Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged
Today, the CCSA reported 9,727 new Covid-19 infections, up 809 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,792,716 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,075 recoveries, up 803 from yesterday. There are now 103,086 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 421 from yesterday, including 2,687 in the ICU and 603 on ventilators. A strange anomaly today – the DDC reported that, while yesterday there were 41,138 people in hospitals with Covid-19, today there is less than zero, with negative 9,278. That difference of 52,000 was moved to the data for home and community isolation patients.
Aside from the non-sensical information in today’s data from patients in medical care, over the last 24 hours, the daily figures for vaccination have been completely revamped with the figures for first, second, and third vaccines being changed for every day for at least the last 2 months, calling into question the accuracy for any vaccination figures
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 71 were found in correctional facilities, 558 were identified by community testing, and 9,072 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,161 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
Like both Surat Thani and Khon Kaen yesterday, Chanthaburi surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections with 177 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tourism focus provinces Chiang Mai and Phang Nga both moved up on the total infections list, as Chiang Mai surpassed Roi Et with 257 new infections yesterday, and Phang Nga passed Chiang Rai with 95 new infections.
Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 5 of the last 6 days and is joined only by Chai Nat as the 2 provinces without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,010
|▼
|390,942
|10
|Yala
|653
|▼
|36,780
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|630
|▲
|24,139
|7
|Songkhla
|627
|▲
|40,971
|15
|Pattani
|543
|▲
|31,545
|12
|Narathiwat
|374
|▲
|33,190
|3
|Chonburi
|359
|▲
|97,992
|39
|Chiang Mai
|357
|▲
|12,581
|2
|Samut Prakan
|308
|▼
|119,648
|8
|Rayong
|301
|▲
|38,633
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,010
|▼
|390,942
|2
|Samut Prakan
|308
|▼
|119,648
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|105
|▲
|91,476
|6
|Nonthaburi
|93
|▲
|55,968
|9
|Pathum Thani
|83
|▲
|37,479
|13
|Nakhon Pathom
|74
|▲
|32,943
|16
|Saraburi
|126
|▲
|28,726
|17
|Ayutthaya
|85
|▲
|28,492
|32
|Lopburi
|66
|▲
|15,755
|35
|Nakhon Sawan
|160
|▲
|13,036
|37
|Suphan Buri
|40
|▼
|12,657
|42
|Ang Thong
|21
|▲
|10,444
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|27
|▼
|10,081
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|50
|▲
|10,006
|46
|Phetchabun
|75
|▲
|9,462
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|11
|▼
|7,485
|55
|Sukhothai
|11
|▼
|5,660
|56
|Phitsanulok
|32
|▲
|5,556
|59
|Phichit
|15
|▼
|4,548
|67
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,076
|69
|Sing Buri
|9
|▲
|2,771
|73
|Chai Nat
|0
|▼
|2,328
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|63
|▼
|28,164
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|96
|▲
|18,134
|26
|Khon Kaen
|167
|▼
|16,617
|27
|Buriram
|25
|▼
|16,425
|28
|Surin
|17
|▼
|16,339
|30
|Udon Thani
|117
|▲
|16,329
|31
|Sisaket
|27
|▼
|15,767
|38
|Roi Et
|16
|▲
|12,277
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|40
|▲
|10,524
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|38
|▲
|9,641
|48
|Kalasin
|16
|▼
|8,536
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|6
|▼
|7,522
|57
|Yasothon
|9
|▼
|5,196
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|6
|▲
|4,858
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|20
|▲
|4,137
|64
|Nong Khai
|22
|▲
|3,423
|65
|Loei
|10
|▲
|3,401
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|1
|▼
|2,888
|74
|Mukdahan
|5
|▼
|2,219
|75
|Bueng Kan
|2
|▲
|1,911
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|627
|▲
|40,971
|10
|Yala
|653
|▼
|36,780
|12
|Narathiwat
|374
|▲
|33,190
|15
|Pattani
|543
|▲
|31,545
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|630
|▲
|24,139
|25
|Surat Thani
|238
|▼
|16,789
|33
|Phuket
|140
|▲
|13,967
|40
|Chumphon
|124
|▲
|11,563
|47
|Ranong
|19
|▼
|9,233
|49
|Trang
|187
|▼
|8,590
|52
|Phatthalung
|190
|▲
|7,009
|53
|Krabi
|83
|▼
|6,722
|63
|Phang Nga
|95
|▲
|4,079
|66
|Satun
|135
|▲
|3,458
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|39
|Chiang Mai
|357
|▲
|12,581
|60
|Uttaradit
|4
|▼
|4,123
|62
|Chiang Rai
|15
|•
|4,047
|70
|Lamphun
|12
|▼
|2,581
|71
|Lampang
|10
|▼
|2,550
|72
|Nan
|0
|•
|2,379
|76
|Phayao
|17
|▲
|1,828
|77
|Phrae
|8
|▼
|1,716
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|29
|▲
|1,280
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|359
|▲
|97,992
|8
|Rayong
|301
|▲
|38,633
|14
|Chachoengsao
|89
|▲
|31,603
|20
|Prachinburi
|186
|▼
|20,940
|29
|Chanthaburi
|177
|▼
|16,493
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|78
|▲
|13,290
|54
|Trat
|72
|▼
|6,583
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|71
|▲
|72,169
|11
|Ratchaburi
|161
|▼
|34,761
|21
|Phetchaburi
|165
|▲
|20,820
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|87
|▲
|19,664
|23
|Tak
|178
|▼
|19,440
|36
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|182
|▲
|13,004
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
