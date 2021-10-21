Connect with us

Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 21OCT Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,727 new Covid-19 infections, up 809 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,792,716 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,075 recoveries, up 803 from yesterday. There are now 103,086 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 421 from yesterday, including 2,687 in the ICU and 603 on ventilators. A strange anomaly today – the DDC reported that, while yesterday there were 41,138 people in hospitals with Covid-19, today there is less than zero, with negative 9,278. That difference of 52,000 was moved to the data for home and community isolation patients.

Aside from the non-sensical information in today’s data from patients in medical care, over the last 24 hours, the daily figures for vaccination have been completely revamped with the figures for first, second, and third vaccines being changed for every day for at least the last 2 months, calling into question the accuracy for any vaccination figures

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 71 were found in correctional facilities, 558 were identified by community testing, and 9,072 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,161 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

Like both Surat Thani and Khon Kaen yesterday, Chanthaburi surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections with 177 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tourism focus provinces Chiang Mai and Phang Nga both moved up on the total infections list, as Chiang Mai surpassed Roi Et with 257 new infections yesterday, and Phang Nga passed Chiang Rai with 95 new infections.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 5 of the last 6 days and is joined only by Chai Nat as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,010 390,942
10 Yala 653 36,780
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 630 24,139
7 Songkhla 627 40,971
15 Pattani 543 31,545
12 Narathiwat 374 33,190
3 Chonburi 359 97,992
39 Chiang Mai 357 12,581
2 Samut Prakan 308 119,648
8 Rayong 301 38,633

 

21OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,010 390,942
2 Samut Prakan 308 119,648
4 Samut Sakhon 105 91,476
6 Nonthaburi 93 55,968
9 Pathum Thani 83 37,479
13 Nakhon Pathom 74 32,943
16 Saraburi 126 28,726
17 Ayutthaya 85 28,492
32 Lopburi 66 15,755
35 Nakhon Sawan 160 13,036
37 Suphan Buri 40 12,657
42 Ang Thong 21 10,444
43 Samut Songkhram 27 10,081
44 Nakhon Nayok 50 10,006
46 Phetchabun 75 9,462
51 Kamphaeng Phet 11 7,485
55 Sukhothai 11 5,660
56 Phitsanulok 32 5,556
59 Phichit 15 4,548
67 Uthai Thani 1 3,076
69 Sing Buri 9 2,771
73 Chai Nat 0 2,328

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 63 28,164
24 Ubon Ratchathani 96 18,134
26 Khon Kaen 167 16,617
27 Buriram 25 16,425
28 Surin 17 16,339
30 Udon Thani 117 16,329
31 Sisaket 27 15,767
38 Roi Et 16 12,277
41 Maha Sarakham 40 10,524
45 Chaiyaphum 38 9,641
48 Kalasin 16 8,536
50 Sakon Nakhon 6 7,522
57 Yasothon 9 5,196
58 Nakhon Phanom 6 4,858
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 20 4,137
64 Nong Khai 22 3,423
65 Loei 10 3,401
68 Amnat Charoen 1 2,888
74 Mukdahan 5 2,219
75 Bueng Kan 2 1,911

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 627 40,971
10 Yala 653 36,780
12 Narathiwat 374 33,190
15 Pattani 543 31,545
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 630 24,139
25 Surat Thani 238 16,789
33 Phuket 140 13,967
40 Chumphon 124 11,563
47 Ranong 19 9,233
49 Trang 187 8,590
52 Phatthalung 190 7,009
53 Krabi 83 6,722
63 Phang Nga 95 4,079
66 Satun 135 3,458

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
39 Chiang Mai 357 12,581
60 Uttaradit 4 4,123
62 Chiang Rai 15 4,047
70 Lamphun 12 2,581
71 Lampang 10 2,550
72 Nan 0 2,379
76 Phayao 17 1,828
77 Phrae 8 1,716
78 Mae Hong Son 29 1,280

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 359 97,992
8 Rayong 301 38,633
14 Chachoengsao 89 31,603
20 Prachinburi 186 20,940
29 Chanthaburi 177 16,493
34 Sa Kaeo 78 13,290
54 Trat 72 6,583

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 71 72,169
11 Ratchaburi 161 34,761
21 Phetchaburi 165 20,820
22 Kanchanaburi 87 19,664
23 Tak 178 19,440
36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 182 13,004

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-21 13:58
I thought fudge was made from sugar , butter and milk .. not sure I'd want any made from Vax data ..
image
Jason
2021-10-21 17:55
The paradigm has shifted. It now a case of the percentage of those first and second dose vaccinated. That is the decisive factor for the future. That is what will make people decide about Thailand.
Trending