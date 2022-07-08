BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree and foreign arrivals

Today, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met with the Covid-19 Situation Administration – the CCSA – to discuss Covid-19 rules and restrictions in Thailand. Namely, the use of face masks, the extension of Thailand’s emergency decree and foreign arrival figures.

The CCSA started off by saying that cases of Covid-19 subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are on the rise in Thailand.

Face Masks

The CCSA spokesperson announced that, to combat rising Covid-19 cases, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health ‘recommends’ the use of face masks in crowded spaces, although it is not a legal requirement…

“The Prime Minister has instructed relevant agencies to communicate with the public that although there are no legal obligations for people to wear face masks, people are still very strongly advised to do so especially when it is deemed necessary or if you feel you are exposed to a potential high risk scenario of infection.”

“According to the Ministry of Public Health, the government still encourages people to wear masks, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.”

Emergency Decree

The CCSA announced that the government has approved the extension of Thailand’s emergency decree for a further 2 months, from August 1, 2022 – September 30, 2022.

Foreign Arrivals

Since Thailand Pass was scrapped on July 1, foreign arrivals have increased, said the CCSA.

On July 6 alone, 30,947 foreign tourists arrived in Thailand. The top 5 countries with the most tourists travelling to Thailand on July 6 were…

1) Malaysia (5,315)

2) India (3,077)

3) Singapore (1,667)

4) Vietnam (1,667)

5) Australia (1,369)

During the period March 1, 2022 – July 6, 2022, Thailand saw a total of 2,214,132 foreign arrivals. During these months, the top 5 countries with the most tourists travelling to Thailand were…

1) India (249,466)

2) Malaysia (227,146)

3) Singapore (137,739)

4) United Kingdom (128,369)

5) United States (112,791)

SOURCE: CCSA