Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres
With Covid-19 infections on the rise again, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration may reopen community isolation centres in crowded areas of the capital city. The plan would open facilities in 50 districts to help protect vulnerable people like pregnant women, the elderly, and those with underlying diseases from those infected with Covid-19.
Bangkok has seen a rise to over 2,000 infections per day, and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt worries that slum areas in the city are so crowded that the virus will spread even more quickly if those infected aren’t isolated like in earlier phases of the pandemic. Community isolation facilities for those with mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections became fairly commonplace in Bangkok and across Thailand last year during the height of the pandemic.
Officials at the BMA are considering launching these isolation centres again to slow the spread of infections while those already infected can receive health care and medication under professional supervision. Molnupiravir pills that help treat Covid-19 are also being sourced by the BMA, working with the Ministry of Public Health to get discounted pricing for these facilities.
Despite the preparations to reopen community isolation centres, and the fact that about 60% of the hospital beds in Bangkok under the BMA are already occupied, officials reassured the public that they will be able to handle a surge in more severe Covid-19 cases. They advise people that clinics and health centres that the BMA run will be able to offer medical advice and help to people infected, including migrant workers. Those who fall into the most vulnerable category, like people with underlying diseases or over the age of 60, can be admitted to these clinics for Covid-19 treatment.
Chadchart also reminded people of the importance of getting their Covid-19 booster shots, especially for those who are considered part of the high-risk demographic.
The BMA also reported that only about 1% of students in the 457 schools that they operate in Bangkok, mostly high school students, have tested positive for Covid-19. They say that this low number is not cause for classes to be cancelled, but if outbreaks occur, schools are prepared for a transition back to online learning again.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wealth decreasing among top 50 richest in Thailand
Thailand Post increases rates, pilots 24-hour delivery services
Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Thailand News Today | Corrupt Thai tourist cop caught in a police sting
Police bring home 6 Thai women forced into prostitution in Myanmar
Bangkok chief answers residents’ call after rats as big as cats take over
BREAKING: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies following earlier shooting
To wear or not to wear a face mask (in Thailand) – that is the question – OPINION
Life of Thai digital nomads made easier by Airbnb TAT alliance
UPDATE: Former Japanese PM dies after being shot – VIDEO
Thai hospitality sector opposes dual accommodation pricing
Thai schoolboy hit by bus on crossing in critical condition
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022)
UPDATE: Police arrest man who stabbed elderly lady to death in central Thailand
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- Cannabis4 days ago
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
- Best of2 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
- Economy2 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Education2 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
Recent comments: