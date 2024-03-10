Bangkok bans parking under BTS stations to ease traffic

Picture courtesy of pptvhd36

Bangkok’s traffic management authorities have implemented a new regulation prohibiting parking in the indented areas of central road islands beneath BTS Skytrain stations. The regulation, which took effect immediately, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce accidents caused by illegal parking.

The Royal Gazette has announced a traffic regulation for Bangkok, effective today, which forbids parking in the indents of central road islands under BTS Skytrain stations. This directive comes after it was observed that the public was misusing these spaces designated for the maintenance vehicles of the BTS system, leading to operational disruptions and traffic issues.

The new traffic regulation, issued by the head of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s traffic police, states that all vehicles are prohibited from parking in these specific areas unless they are BTS maintenance vehicles. This measure is in response to the misuse of these spaces by the general public, which has resulted in hindrances for maintenance vehicles and obstacles to traffic flow, potentially causing congestion and accidents.

The regulation was established under the authority granted by Section 139 (2) of the Land Traffic Act of 1979, which, aligned with Sections 26 and 38 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand of 2017, allows for certain limitations on personal freedoms for the sake of state security and public order.

Following the National Police Office’s Order No. 62/2566 dated January 25, 2023, the police commissioner of Bangkok or an appointed deputy is authorised to enforce this traffic regulation, which specifically states:

1. The regulation is officially titled Traffic Chief of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Regulation on the Prohibition of Parking for All Types of Vehicles at All Times, Except for BTS Maintenance Vehicles in the Indented Areas of Central Road Islands Underneath the BTS Skytrain Stations, BE 2567 (2024).

2. The regulation is in effect from the day following its announcement in the Royal Gazette.

3. The prohibition applies to all vehicles, with the exception of BTS maintenance vehicles in the specified areas beneath the following BTS Skytrain stations: Lat Phrao Intersection, Phahon Yothin, Ratchayothin, Sena Nikhom, Kasetsart University, Forest Department, Bang Bua, 11th Infantry Regiment, Wat Phra Sri Mahathat, Phahon Yothin 59, Sai Yud, Saphan Mai, Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Air Force Museum, Khu Khot, Bang Chak, Punnavithi, Bang Na, Bearing, Krung Thonburi, Wongwian Yai, Pho Nimit, Talat Phlu, Wutthakat, and Bang Wa.

4. Upon the enforcement of this regulation, any previous regulations, rules, or orders that conflict with this one are hereby revoked, reported KhaoSod.

The announcement, dated February 29, 2024, was signed by Deputy Police Commissioner Thawatchai Wongsanga, acting in place of the Bangkok Police Commissioner and head of the city’s traffic police.