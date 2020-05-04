Thailand News Today – Monday, May 4 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 4
Coronation Day in Thailand
Today is the first anniversary since HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne and became the tenth king of the Chakri dynasty.
Last year’s ceremonies were held between May 2 – 4 with the actual coronation of the new King happening on the third day. One thing Thailand does particularly well is grand ceremony and HM’s coronation was a broad spectacle given full live coverage on the television with thousands of Thais lining the streets to capture some of the pomp and ceremony. The last crowning of a Thai King was for his father, Kong Bhumibol Adulyadej on May 5, 1950.
National ban on alcohol sales Wednesday
There will be another day of bans on alcohol sales this Wednesday with one of the sacred Buddhist holidays, Visakha Buscha Day.
The ban is nothing to do with Covid-19 or the recent provincial bans on buying alcohol. The ban on alcohol sales was lifted yesterday in all but six provinces. There was a rush on stores carrying alcohol with Macro and Tesco saying they were close to running out of stock despite being ready for the onslaught of sales when the doors opened yesterday.
Whilst the Covid-19 ban is now lifted the country will have another 24 hour ban on sales from just after midnight on Tuesday, throughout Wednesday.
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 regulations for re-opening
The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club over the weekend to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening.
For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.
The 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward. Looks like, though there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.
The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves, temperature checks at every venue, a limit on the number of customers admitted and the logging of ID and passport numbers for possible contact tracing.
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree
Meanwhile police in Pattaya raided a small bar just outside the city for violating the Covid-19 emergency decree by being open and selling alcohol.
The raid took place at The Pussycat Club in Nongprue at 9pm on Saturday. Police officers were acting following a tip-off that the bar was open and selling alcohol. 8 people, 5 Thais and 3 foreigners, were found to be drinking on the premises, violating the ban on social gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol.
Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that 581 Thais have returned from 5 countries.
Over the weekend the flights with repatriating Thais arrived from Maldives, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and UAE.
Some 4165 Thais have now returned from 24 countries since April 4, not including the thousands who have returned across the land borders.
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi
Marine officials have reported schools of blacktipped reef sharks around the waters of Koh Hong in Krabi, another case of recovery of the local ecosystems around the area.
Than Bok Khorani National Park staff were checking the area around Koh Hong and came across dozens of Blacktipped reef sharks swimming and feeding along the shores in Krabi province.
They reported that there could be a group up up to 50 Blacktipped reef sharks, with a body length of almost 1 metre. They were chasing after mullet fish, a rare sight to see according to the marine officials.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
By Paul Poole
Now is not the time to run and hide. As events are being cancelled and postponed due to the effects of Covid-19, rights holders and brands are faced with unprecedented challenges and questions about how best to manage the situation. Naturally, a lot of people ask themselves what the industry will look like on the ‘other side’.
Over the last couple of months, we have worked with clients, sponsors and partners, helping them make a decision on what to do with their rights packaging and what ‘bounce back’ activities to undertake. Every client, sponsor and partner is different but there are a few principles and notions that, in our opinion, are worth taking into account during this time.
- It is easy – and in some cases mandatory – to postpone an event, however, we believe that rights holders that go ‘against the tide’ will be long-term winners. What that looks like will depend on each individual case but now is the time to get creative and test new formats, setups and distribution channels.
- The Covid-19 pandemic has created a buyer’s market for sponsorship rights – brands are looking for deals and are incentivised to be creative.
- There is huge value in the market for brands brave enough to commit budget rather than wait until a return to normality.
- There is a clear opportunity for brands not just to be seen as supporting rights holders who are affected financially by prolonged disruption to the calendar, but to be the brand that was there in times of uncertainty. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase brand loyalty.
- Make the best of the downtime. Engage your core audiences through insightful and interactive virtual events such as seminars and workshops to strengthen the community – not just to sell. Share experiences, take in new ideas and strengthen brand loyalty in the process.
Many are wondering what consumer demand will look like once lockdown restrictions ease. Will consumers be fearful of travel, live events and socialising, or will we return to pre-pandemic numbers and if so, how fast?
Data suggests that after prolonged restrictions like the ones seen in many countries around the world, consumers are eager to resume some resemblance of normality. According to a survey carried out by IMI International, there is a pent up demand to attend sporting and charity events, concerts and festivals. Now is the time to prepare.
There is no doubt that these are challenging times, however, it is the actors who are arming themselves with the best-available data and making tangible plans on how to move forward in an uncertain environment that are most likely to come out on the other side best prepared to navigate this new reality. That means finding the bridge between your products and services and new needs and mindsets: sell to help – not to move product. Stay active – a lot of marketing activity does not require physical proximity; you can still make powerful marketing happen.
Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands. Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia’s leading events.
EMAIL: info@paulpoole.co.th
WEBSITE: www.paulpoole.co.th
Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups
‘Nong Nonsi’ robot is the invention of teacher Panya Laanantana from the Department of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering Kasetsart University in Bangkok. He’s re-designed the robot to reduce the potential health risks to agricultural workers being needed for spraying disinfectants and chemicals in livestock pens.
The robot was originally used for spraying medicine, biological products and pesticides. The robot can also be used for watering in plantations and can also install a mop for cleaning the floor.
The Robot consists of 4 arms, 2 arms, left and right used for spraying water or various substances, 3 nozzles were then installed, providing a capacity of 25 litres of the liquid tank. For the other 2 arms, they are located towards the back and is installed with a mop to wipe down the detergent.
All 4 arms operate independently, with control channels via remote. It is driven by 2 large rubber wheels, and is powered by 80 Amp 12 Volt batteries (that can continuously work for 2-3 hours).
The robot is low-maintenance (and doesn’t need to take beer breaks) and all the parts can be easily purchased off-the-shelf in the market.
Nong Nonsi can also be applied to sterilise public areas instead of putting humans in the line of fire during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s been described as a “a 3 in 1 Robot prototype”.
Contact 08 1927 0098 for more information about Nong Nonsi.
Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Today Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Administration has revealed the number of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours in Thailand. There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total to 2,987 patients.
Of the 18 cases, (17 are female and 1 male) all came from the Songkhla Quarantine Centre and all cases were reported as being imported, not local infections.
• 1 additional patient discharged from hospital
• Total number of recovered patients is 2,740 cases
• 193 patients are still in hospital receiving medical care.
• No additional deaths today, total remains at 54 deaths
But there is a possibility that the Songkhla cases could be removed from the tally. Initial test results from the testing lab in Songkhla were positive, but a second round tests turned out to be negative.
Dr. Taweesilp says the samples are being sent to the main testing labs in Bangkok to check for accuracy. The results are expected within days.
The highest number of infections are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, totalling to 1,697 people, with an average age of between 20-29 years (763 cases).
