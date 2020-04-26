15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
Thailand’s health officials have confirmed a total of 15 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 5 were imported cases of Thai nationals recently repatriated from abroad who were sent directly to mandated state quarantine. No new deaths were reported in today’s daily media update.
2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak in January, of whom 2,594 have fully recovered and been released from hospital.
Just 277 people remain under treatment in Thailand. There have been 51 deaths since the start of the outbreak but none in the past 24 hours.
Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases today, with 4 and 3 repectively.
Coronavirus Cases
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
The southern province of Phuket reports 4 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today, all in the Bang Tao area of the island’s Cherngtalay subdistrict, bringing the total in Phuket to 206 since the outbreak began in January. One more patient has recovered, bringing that total of recovered patients to 161. 45 cases are still in hospital of which 4 are ‘severe’. 51 cases are waiting for test results. No new deaths were reported today.
Provincial police are today seeking a group of people who they believe have broken quarantine restrictions and may not know they are infected. Police are working with local health officials to trace potential coronavirus carriers, after detecting a spate of dishonesty by another group of potential carriers who told authorities they were in quarantine but actually weren’t, according to the BangkokPost.
Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, chief of Phuket police, says that 30 police are working closely with local provincial health officials to track down the individuals, who are thought to have come into contact with the first group and who may not know they are at risk of falling ill.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 203: A 23 year old Thai woman. She has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. She was first tested for infection on April 9, with a negative result. She was quarantined at a hotel for 14 days, after which a second test revealed her infection. Currently, she has no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 204: A 62 year old Thai man, decribed as a “caretaker,” who is a close contact with confirmed patients 196. This patient was found from a proactive search in the area and although he shows no symptoms, 15 people are at high risk.
Case 205: A 57 year old Thai man, working from his home, also a close contact of confirmed case 196. He too was found through a proactive search in the area. and currently, shows no symptoms. There are 9 people at high risk
Case 206: A Thai man aged 43, a religious teacher. Also a close contact with confirmed case 196 and found through an aggressive search in the area. He displays no symptoms, but 7 people are at high risk.
The Ministry of Public health reminds people to regularly wash your hands with soap or alcohol to prevent spreading infection.
“If you have fever, cough, cough, sore throat or nose, cannot smell or taste, have headaches or diarrhea, consult a doctor immediately.”
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.
Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.
The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.
Thailand has recently added Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar to the list of countries and territories considered as “high risk” for the new coronavirus infection. Somehow, Singapore, with it’s highest rate of cases in south east Asia, wasn’t included.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday)
4 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the southern island province of Phuket today. The island has the highest rate of infection and the second highest number of cases, after Bangkok.
A single new case was reported this morning, bringing the total there to 202: a 60 year old Thai woman who lives in Witchit, Phuket Town. She fell sick on April 16.
This afternoon 3 more cases were reported in Bang Tao, Choeng Thalay, joining a growing cluster there. No specifice details are available at this time, but authorities from Bang Tao Hospital, with the help of police transported the patients to Thalang Hospital.
The discovery was part of a proactive campaign called ‘Active Case Finding’ which takes people considered at high risk of contagion to quarantine to observes their individual health and symptoms.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket People’s Voice
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
Park chief, officers arrested for house party
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
With humans indoors, nature makes a comeback
Tourism minister, TAT hope for a return of limited domestic travel
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
- Business3 days ago
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
- Hot News4 days ago
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
- Crime3 days ago
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations