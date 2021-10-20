Pattaya
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya giving expats free Pfizer vaccines
A new opportunity has been announced for expats in Pattaya who have yet to be vaccinated to get a free Pfizer vaccine. Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, who earlier this month offered free AstraZeneca vaccines to the expat and local foreigner community, has opened registration today for foreigners to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine.
The vaccination programme is open to any non-Thai person residing in Thailand who is over the age of 18 and has not previously received any other vaccines. The hospital has over 1,000 shots to administer in this plan.
The vaccination drive for those who register from today will take place next Tuesday on top of the Central Festival Pattaya Beach shopping centre, on the 6th floor.
The event is one of several inoculation drives Bangkok Hospital Pattaya have hosted, providing thousands of vaccines of various brands to people who are not citizens of Thailand. This current programme will give those who register a first and second vaccine, both of the Pfizer brand.
Those eligible can sign up for vaccines at their website here and applicants can register for time slots between 9 am and 3 pm next Tuesday. This event and future vaccination events from Bangkok Hospital Pattaya can be found on their Facebook page.
SOURCE: Coconuts
