5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
From Covid-19 (aka. SARS-COV-2) being a ‘man-made virus’ to 5G spreading the virus to coronavirus being ‘no worse than the seasonal flu’. The time spent at home has given crackpots extra time to search the dark corners of the internet to spin crazy theories that defy science or logic, and spreading more misinformation around the web.
The impacts from this pandemic are stressful and devastating enough without people spreading nonsense.
Jason Shepherd, who has a PhD in Cellular and Molecular Medicine from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, an Associate Professor of Neurobiology at the University of Utah and an Adjunct Assistant Professor, Neurobiology & Anatomy, has put pen to paper to do his best to debunk some of the favourite conspiracy theories or inaccuracies currently swirling around the internet. Other material has been added from other credible sources.
Here’s is your latest myth round-up from The Thaiger.
1. People had Covid 19 before 2020
A few in China, but nowhere else. YOU did not have Covid-19 prior to Jan 2020. The first Chinese patients that surfaced in Wuhan certainly did. The first documented cases in China were in late November/early December 2019. Scientists can “track” the origins of viruses by sequencing their genetic material. Over time, viruses accumulate mutations that make them identifiable. This New York Times article explains where some of the earlier US cases came from.
This website shows the Genomic epidemiology of the novel coronavirus – Global subsampling.
2. 5G spreads Covid-19
Covid-19 is not spread by 5G smart phone towers. From what we know about radiation, 5G radiation is as safe as 4G radiation. And 4G is just as safe as the microwave in your home. A virus, any virus, can’t be spread by mobile phone towers because viruses can infect living things.
“Mobile phones use radio wave frequencies to transmit. If you remember your HS physics, electromagnetic waves include visible light, radio and X-rays. Radio waves carry less energy and are long-forms, X-rays much more energy and shorter. The latter is called ionizing radiation and are dangerous. The milli-and microwaves are safe, except for the generation of heat (which is how microwaves heat up food).
So, 5G has a little more energy than 4G but has orders of magnitude less energy/harm than visible light. Read more HERE. Anyway, despite the ongoing fears about 5G, there is certainly no link between the new mobile phone spectrum and the coronavirus.
3. Covid-19 is man-made… in a Chinese lab
Covid19 is not man-made, in a Chinese lab or any other laboratory. Scientists can compare the sequence of the new virus with other known viruses and determine how similar it is. The most similar virus is a coronavirus found in bats and the differences are due to mutations that occur through natural evolution, rather than some man-made artificial sequence. There are literally billions of viruses, all with different hosts and life-cycles. Some mutations allow those viruses to jump into new hosts.
The clearest picture so far is that SARS-COV-2 (Covid-19) originated from bats and maybe an intermediate host. The most likely scenario is that this jump from an intermediate host happened in the wild animal market in Wuhan.
There are plenty of insinuations that a Chinese lab working on bat coronaviruses may have either intentionally or unintentionally allowed the virus “escape”. There is no scientific analysis that makes this claim credible at this stage. There is also well-documented precedent for coronaviruses that jump hosts and into humans – SARS and MERS for example. Indeed, scientists had publicly warned that this would be one of the most probable causes for an international virus outbreak. More information HERE.
4. Covid-19 is not the seasonal flu!
Hopefully the available numbers and research up to date has adequately demonstrated that Covid-19 and the seasonal flu are two very different strains of virus. Here’s data of the number of deaths caused by Covid-19 and other diseases on April 4, 2020 in New York, just as an example.
5. Bogeyman Bill Gates
Bill Gates doesn’t want to kill people with whatever vaccine his research companies are working on. Nor has he patented the novel coronavirus. And he didn’t know about the virus before the Chinese. Heck, the Chinese didn’t know about the virus before the Chinese!
The world’s richest individual walked away from his day-today management of Microsoft to devote his time to a foundation that is dedicated to public health. Bill Gates won’t profit from a new vaccine – none exists at this stage. Bill Gates is not a Bond villain trying to take over the world. Or at least there’s no evidence, wither from him or anyone else that any of these assertions are correct.
6. Dodgy data
The published daily data pages and scientific modelling are not deliberately misleading people. There was nothing was known Covid-19 prior to Dec 2019, that’s why it’s ‘novel’.
It was quickly established that it was similar to the known coronaviruses SARS and MERS, but nothing in the early stages about infection rates or mortality. Modelling simply helps scientists provide more accurate ‘guesses’ and provide authorities with valuable trends and guidance on which to base their decisions.
Scientists are still figuring out which treatments and measures can best control the spread of Covid-19. There’s no documented conspiracy by scientists to “control the numbers”, and evidence to suggest there is. Some governments, on the other hand, could be producing their own propaganda on how they are dealing with their local outbreaks.
7. Herd immunity is the answer, not vaccines.
Anti-vaxxers are now claiming that ‘herd immunity’ is better than having a vaccine. Vaccines actually function by accelerating herd immunity. Herd immunity is when enough people have recovered from the virus to then be immune and cannot reinfect other people or get sick.
At this stage there’s still a lot of uncertainty of how well or how long people recovering from Covid-19 may be immune. Ultimately the only way to control the pandemic is through herd immunity. The problem is, natural herd immunity will need at least 70% of the total population to be immune.
If this was achieved by just allowing Covid-19 to spread without any intervention or restrictions, tens of millions of people would die across the globe in the next few years. Viable vaccines accelerate herd immunity without killing people by inducing antibody production that can kill the virus, the same kind of antibody response people achieve after recovering from an infection .
