the island’s population has received at least one dose. The second most vaccinated province is Samut Sakhon, the hotzone for the late December 2020 outbreak. The rest of the country is still sitting at around 1% or less.
Are the vaccines safe?
Yes. Despite some noise on the internet, the vast majority of people receiving the approved vaccines for Covid 19 are not displaying any concerning side effects following vaccination. Like all vaccines, there will be a small number of people with adverse reactions but the numbers are statistically negligible compared to the risks of not having a vaccine at all.
As of today (May 6), 1.16 billion people in the world have now been vaccinated – well on the way to a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19.
Be careful when consuming information on the internet and check the source of the information. If you have never heard of the source of the information before, Google them and check their credentials. There is, sadly, a lot of nonsense being published across the internet. Caveat emptor.
Who is being targeted for vaccination?
Healthcare professionals and people in the healthcare sector, populations in outbreak areas, elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions. The vast majority of people are Thai with only a small group of expats vaccinated – mostly working in the education sector.
The news for foreigners receiving a vaccination keeps changing. As it stands the foreign population are at the bottom of the list with no definitive policy on how or when Thailand’s foreign population will be vaccinated.
What does the vaccination cost?
The vaccine is free to Thais, fully paid for by the Thai government through its public health system. There are no privately available vaccines at the moment, for payment or otherwise.
When will expats be able to expect the vaccine?
We simply don’t know at the moment. The situation is very dynamic with foreign embassies being challenged to help their citizens. At this stage they are refusing to provide any assistance, across the board, regarding helping with vaccination of their citizens.
The Thaiger will report the latest information about this issue, accurately and in a timely manner.
Can I still go to hospital or clinics for other medical situations?
Absolutely. And you should still keep any regular appointment you may have had before this current outbreak. But it’s also a good time to think ahead and stock up on any vital medications and keep the phone number of your physician at hand. Take appropriate precaution if you need to visit a Thai hospital at this time and understand that there may be longer waiting times than usual.
If you have private health insurance you should be using the services of a private hospital at this time rather than overloading Thailand’s public health system.
Can I travel to Thailand at this time?
Yes. There are visas available and the borders are technically “open”. But there are still hoops to jump through and paperwork to prepare. DON’T make any booking for flights or ASQ hotels, or anything else for that matter, until you have spoken to the Thai embassy in your home country, even if you intend to travel from another part of the world.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials deny Pfizer vaccine already available in Thailand for “a certain group”
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has denied that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is already in Thailand and available for the exclusive use of some. The FDA was responding to a claim made by former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who says the vaccine is available for emergency use to inoculate a certain group. Thaksin made the claim online using the Clubhouse app.
According to the Bangkok Post, Paisarn Dankum from the FDA says the US manufacturer has yet to register its vaccine, pointing out that anyone seeking to import a vaccine needed to clear it with the FDA first. He says Pfizer has been approved to import its vaccine but has not sought an emergency use licence. The FDA usually takes around 30 days to issue such a licence.
“We have not yet received any request from the company for a licence, but hopefully it will happen shortly. Therefore, it is impossible to find the Pfizer vaccine here. We have already checked, just in case, and not found any. So, the claim is false.”
The Bangkok Post reports that anyone found guilty of importing a vaccine without authorisation is liable for a 5,000 baht fine and/or 3 years’ imprisonment.
For its part, Pfizer says it will only arrange purchasing deals with government agencies and is in talks with the Public Health Ministry about providing its vaccine for the Thai population. The government hopes to order around 10 million Pfizer doses, but they are not expected to arrive before the end of the year.
“We want to certify that the company has no policy of selling the vaccine through any private agent. Until now, we have never imported the Covid-19 vaccine through our office in Thailand.”
Thailand has already approved 3 vaccines for emergency use. They are CoronaVac, from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and the single-dose vaccine from Johson & Johnson, although there has been no news on the availability of the latter. The FDA is now in the process of reviewing paperwork from Moderna, with that vaccine expected to be approved later this month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket moves closer to herd immunity, vaccine rollout slow in other provinces
So far, 22% of the population in Phuket is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while the majority of provinces in Thailand have not vaccinated any of the residents, according to data compiled by researcher Peter Scully.
Bangkok, the epicentre of recent infections with more than 15,000 confirmed cases since April 1, has only fully vaccinated 1% of the population. Around 10 million people live in Bangkok. Surrounding areas Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi, which have all been hit hard by the recent outbreak, have each only fully vaccinated 1% of their populations.
Despite the recent wave of coronavirus infections, which has made up more than half of Thailand’s cumulative count of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths, the Thai government says they are still moving forward with plans to reopen Phuket to vaccinated tourists by July 1.
The island province has been rolling out a mass vaccination campaign in an effort to administer the 2-dose vaccine to 70% of the population by the end of June to reach herd immunity and reopen to foreign tourists. Tourism officials also plan to reopen Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.
It’s unclear exactly how many vaccines have been administered on the island of Koh Samui where health officials are rolling out a mass vaccination campaign. Some expats who work as English teachers on the island say they have received the vaccine. According to Peter’s data, 2% of the population in Surat Thani, which includes Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
|Province
|Population fully vaccinated
|Bangkok
|1%
|Nonthaburi
|1%
|Phang Nga
|1%
|Phuket
|22%
|Ranong
|1%
|Rayong
|1%
|Samut Prakan
|1%
|Samut Sakhon
|7%
|Surat Thani
|2%
|Tak
|3%
*Data compiled by Peter Scully
Trending
