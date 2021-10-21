Connect with us

World

Global Covid-19 recovery efforts will have lasting impact on climate

Avatar

Published

 on 

A comprehensive environmental assessment has warned that the global Covid-19 recovery efforts will have a long lasting impact on the climate. The assessment highlighted countries’ heightened use of fossil fuels as a part of their recoveries, and explained the risk that this poses to the environment and human health.

The Lancet Countdown is the largest annual assessment on what impacts climate change is having on human health. The report explained that the biggest environmental risks to people right now are food and water insecurity, increasing temperatures and infectious diseases.

The report found that in 2020, 19% of the world’s land mass was affected by extreme drought and that food insecurity is an issue faced by over 2 billion people. Wildfires are a greater threat than ever before in 134 countries, and heatwaves have led to millions of construction workers and farmers losing work because of extremely hot days. Climate change also creates the conditions in which infectious diseases can spread more easily. This is the case with not only Covid-19, but also other diseases like malaria, cholera, Zika and dengue fever.

Executive director of the Lancet Countdown Anthony Costello describes the impact that climate change is having on humanity.

Climate change is here and we’re already seeing it damaging human health across the world…As the Covid-19 crisis continues, every country is facing some aspect of the climate crisis too.”

The last 5 years have seen extreme droughts and disruptions to water security, the report found. This is a risk to both drinking water and irrigation for crops, which has resulted in smaller yields and ultimately less food. It goes on to describe how as compared to the levels from 1981-2010, corn has seen a 6% global decline in yield, wheat a 3% decline and rice a 1.8% decline. The marine food industry, upon which 3.3 billion people rely, is under threat as temperatures have risen in 70% of territorial waters.

Lead author of the report Maria Romanello describes how she hopes that these warning signs will allow people to recognise the risks of climate change.

“This year we saw people suffering intense heatwaves, deadly floods and wildfires…These are grim warnings that, for every day that we delay our response to climate change, the situation gets more critical. It’s time to realise that no one is safe from the effects of climate change.”

 

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-21 13:52
22 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The assessment highlighted countries’ heightened use of fossil fuels as a part of their recoveries, Says it all really ..
image
Jason
2021-10-21 16:58
We are bathed in the light of the greatest energy source in the solar system and in the universe. Harness it's energy and say goodbye to fossil fuels...
image
ThailandBob
2021-10-21 17:12
And China is telling it's coal producers who had all but shutdown this year, "More coal, more coal!" China is not alone; there will be others. I think we're taking a big step backwards in our fight against climate change. …

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand News Today8 mins ago

Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 20
World13 mins ago

Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Events1 hour ago

Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime3 hours ago

Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai Comedy shows, Lost in Translation, Thai embassy | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 43
Phuket3 hours ago

Governor says income distribution essential to Phuket recovery
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Woman arrested for alleged social media accounts hack scam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged
World5 hours ago

Global Covid-19 recovery efforts will have lasting impact on climate
Bangkok6 hours ago

Police say they have enough evidence to try woman who cut rope
Thailand6 hours ago

Hospital makes plans to move patients due to flooding
Thailand6 hours ago

Local researchers in Thailand develop rapid antigen tests
Thailand7 hours ago

Covid Protocols, Beauty pageants, Women dies after vaccine shot | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 114
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
Transport7 hours ago

Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai direct service flights
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending