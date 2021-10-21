Study shows vast majority of vaccinated people who die of Covid-19 are very old or have underlying conditions

An Italian study shows that most vaccinated people who die of Covid-19 are either very elderly or already have serious health issues. The study was conducted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Italy’s national health institute. It shows the average age of people who died from the virus is 85. According to a Reuters report, they also had an average of 5 underlying diseases.

Among unvaccinated patients who died of Covid-19, the average age is 78, with an average of 4 underlying illnesses. The most common health conditions found among the vaccinated fatalities were heart problems, dementia, and cancer.

The study was based on 38,096 Covid-19 deaths. Of that number, 33,620 were unvaccinated. 2,130 had only received 1 dose or became infected shortly after being fully vaccinated, meaning there wasn’t enough time for sufficient antibodies to form. 1,440 of the dead were fully vaccinated.

According to the Reuters report, Italy has now fully vaccinated 80% of its population over 12 years of age, which the government says should offer significant protection from serious illness or death as a result of the virus.

SOURCE: Reuters