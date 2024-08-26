How to get BTS Rabbit Card in Bangkok

If you think about travelling in Bangkok, BTS would be up on your transportation choice. BTS, also known as the Bangkok Mass Transit System, this rapid transit system is one of the most popular and efficient ways to get around Bangkok. It has two main lines, the Sukhumvit Line (Light Green) and the Silom Line (Dark Green), which intersect at Siam Station. The BTS Skytrain runs from 6.30AM until midnight and stops at many major tourist attractions. With its convenience and speed, it could get busy and hard to get tickets sometimes. So, you might consider getting a Rabbit Card.

Rabbit Card

BTS has introduced the Rabbit Card, a multifunction card for travelling. You can use it as a passway card at BTS with an online and onsite top-up system, or you can either use it as a shopping card in many stores and malls in Bangkok. Today, we will guide you through the process of getting a Rabbit Card. Easy and peasy. It only takes a few minutes.

Types of the Rabbit Card

There are 3 types of Rabbit Card: student, senior, and general. Each card may apply to BTS conditions.

Student card: Eligible for full-time students under 23 years old, based on their Citizen ID, who are currently studying at an academic institution in Thailand or a recognised school abroad. (student card required)

Eligible for full-time students under 23 years old, based on their Citizen ID, who are currently studying at an academic institution in Thailand or a recognised school abroad. (student card required) Senior card: Only available for Thai seniors aged 60 and over, as shown on their citizen ID, which must be shown to BTS staff if asked.

Only available for Thai seniors aged 60 and over, as shown on their citizen ID, which must be shown to BTS staff if asked. Adult card: Only valid for individuals between the ages of 23 and 60, as indicated by the date of birth on the ID card.

**The misuse of any card will result in the loss of the card and any remaining trips. You may also be fined up to 20 times the maximum fare.**

Special Rabbit Card

A limited edition card that Bangkok Smartcard System Company Limited sells for a limited period of time. This type of card features a special graphic screen on your card, so your card can be chic and unique.

The benefits of each type of Rabbit Card

Adult card: The prepaid feature allows you to load the card with a specific amount of money without the need to purchase individual tickets each time, making it easy to get through during busy hours.

The prepaid feature allows you to load the card with a specific amount of money without the need to purchase individual tickets each time, making it easy to get through during busy hours. Student card: Same as the standard Rabbit card, but you get special fare discounts for students.

Same as the standard Rabbit card, but you get special fare discounts for students. Senior card: Same as the standard Rabbit card, but with reduced travel costs.

How to get a Rabbit Card

Go to the BTS: Go to any ticket office at the BTS train station. Preparing your ID or passport: If you’re a Thai citizen, you can show your ID to staff, but if you’re a foreigner or foreign student, you have to show your passport (or along with a student card if you’re a student). Paying the initial fees: You have to pay the THB100 issuing fee and a minimum of THB100 for stored value for the first time, so you must prepare at least THB200. The maximum value can be stored at THB4000. Choose your card: Thai citizens can choose a card according to their preferences and conditions. For any foreigner, the only card you can purchase is a normal or adult card.

You can use it as a stored value card or buy a trip package using the Rabbit Rewards application.

My Rabbit application

An application for topping up, checking the remaining balance, and recent transactions. Just easily tap the Rabbit Card on the back of your mobile phone and follow the steps. Get the application on App Store (IOS users) or Google Play (Android users).

Rabbit Rewards application

A reward point collection application. You can check your points and redeem your rewards here in this app. For anyone interested in getting a trip package, you can also choose and purchase a package using this app. Get the application on App Store (IOS users) or Google Play (Android users). There are plenty of rewards available here, you should definitely get the app if you have a Rabbit Card.

Overview of the benefits if you purchase a package

ADULT STUDENT TRIPS VALIDITY PRICE PRICE / TRIP PRICE PRICE / TRIP 35 30 days THB1155 THB33 THB910 THB26 25 THB875 THB35 THB700 THB28 15 THB555 THB37 THB450 THB30 10 60 days THB390 THB39 THB310 THB31

These are the benefits of 35-trip Green Line adult package (you can check out other packages on the Rabbit Rewards app).

Cost savings: Discounted fare per trip. The package provides a discount compared to purchasing individual tickets for each journey. This can result in significant savings for regular travellers.

Discounted fare per trip. The package provides a discount compared to purchasing individual tickets for each journey. This can result in significant savings for regular travellers. Special coupons: You can get a lot of coupons for a discount on many services.

You can get a lot of coupons for a discount on many services. Convenience: With a set number of trips, you reduce the need to buy tickets each time you travel.

With a set number of trips, you reduce the need to buy tickets each time you travel. Flexibility: The trips can usually be used at any time within a specified period, offering flexibility for your travel schedule.

The trips can usually be used at any time within a specified period, offering flexibility for your travel schedule. Fixed cost: Paying for a package helps you budget your transportation costs, making it easier to manage monthly or weekly expenses.

Remark: If you use travel trips from the coupon on the BTS Skytrain to enter or exit Sukhumvit Line extension stations (e.g., Bang Chak, Udom Suk, Bang Na) or Silom Line extension stations (e.g., Pho Nimit, Talat Phlu), an additional fare of THB10 (Student) or THB15 (Adult) per trip will be charged.

What to do if you lose your Rabbit Card

You can request the suspension of the Rabbit Card if it’s lost or stolen. You can either contact the staff at the BTS ticket office to initiate the suspension process, or you can call the Rabbit Hotline at 02-617-8383. Once you get your new Rabbit Card, the balance and trips will be transferred to the new one.

Frequently asked questions about BTS and Rabbit Card

Where can I top up my Rabbit Card?

You can top up your Rabbit Card via BTS stations, convenience stores (like 7-Eleven), or at Rabbit Card service centres. You can also top up online through the My Rabbit application.

Can I use the BTS Rabbit Card for other transportation in Bangkok?

You can use a Rabbit Card to pay for BTS and BRT fares, including other transportation services like boats and buses, but you can’t use it for MRT (Metropolitan Rapid Transit), Red Line, or ARL (Airport Rail Link).

Can I get a refund for the balance on my BTS Rabbit Card?

Refunds for card balances are not available. However, if you return the card in good condition, you can get back the deposit amount. Terms and conditions apply.

Does the Rabbit Card expire?

The Rabbit Card can last up to 7 years, but the added value is valid for 2 years from the date of the last transaction. If the Rabbit function has expired, there’s still value left on it.

Does BTS Rabbit Card support online purchases?

The BTS Rabbit Card is mainly for use at transit stations and certain stores, so it can’t be used for online purchases.

Can a tourist use the Rabbit Card?

Yes, tourists can get and use the Rabbit Card, but it will be limited to the regular or adult card.

Can a Rabbit Card be used in Phuket?

In Phuket, Rabbit Card can be used to pay for Phuket Smart Bus fares, which range from THB50 to THB170 based on distance. You also need to have at least THB170 Baht on your card at all times. However, the Phuket Rabbit Card is not the same as the regular Rabbit Card.

Where else can I use a Rabbit Card?

The Rabbit Card can be used in restaurants and small shops around Bangkok. It can be used at chain restaurants such as The Coffee Club, The Pizza Company, or any store with the Rabbit sign.