8. Covid-19 is killed by bleach, sunlight, UV light
Sitting on a surface and exposed to any of these, yes. Left on a surface outside a human host, the virus would die eventually anyway. But active application of any of these to a human body? No. Indeed, in the wrong concentrations, all three will kill humans.
9. Covid-19 Can’t Survive In Warm Weather
It is clear now that the Covid-19 virus can survive and be spread in any kind of climate.
10. Cold Weather Kills the COVID-19 Virus
According to all reports, there is no evidence that being exposed to cold temperatures kills the virus either.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
China has been in the sites of many as the world tries to apportion blame of the origins of Covid-19, including some world leaders.
Now New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has laid out some research showing that the strains of the novel coronavirus arrived in New York from Europe, not China. He also claimed that travel bans enacted by the US President Donald Trump were too late to halt its spread.
Cuomo cited research from Northeastern University in Boston estimating that more than 10,000 New Yorkers could have contracted the disease by the time the state of New York had its first confirmed case on March 1. The research indicates that Italy was the likely source.
“We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right. But we left the back door open because the virus had left China by the time we did the China travel ban.”
The comments thrust Cuomo into the middle of a heated and politically-charged debate about from where and when and the virus first entered the US and whether the country’s leadership could have saved more lives if they had acted sooner.
But he also supported President Trump, who halted US contributions to the World Health Organisation this week after accusing it of promoting China’s “disinformation”, saying he was right to question whether the WHO responded properly to the crisis.
The US put a ban on flights from China on February 2, then from Europe a month later.
Cuomo pointed out the slow reaction by US leadership, even as increasingly disturbing reports emerged out of China in January and February, about the speed the virus was spreading, and then beyond China. The Governor showed that up to 2.2 million people flew from Europe to New York and New Jersey airports in January and February, some of them likely carriers of the highly contagious respiratory virus.
“We acted two months after the China outbreak. When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later? The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved.”
Cuomo said it was important that the country learns from the mistakes as the pandemic shows signs of peaking in the some US states, but warns of a second wave in the country’s autumn.
“It will happen again. Bank on it. Let’s not put our head in the sand.”
New York remains in a lockdown, of sorts, until at least May 15. He said the 3-day average for new cases of Covid-19 was holding stubbornly around 1,300 people per day, “a worrisome sign”.
But on a positive note, he said hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 14,258 on Thursday, declining for the tenth straight day. He reported 422 additional deaths, the lowest daily total since March 31.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
“The homeless can’t stay at home.”
Earlier this month, Police in Chiang Mai arrrested “Tui,” a homeless man, for violating the national curfew imposed as part of the Emergency Decree to contain the spread of Covid-19. Police say they “found him wandering on the streets without permission from authorities or valid reasons,” and the court then sentenced Tui to 15 days in jail, suspended, and a fine of 1,500 baht. The judge decided not to put Tui in a 3 day detention in lieu of paying the fine, as Tui couldn’t afford it.
The judge ordered Tui, who usually sleeps on the floor of a local wet market, not to repeat the offence and not to leave his home for seven days. Tui told Human Rights Watch that he did not see how he could manage that.
“I will just have to hide, and hope police don’t see me on the streets at night again.”
There have been many such cases across Thailand, raising concerns that the emergency regulations are disproportionately hard on the homeless. Indeed the regulations assume that people have a home to go too.
Government figures show Thailand has about 2,700 homeless people, likely a gross under-estimation in a nation of around 66 million. Bangkok alone could have as many, very probably a lot more.
The lockdown and empty streets mean fewer chances for homeless people to earn money. What’s more, they face stigmatisation and accusations of carrying and negligently spreading the virus, as well as of defying government orders.
It’s been over 15 weeks since Thailand recorded its first Covid-19 case, but the government still has not reached out to the homeless population for testing. Only rudimentary temperature checks using questionably-accurate handheld thermometers are available to homeless people when they line up to receive food and necessities.
Government shelters are often overcrowded, without sufficient space required for the mandated “social distancing,” and are usually far from areas homeless people know and frequent, so they are reluctant to go.
Leilani Farha, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, sees the potential for catastrophe.
“Housing has become the front line defense against the coronavirus. Home has rarely been more of a life or death situation.”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha has repeatedly said “no one will be left behind.”
“He should insist government officials follow his motto and apply it to people without roof over their heads.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
Park chief, officers arrested for house party
A group of 8 officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation are in trouble after being spotted drinking and socialising at a house party in Ngao Waterfall National Park in the southern Ranong province. They’ve all been arrested for defying the Emergency Decree.
Police told reporters yesterday the 8 were rounded up last Friday night after neighbours complained of a party and loud noises coming from the home of the chief of the national park, 34 year old Chalit Sinrotthanakorn.
Chalit was among the 8 at the party. The others were 34 year old Natthapat Yutthaworawit, Wachirapol Kambucha, aged 32, 34 year old Natthapol Klubsawas, Rungpana Taenkaew, aged 29, 34 year old Pornprapa Anukul, 34, 28 year old Jittima Kongkasawas and 31 year old Sirinapa Wawanchan. Police found them sitting and drinking together.
Two bottles of liquor and various other alcoholic drinks, bottles of soda water, an ice bucket and a barbecue oven were seized as evidence. Investigators learned Chalit invited his colleagues to hang out and drink at his house from 8pm Friday.
Police say all present will be charged with breaching the Emergency Decree banning social gatherings during the Covid-19 outbreak. The director of the Office of National Parks says Chalit has admitted to a serious error in judgement and now faces a disciplinary probe and punishment as a result.
Chalit was only appointed park chief on March 10.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
