Thailand
Nearly 1 million people approved to grow cannabis already
If you have been wondering what the fuss is about over the decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand, you probably aren’t one of the nearly 1 million people who have now been issued a certificate to grow the plant. The Food and Drug Administration announced that as part of its Plook Ganja mobile app program, over 980,000 people have now registered for the right to grow marijuana plants.
The FDA reported Saturday morning that since the decriminalisation of cannabis and hemp last month on June 9, and the launch of the Plook Ganja mobile app that allows people to register online, exactly 983,557 people used the app to register to grow cannabis on their land, while authorities are still struggling to enact legislation following the flurry of interest.
And that may be just the beginning. The app itself has been downloaded over 43.5 million times already since the FDA began the online registration system. In fact, the demand was so massive for the registration, the FDA then had to launch a separate website that people can also register on, just to accommodate the flood of requests.
The registration process can be done fully online through the app or the website, and even the approval comes digitally with an electronic certificate being issued. Of the total Thai applicants, 30,791 people have been approved to grow hemp, while the vast majority, 952,766 people, applied and were approved by e-certificate to grow cannabis legally in Thailand.
Once your registration is approved, the permission granted is quite broad, allowing people to produce and process parts of hemp and cannabis, along with growing the plants and using the crop that they grow. And that does not only cover used for medicinal purposes for personal health, and the preparation of traditional medicines, but also permission for industrial or even commercial purposes.
As of now, it appears only Thai nationals and not expats living in Thailand are eligible to register and legally grow cannabis as a Thai ID number is required to register. The Thaiger suggests consulting a lawyer before starting your own cultivation or commercial operations.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Extradition for Nigerian wanted for alleged murder of Thai woman on hold
Thailand tourism: India the number 1 country sending tourists
Nearly 1 million people approved to grow cannabis already
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Emergency Decree extended, but vows not to infringe on freedoms
TAT promotes I Lert U mobile app to connect tourists to police
Wealth decreasing among top 50 richest in Thailand
Thailand Post increases rates, pilots 24-hour delivery services
Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres
Thailand News Today | Corrupt Thai tourist cop caught in a police sting
Police bring home 6 Thai women forced into prostitution in Myanmar
Bangkok chief answers residents’ call after rats as big as cats take over
BREAKING: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies following earlier shooting
To wear or not to wear a face mask (in Thailand) – that is the question – OPINION
Life of Thai digital nomads made easier by Airbnb TAT alliance
UPDATE: Former Japanese PM dies after being shot – VIDEO
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of2 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Economy2 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
- Education2 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
- Economy2 days ago
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
- Cannabis4 days ago
Smoking and selling cannabis in public is illegal, warns Bangkok deputy governor