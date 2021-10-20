Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 Wednesday: 79 deaths, infections below 9,000
Today, the CCSA reported 8,918 new Covid-19 infections, down 204 since yesterday, the first times the new infections dipped under 9,000 in months. There were 79 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,782,989 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,878 recoveries, up 147 from yesterday. There are now 103,507 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 2,039 from yesterday, including 2,728 in the ICU and 619 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 664 were identified by community testing, and 8,195 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,178 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
In the latest official vaccine update with vaccination data up until October 17, this week saw 2 days with over 1 million vaccines administered. Over 65 million vaccines have been administered now, with 37.6 million receiving their first dose only, just over 26 million being fully vaccinated, and about 1.9 million receiving a booster shot. The numbers regarding third vaccinations are still unclear as the discrepancy previously reported has been balanced by the DDC by reporting negative vaccination numbers on September 19 and 25, -161,768 and -20,241 respectively.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA
As infections continue to fall in the Greater Bangkok Area while new cases surge in the Deep South, Narathiwat in the south surpassed Bangkok neighbour Nakhon Pathom in total cases even after cases fell from the 400s earlier this week to just 284 yesterday. Nakhon Si Thammarat also had a dramatic drop in new infections with 266 today versus 602 reported the day before.
Both Surat Thani (home of the Samui islands reopening) and Khon Kaen surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections after 245 and 231 new cases respectively. Prachuap Khiri Khan, home to the Hua Hin planned reopening also increased, surpassing Suphan Buri in total cases.
Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 4 of the last 5 days and is the only province without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,020
|▼
|389,932
|10
|Yala
|704
|▲
|36,127
|15
|Pattani
|520
|▼
|31,002
|7
|Songkhla
|484
|▼
|40,344
|2
|Samut Prakan
|359
|▲
|119,340
|3
|Chonburi
|328
|▲
|97,633
|39
|Chiang Mai
|294
|▲
|12,224
|12
|Narathiwat
|284
|▼
|32,816
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|266
|▼
|23,509
|29
|Chanthaburi
|265
|▲
|16,316
Full provincial figures are below:
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,020
|▼
|389,932
|2
|Samut Prakan
|359
|▲
|119,340
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|74
|▼
|91,371
|6
|Nonthaburi
|86
|▼
|55,875
|9
|Pathum Thani
|29
|▼
|37,396
|13
|Nakhon Pathom
|47
|▼
|32,869
|16
|Saraburi
|111
|▼
|28,600
|17
|Ayutthaya
|55
|▼
|28,407
|32
|Lopburi
|24
|▼
|15,689
|35
|Nakhon Sawan
|131
|▼
|12,876
|37
|Suphan Buri
|41
|▲
|12,617
|42
|Ang Thong
|2
|▼
|10,423
|43
|Samut Songkhram
|33
|▼
|10,054
|44
|Nakhon Nayok
|46
|▲
|9,956
|46
|Phetchabun
|30
|▲
|9,387
|51
|Kamphaeng Phet
|35
|▲
|7,474
|55
|Sukhothai
|29
|▲
|5,649
|56
|Phitsanulok
|28
|▲
|5,524
|59
|Phichit
|35
|▲
|4,533
|67
|Uthai Thani
|2
|▼
|3,075
|69
|Sing Buri
|7
|▼
|2,765
|73
|Chai Nat
|4
|▼
|2,328
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|18
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|171
|▲
|28,101
|24
|Ubon Ratchathani
|65
|▼
|18,038
|27
|Buriram
|31
|▼
|16,400
|28
|Surin
|89
|▼
|16,322
|26
|Khon Kaen
|231
|▲
|16,450
|30
|Udon Thani
|89
|▼
|16,212
|31
|Sisaket
|53
|▲
|15,740
|38
|Roi Et
|14
|▼
|12,261
|41
|Maha Sarakham
|32
|▲
|10,484
|45
|Chaiyaphum
|20
|▲
|9,603
|48
|Kalasin
|55
|▲
|8,520
|50
|Sakon Nakhon
|16
|▲
|7,516
|57
|Yasothon
|29
|▲
|5,187
|58
|Nakhon Phanom
|1
|▲
|4,852
|61
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|5
|▼
|4,117
|64
|Nong Khai
|17
|▲
|3,401
|65
|Loei
|7
|▼
|3,391
|68
|Amnat Charoen
|7
|▼
|2,887
|74
|Mukdahan
|9
|▼
|2,214
|75
|Bueng Kan
|1
|▼
|1,909
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|484
|▼
|40,344
|10
|Yala
|704
|▲
|36,127
|12
|Narathiwat
|284
|▼
|32,816
|15
|Pattani
|520
|▼
|31,002
|19
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|266
|▼
|23,509
|25
|Surat Thani
|245
|▲
|16,551
|33
|Phuket
|132
|▼
|13,827
|40
|Chumphon
|123
|▲
|11,439
|47
|Ranong
|22
|▼
|9,214
|49
|Trang
|197
|▲
|8,403
|52
|Phatthalung
|79
|▼
|6,819
|53
|Krabi
|91
|▼
|6,639
|63
|Phang Nga
|85
|▲
|3,984
|66
|Satun
|93
|▼
|3,323
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|39
|Chiang Mai
|294
|▲
|12,224
|60
|Uttaradit
|20
|▲
|4,119
|62
|Chiang Rai
|15
|▼
|4,032
|70
|Lamphun
|16
|▼
|2,569
|71
|Lampang
|26
|▲
|2,540
|72
|Nan
|0
|•
|2,379
|76
|Phayao
|4
|▼
|1,811
|77
|Phrae
|22
|•
|1,708
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|10
|▲
|1,251
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|328
|▲
|97,633
|8
|Rayong
|146
|▼
|38,332
|14
|Chachoengsao
|88
|▼
|31,514
|20
|Prachinburi
|241
|▲
|20,754
|29
|Chanthaburi
|265
|▲
|16,316
|34
|Sa Kaeo
|61
|▲
|13,212
|54
|Trat
|102
|▲
|6,511
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|41
|▼
|72,098
|11
|Ratchaburi
|189
|▲
|34,600
|21
|Phetchaburi
|149
|▲
|20,655
|22
|Kanchanaburi
|68
|▼
|19,577
|23
|Tak
|216
|▲
|19,262
|36
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|107
|▼
|12,822
SOURCE: DDC & CCSA
