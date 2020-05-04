South Korean supergroup BTS suspends their world stadium tour | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Asia
South Korean supergroup BTS suspends their world stadium tour
South Korea’s hugely successful music export, BTS, are suspending their world stadium tour over worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Map to the Soul Tour, was to build on the back of the success of their latest album, Map to the Soul:7, one of this year’s biggest selling albums in the world and, underlining the achievement, its mostly in Korean.
The 7 member band had already postponed the North American leg of the tour. The tour was scheduled to kick off on April 25 with a Seoul stadium concert, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year’s Love Yourself tour grossed US$115,749,000 in ticket sales.
RM, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook had expressed their sincere disappointment over not being able to go ahead with the tour. Its have become seasoned live performers following 7 years of intense performance practice and are recognised as one of the most prolific and hardest working group of performers in the world. They recently topped the ratings in the US when performing live on some of the most popular TV shows when they launched their album.
Management, Big Hit Entertainment, said the scope of the tour and current restrictions made it very difficult to go ahead.
“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held; it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place.”
“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”
The suspension of the tour, which was due to include concerts in Europe, the US and Japan, comes as the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3 million people globally. With most countries imposing travel restriction and lockdowns. Big Hit Entertainment said it would give details of a new tour schedule as soon as the situation became more clear.
The world’s biggest music streaming service said BTS had been the most streamed music group in Thailand last year. BTS had more than 3 billion streams. More than 14 million listeners in Thailand follow BTS each month. The Korean girl group Blackpink has 8 million followers a month, according to figures on its website.
Blackpink's Kill This Love was the K-pop song most streamed in Thailand, followed by the BTS super hit Boy with Luv. Globally, the two songs switched positions, with Boy with Luv coming first, followed by Kill This Love.
Coronavirus Thailand
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
By Paul Poole
Now is not the time to run and hide. As events are being cancelled and postponed due to the effects of Covid-19, rights holders and brands are faced with unprecedented challenges and questions about how best to manage the situation. Naturally, a lot of people ask themselves what the industry will look like on the ‘other side’.
Over the last couple of months, we have worked with clients, sponsors and partners, helping them make a decision on what to do with their rights packaging and what ‘bounce back’ activities to undertake. Every client, sponsor and partner is different but there are a few principles and notions that, in our opinion, are worth taking into account during this time.
- It is easy – and in some cases mandatory – to postpone an event, however, we believe that rights holders that go ‘against the tide’ will be long-term winners. What that looks like will depend on each individual case but now is the time to get creative and test new formats, setups and distribution channels.
- The Covid-19 pandemic has created a buyer’s market for sponsorship rights – brands are looking for deals and are incentivised to be creative.
- There is huge value in the market for brands brave enough to commit budget rather than wait until a return to normality.
- There is a clear opportunity for brands not just to be seen as supporting rights holders who are affected financially by prolonged disruption to the calendar, but to be the brand that was there in times of uncertainty. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase brand loyalty.
- Make the best of the downtime. Engage your core audiences through insightful and interactive virtual events such as seminars and workshops to strengthen the community – not just to sell. Share experiences, take in new ideas and strengthen brand loyalty in the process.
Many are wondering what consumer demand will look like once lockdown restrictions ease. Will consumers be fearful of travel, live events and socialising, or will we return to pre-pandemic numbers and if so, how fast?
Data suggests that after prolonged restrictions like the ones seen in many countries around the world, consumers are eager to resume some resemblance of normality. According to a survey carried out by IMI International, there is a pent up demand to attend sporting and charity events, concerts and festivals. Now is the time to prepare.
There is no doubt that these are challenging times, however, it is the actors who are arming themselves with the best-available data and making tangible plans on how to move forward in an uncertain environment that are most likely to come out on the other side best prepared to navigate this new reality. That means finding the bridge between your products and services and new needs and mindsets: sell to help – not to move product. Stay active – a lot of marketing activity does not require physical proximity; you can still make powerful marketing happen.
Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands. Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia’s leading events.
EMAIL: info@paulpoole.co.th
WEBSITE: www.paulpoole.co.th
Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups
‘Nong Nonsi’ robot is the invention of teacher Panya Laanantana from the Department of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering Kasetsart University in Bangkok. He’s re-designed the robot to reduce the potential health risks to agricultural workers being needed for spraying disinfectants and chemicals in livestock pens.
The robot was originally used for spraying medicine, biological products and pesticides. The robot can also be used for watering in plantations and can also install a mop for cleaning the floor.
The Robot consists of 4 arms, 2 arms, left and right used for spraying water or various substances, 3 nozzles were then installed, providing a capacity of 25 litres of the liquid tank. For the other 2 arms, they are located towards the back and is installed with a mop to wipe down the detergent.
All 4 arms operate independently, with control channels via remote. It is driven by 2 large rubber wheels, and is powered by 80 Amp 12 Volt batteries (that can continuously work for 2-3 hours).
The robot is low-maintenance (and doesn’t need to take beer breaks) and all the parts can be easily purchased off-the-shelf in the market.
Nong Nonsi can also be applied to sterilise public areas instead of putting humans in the line of fire during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s been described as a “a 3 in 1 Robot prototype”.
Contact 08 1927 0098 for more information about Nong Nonsi.
Coronavirus Asia
Local markets in Asia retreat as US President Trump talks up revised trade war
Steep losses are the order of the day as local markets follow the lead from a sell off in New York after US President Trump foreshadowed a new round of trade sanctions on China. The US President and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have openly accused the Chinese government that the Covid-19 started in a lab in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account.
Yesterday, the Secretary of State ramped up White House administration claims that China mounted efforts to hide the extent of the coronavirus spread, including concealing the severity of the situation, while stockpiling medical supplies.
In the wake of threats of economic retaliation, and their impact on US indices, Asian markets have already suffered steep losses today.
The claims have overshadowed better news indicating a further “levelling of the curve” of infections and deaths from Covid-19 in the US and around the world.
All three main indices on Wall Street tanked between 2.6 – 3.2%, having previously enjoyed their best month in decades in April. Hong Kong led this morning’s selloff, dropping more than 3%, while Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were all down more than 2%. However, Sydney edged up slightly.
President Trump is threatening to lump new tariffs on China over its handling of the virus outbreak, claiming he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the contagion. He did not made the contents of the report open to the media or public.
Analysts warned that after a strong rebound in April, fuelled by hopes that the worst of the disease has passed, equities could suffer a tumultuous May as corporate earnings and other indicators reveal the extent of the damage inflicted on the US economy.
Meanwhile the US economy is tanking and millions of Americans have already lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 crisis. Economists also fear another wave of losses on the markets and further pressure on the US dollar following the biggest bailout of the economy in history by the US Federal Reserve.
The threat of another long-winded trade war between the two economic superpowers is sparking further fears whilst the world economy is teetering on a major recession.
