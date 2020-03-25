Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chicken eggs will not run out in Thailand
Poached, scrambled or fried, we’re unlikely to run out of eggs during the current emergency crisis.
Thai chicken farm owners confirmed today that there will be no shortage of chicken eggs in Thailand. Mongkol Pipatsattayanurak, the chairman of the Chicken Egg Farmers and Traders association, says that the current daily output of chicken eggs is about 40 million and the price of each egg from the farms will remain around 2.80 baht.
Mr. Mongkol dismissed rumours that the price of Thai eggs will go up because foreign traders have been hoarding eggs, which will be shipped to Singapore.
But the question remains… what comes first, the chicken or the egg?
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
A Facebook post from a Thai Airways aircrew says hundreds of desperate Thais are trapped in New Zealand, denied boarding on a Bangkok-bound flight as they couldn’t provide the mandatory “fit-to-fly” letter now required of Thai nationals, and proof of residency once in Thailand. Aaron Puranasamriddhi (known online as Krissanarat) called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to sort out the problems as a matter of urgency.
Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thais need the documentation to get on planes heading home, including a “Fit to Fly” Health Certificate and a letter from a Thai embassy or consulate where they are announcing their intention to return home.
Many people are unable to get this documentation.
The post said that of the 280 people trying to board Thai flight TG492 from Auckland to Bangkok, only six were allowed to do so as they were the only ones with the required documentation.
Some 274 people were arguing to be allowed to board but were left stranded at the airport, according to the post.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM: State of emergency begins at midnight
“I am in charge of this mission.”
In a nationally televised address, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the public today that Thailand has reached a turning point in its fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and he is now “in charge of every aspect” of the government’s efforts to combat the disease.
An emergency decree, announced yesterday, will be enforced across the country from midnight tonight until April 30, as the government ramps up the fight against deadly virus.
The emergency decree applies to all areas of the nation, and authorises Prayut to chair a central ‘war room’ to fight Covid-19, with the permanent secretaries of public health, the interior, commerce and foreign affairs to help him. The supreme commander of the armed forces has been given responsibility for security matters.
“Only necessary measures will be issued, to prevent the spread of the virus”
Prayut says the state of emergency is necessary to deal with what he described as “the worsening situation.”
The PM said all shops selling food and essential consumer items can remain open, but warned that anybody taking advantage of the situation for their own benefit will face stern action, an apparent reference to hoarders and price gougers.
“From this point on I will be in charge of the mission to stop the spread of the virus. And I will report the progress directly to the people.”
The PM appealed for public cooperation in complying with the series of measures introduced by the government, especially the order to stay at home. He said more stringent measures will soon be imposed under the special executive power granted by the state of emergency decree. He did not spell out specific measures but said they will be announced in stages.
“We will fight the pandemic together and together we will triumph.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19
Today, Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong has officially ordered a curfew for soldiers after 5 in the Royal Thai Army came back with positive tests for Covid-19.
After 238 soldiers entered quarantine, Apirat decided that it would be the best option for the Army to strictly monitor activities of soldiers and place a curfew on the troops.
Apirat has ordered every soldier to return to their barracks by 9 pm and they will need to ask for permission from their commander if they want to leave. This takes place from today (March 25) up to April 22. Travelling between provinces is also prohibited, unless for official purposes and any state of emergency. All travel must be reported to the commanders first.
The Thai Army will also strictly apply the social distancing measures to lower the risk of Covid-19 in military camps.
SOURCE: The Nation
