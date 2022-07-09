Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres

With Covid-19 infections on the rise again, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration may reopen community isolation centres in crowded areas of the capital city. The plan would open facilities in 50 districts to help protect vulnerable people like pregnant women, the elderly, and those with underlying diseases from those infected with Covid-19.

Bangkok has seen a rise to over 2,000 infections per day, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt worries that slum areas in the city are so crowded that the virus will spread even more quickly if those infected aren’t isolated like in earlier phases of the pandemic. Community isolation facilities for those with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections became fairly commonplace in Bangkok and across Thailand last year during the height of the pandemic.

Officials at the BMA are considering launching these isolation centres again to slow the spread of infections while those already infected can receive health care and medication under professional supervision. Molnupiravir pills that help treat Covid-19 are also being sourced by the BMA, working with the Ministry of Public Health to get discounted pricing for these facilities.

Despite the preparations to reopen community isolation centres, and the fact that about 60% of the hospital beds in Bangkok under the BMA are already occupied, officials reassured the public that they will be able to handle a surge in more severe Covid-19 cases. They advise people that clinics and health centres that the BMA run will be able to offer medical advice and help to people infected, including migrant workers. Those who fall into the most vulnerable category, like people with underlying diseases or over the age of 60, can be admitted to these clinics for Covid-19 treatment.

Chadchart also reminded people of the importance of getting their Covid-19 booster shots, especially for those who are considered part of the high-risk demographic.

The BMA also reported that only about 1% of students in the 457 schools that they operate in Bangkok, mostly high school students, have tested positive for Covid-19. They say that this low number is not cause for classes to be cancelled, but if outbreaks occur, schools are prepared for a transition back to online learning again.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

