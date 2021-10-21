Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged

Today, the CCSA reported 9,727 new Covid-19 infections, up 809 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,792,716 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,075 recoveries, up 803 from yesterday. There are now 103,086 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 421 from yesterday, including 2,687 in the ICU and 603 on ventilators. A strange anomaly today – the DDC reported that, while yesterday there were 41,138 people in hospitals with Covid-19, today there is less than zero, with negative 9,278. That difference of 52,000 was moved to the data for home and community isolation patients.



Aside from the non-sensical information in today’s data from patients in medical care, over the last 24 hours, the daily figures for vaccination have been completely revamped with the figures for first, second, and third vaccines being changed for every day for at least the last 2 months, calling into question the accuracy for any vaccination figures

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 71 were found in correctional facilities, 558 were identified by community testing, and 9,072 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,161 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

Like both Surat Thani and Khon Kaen yesterday, Chanthaburi surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections with 177 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tourism focus provinces Chiang Mai and Phang Nga both moved up on the total infections list, as Chiang Mai surpassed Roi Et with 257 new infections yesterday, and Phang Nga passed Chiang Rai with 95 new infections.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 5 of the last 6 days and is joined only by Chai Nat as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,010 ▼ 390,942 10 Yala 653 ▼ 36,780 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 630 ▲ 24,139 7 Songkhla 627 ▲ 40,971 15 Pattani 543 ▲ 31,545 12 Narathiwat 374 ▲ 33,190 3 Chonburi 359 ▲ 97,992 39 Chiang Mai 357 ▲ 12,581 2 Samut Prakan 308 ▼ 119,648 8 Rayong 301 ▲ 38,633

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,010 ▼ 390,942 2 Samut Prakan 308 ▼ 119,648 4 Samut Sakhon 105 ▲ 91,476 6 Nonthaburi 93 ▲ 55,968 9 Pathum Thani 83 ▲ 37,479 13 Nakhon Pathom 74 ▲ 32,943 16 Saraburi 126 ▲ 28,726 17 Ayutthaya 85 ▲ 28,492 32 Lopburi 66 ▲ 15,755 35 Nakhon Sawan 160 ▲ 13,036 37 Suphan Buri 40 ▼ 12,657 42 Ang Thong 21 ▲ 10,444 43 Samut Songkhram 27 ▼ 10,081 44 Nakhon Nayok 50 ▲ 10,006 46 Phetchabun 75 ▲ 9,462 51 Kamphaeng Phet 11 ▼ 7,485 55 Sukhothai 11 ▼ 5,660 56 Phitsanulok 32 ▲ 5,556 59 Phichit 15 ▼ 4,548 67 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,076 69 Sing Buri 9 ▲ 2,771 73 Chai Nat 0 ▼ 2,328

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 63 ▼ 28,164 24 Ubon Ratchathani 96 ▲ 18,134 26 Khon Kaen 167 ▼ 16,617 27 Buriram 25 ▼ 16,425 28 Surin 17 ▼ 16,339 30 Udon Thani 117 ▲ 16,329 31 Sisaket 27 ▼ 15,767 38 Roi Et 16 ▲ 12,277 41 Maha Sarakham 40 ▲ 10,524 45 Chaiyaphum 38 ▲ 9,641 48 Kalasin 16 ▼ 8,536 50 Sakon Nakhon 6 ▼ 7,522 57 Yasothon 9 ▼ 5,196 58 Nakhon Phanom 6 ▲ 4,858 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 20 ▲ 4,137 64 Nong Khai 22 ▲ 3,423 65 Loei 10 ▲ 3,401 68 Amnat Charoen 1 ▼ 2,888 74 Mukdahan 5 ▼ 2,219 75 Bueng Kan 2 ▲ 1,911

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 627 ▲ 40,971 10 Yala 653 ▼ 36,780 12 Narathiwat 374 ▲ 33,190 15 Pattani 543 ▲ 31,545 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 630 ▲ 24,139 25 Surat Thani 238 ▼ 16,789 33 Phuket 140 ▲ 13,967 40 Chumphon 124 ▲ 11,563 47 Ranong 19 ▼ 9,233 49 Trang 187 ▼ 8,590 52 Phatthalung 190 ▲ 7,009 53 Krabi 83 ▼ 6,722 63 Phang Nga 95 ▲ 4,079 66 Satun 135 ▲ 3,458

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 357 ▲ 12,581 60 Uttaradit 4 ▼ 4,123 62 Chiang Rai 15 • 4,047 70 Lamphun 12 ▼ 2,581 71 Lampang 10 ▼ 2,550 72 Nan 0 • 2,379 76 Phayao 17 ▲ 1,828 77 Phrae 8 ▼ 1,716 78 Mae Hong Son 29 ▲ 1,280

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 359 ▲ 97,992 8 Rayong 301 ▲ 38,633 14 Chachoengsao 89 ▲ 31,603 20 Prachinburi 186 ▼ 20,940 29 Chanthaburi 177 ▼ 16,493 34 Sa Kaeo 78 ▲ 13,290 54 Trat 72 ▼ 6,583

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 71 ▲ 72,169 11 Ratchaburi 161 ▼ 34,761 21 Phetchaburi 165 ▲ 20,820 22 Kanchanaburi 87 ▲ 19,664 23 Tak 178 ▼ 19,440 36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 182 ▲ 13,004

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE