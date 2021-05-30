Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death
Today the public health department has reported 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases, 1,902, are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.
• Chon Buri officials have announced 90 new Covid infections today, and 1 new death, mostly driven by clusters at factories and migrant worker camps, according to Pattaya News.
• 1 million doses the Sinopharm Covid vaccine is poised to arrive in Thailand over the next month. It will be offered as a paid alternative for particular groups who don’t want to wait for the state-offered free vaccines. The announcement was made by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Friday. The Academy is sponsored by HM The King’s sister, Princess Chulabhorn.
The Academy announced that, as the vaccines are being acquired by the institution with their own money, they would have to charge for it.
Sinopharm is a Chinese government-owned pharmaceutical company. The Sinopharm Covid vaccine has been approved for emergency use whilst the Sinovac vaccine, which has provided more than 90% of the Thai roll out, has been registered for use with WHO but not approved, despite being on the WHO desk for nearly 3 months.
Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.
• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)
Uruguay study of 862,000: Sinovac prevents 97% deaths
A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%.
Similar to Thailand, Uruguay relies heavily on the Sinovac vaccine, administering it for the majority of people. The South American country saves Pfizer vaccines only for health workers, the elderly, and those at-risk due to chronic diseases. Their study data is based on 712,000 people given the Sinovac jabs compared to 150,000 receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Results from their Pfizer vaccinations show that jab was more effective at preventing Covid-19, 75% to Sinovac’s 57%, and slightly better at preventing intensive care cases (99% to 95%). The Sinovac vaccine outdid the Pfizer trials at preventing death though, with Pfizer recipients finding 80% efficacy in preventing fatalities versus Sinovac’s 97%.
Those figures are much lower than Israel’s data, which recently stated that Pfizer jabs prevented 95% of Covid-19 infections, and other studies have also shown better results from Pfizer. The health ministry of Uruguay reminds people that their Sinovac results are preliminary and are also somewhat of an apples-to-oranges comparison since the majority of Pfizer recipients were at-risk or elderly people.
Sinovac is used in more than 20 countries aside from Uruguay and broadly used in its home country of China, but the vaccine lacks as much scientific study and publications as other vaccines, leading to a lot of varying statistics and beliefs about the vaccine. It is a traditional inactivated vaccine, meaning it uses grown and killed cultures from the Coronavirus in its formula, different from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines that only use spike proteins as “messengers” to train the human body to fight the virus.
Chile released results from their vaccination campaign showing that Sinovac was 67% effective in stopping symptomatic Covid-19 infections and 80% effective in curbing deaths. In Turkey, reports stated Sinovac was 80% effective, though Brazilian trial results yielded only 50% efficacy.
Uruguay is the 3rd most vaccinated per capita country in North and South America, behind only the US and Chile. 45.8% have had at least 1 vaccine, and 28.3% have had both doses already. Like Thailand, it generally escaped outbreaks in the first year of the pandemic, but in the last few weeks has had a huge infection spread, with the highest daily deaths per capita in the world.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Samut Prakan uncovers Covid-19 cluster of 800 infections
Worries that Covid-19 had spread through a condominium complex with 8,000 residents in Samut Prakan were justified today as a cluster of 800 infections were uncovered in the housing community. Over 8,000 people residing in the Sin Charoen Thani condo complex are being tested for Covid-19 by a team of public health officials and immigration officers led by the Muang District Chief.
The residents of the condo complex are mostly Thai and foreign workers, with many condo residents working at the nearby Bang Pu industrial estate, the site of a recent cluster of hundreds of Covid-19 infections.
Full testing of every resident in the complex is underway now and authorities are expecting to be finished within the next 5 days. After the outbreak in the industrial estate, the governor commanded agencies to test all employees of three factories located within the estate. There are about 4,000 total employees and so far 800 have tested positive for Covid-19.
The majority of employees of these factories live in 3 nearby condo complexes. Muang is an industrial district with more than half of the 550,000 people residing within the district working in the local factories. Authorities have now banned movement for foreign factory workers in the Muang district.
Samut Prakan saw 3 Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, more than any other province except for neighbouring Bangkok which had 24 deaths, 2 of which were prison inmates. Thailand saw a total of 34 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday.
The cluster of 800 Covid-19 infected people from this condo complex and nearby factories in Samut Prakan dwarfs the 3 clusters uncovered in Bangkok yesterday, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Those outbreaks, 89 in Bang Khae, 36 in Min Buri market and 5 in Watthana are amongst the 39 clusters CCSA is currently monitoring in 27 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.
Bangkok had 1,054 cases reported in the past 24 hours and is showing a growing trend, whilst most of the provinces are dropping in new cases numbers over the past week.
Here are the provincial totals, more new below…
A total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.
• Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given further assurances that all Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccinations.
The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.
The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.
• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.
The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.
SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post | NBT
