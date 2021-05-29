Northern Thailand
Wild elephants trampled Chaiyaphum sanctuary worker
A man working for a wildlife sanctuary in Chaiyaphum was found dead near his living quarters this morning, and the giant footprints found in the area leave little mystery of who killed him. Sangwian Phimdee, a 55 year old employee of the Phu Khieo wildlife sanctuary in Khon San district was working the night shift at the guard post when he was trampled to death by wild elephants.
His coworkers reported hearing elephants rustling in the area around 8:30 pm last night, coming near to the camp in order to eat wild mangoes and Jackfruit that grow there. It was raining at the time, and the man left his room shortly after at 9 pm to walk the approximately 200 metres to his guard post.
3 wild elephants often come to graze on the fruit in that area, so his coworkers thought nothing at the sounds of them nearby. The elephants are 15, 20, and 30 years old and there had never been any incident previously with attacks or violence. But it wasn’t until 5:20 am this morning that someone found the stomped body of Sangwian. Both of his legs were broken, and he was found lying in a pool of blood.
Other employees called for help, but it was too late and the man trampled by elephants was already dead. Elephant footprints were found within 80 metres of his housing, along with other signs that elephants had been in the area last night.
Co-workers and police suspect that Sangwian may not have even noticed the elephants grazing as he walked to his work post yesterday evening. The man and the elephants may have startled each other simultaneously and the spooked elephants may have trampled him to death in the panic.
The incident comes at the same time as the world-famous Sriracha Tiger Zoo placed an ad on their website selling their 11 elephants, looking for a new owner and caretaker for the group.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Drugs
350kg of compressed marijuana seized off Mekong River
Navy officers in the Laos-bordering province of Nakhon Phanom seized a compressed marijuana shipment of about 350 kilogrammes as it was being offloaded from the Mekong River. 2 men were arrested while 3 more fled and have not been apprehended yet in the bust that took place late Friday night. The northern province, separated from Laos by the Mekong River, has seen an influx of drugs with over 5 tonnes of this type of compressed marijuana being confiscated by police in the past 2 months.
A Mekong River Patrol unit saw 5 men late on Friday night unloading packages in Tambon Phanom of the Tha Uthen district from a long-tail boat on the river into a pickup truck parked along the riverbank and went for closer inspection. When they neared and requested to search the vehicle the 3 men that had been unloading from the boat jumped into the long tail and sped off. The 2 men who were travelling in the pickup truck were stopped and taken into custody.
The marijuana was packaged in compressed containers of 1 kg each and police recovered 350 of these compressed marijuana bricks. The small quantity packaging suggests that the shipment was intended for small sales to local dealers or people who wanted to use it to cook marijuana-laced food for resale.
The drugs impounded were estimated to be worth at least 5 million baht according to the Navy officers who held a media briefing yesterday to display and discuss the confiscated haul. Officers identified the two suspects as a 43 year old man from Surin and a 34 year old man from Petchabun who are reported to have confessed they had been hired to transport the drugs to the southern border of Thailand. They were allegedly paid 50,000 baht for the smuggling and said that they had done several deliveries like this previously.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Lampang province sets example for vaccine registration
Vaccine hesitancy is proving to be a big problem in the quest to reach herd immunity and reopen Thailand, but Lampang province has outdone all the others in jab registration. In the northern province with just 740,000 people, nearly 224,000 have already registered for their Covid-19 vaccine, a number only topped by Bangkok’s 7 million residents registering just over 500,000 appointments. In fact, Nontha Buri is third-ranked with less than a quarter of the number of registered vaccine appointment that Lampang has, and only 22 of Thailand’s 77 provinces registered more than 10,000 people.
The low registration numbers is a disappointing setback in Thailand rush to achieve a 70% vaccinated population necessary for reaching herd immunity. The figures show that the public is either distrustful of vaccines or disinterested in being vaccinated to help reopen the country.
The chief medical officer for Lampang credits their success to a vaccine rollout that started with public health officials and health volunteers, and then progressed to their relatives and then on to the public. Along with the health officials and their families, the jabs were given to retired civil servants to send out the message that while occasional side effects may occur, they were rare and local medical facilities were prepared to address any negative reaction to vaccines.
The vaccinated medical personnel were able to reach out and educate residents and show that they personally experienced no negative side effects from being vaccinated. This education and awareness plan has been ongoing for several months in the province with door-knocking in neighbourhoods to reassure people and help them book vaccine appointment. Lampang also took proactive steps online by launching their own Lampang Prom system that was later dovetailed into the national Mor Prom Line account in order to sidestep rollout snafus.
The vaccine messaging was further bolstered by a 10 line call centre to help people make their appointments online. Divisions of the hospital that were underused due to Covid-19 like social medicine, dental, rehabilitation, and PR were able to provide staffing for the call centre from 8 am to midnight.
This preparedness and education of residents have served Lampang well, and it is hoped that other provinces learn from their example and start getting the Thai population registered to vaccinate Thailand’s way to herd immunity.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
3 journalists from Myanmar arrested in Chiang Mai
Police in Northern Thailand arrested 3 senior journalists who had fled Myanmar due to orders from the military junta to stop reporting, the director and editor of the news agency Democratic Voice of Burma said in an email to the Associated Press.
The journalists, along with 2 associates, were arrested yesterday in Chiang Mai for allegedly illegally entering Thailand. Police were doing a random search, the editor says.
The FCCT also released a statement calling on Thai authorities to release the journalists and offer them protection in Thailand.
These 5 individuals would face certain arrest and persecution, if not worse, for their work and association with the DVB, and under no circumstances should they be deported back to Myanmar.
Rather, the DVB journalists and their associates should be released from detention, urgently offered protection, and granted the right to remain temporarily in Thailand.
SOURCE: Associated Press
