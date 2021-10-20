Connect with us

Covid-19 Wednesday: 79 deaths, infections below 9,000

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 20 October Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,918 new Covid-19 infections, down 204 since yesterday, the first times the new infections dipped under 9,000 in months. There were 79 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,782,989 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

20OCT Covid-19

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,878 recoveries, up 147 from yesterday. There are now 103,507 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 2,039 from yesterday, including 2,728 in the ICU and 619 on ventilators.

20OCT Covid-19 Med Care

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 664 were identified by community testing, and 8,195 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,178 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

20OCT Covid-19 New Infections

In the latest official vaccine update with vaccination data up until October 17, this week saw 2 days with over 1 million vaccines administered. Over 65 million vaccines have been administered now, with 37.6 million receiving their first dose only, just over 26 million being fully vaccinated, and about 1.9 million receiving a booster shot. The numbers regarding third vaccinations are still unclear as the discrepancy previously reported has been balanced by the DDC by reporting negative vaccination numbers on September 19 and 25, -161,768 and -20,241 respectively.

20OCT Covid-19 Daily Vaccines

20OCT Covid-19 Total Vaccines

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As infections continue to fall in the Greater Bangkok Area while new cases surge in the Deep South, Narathiwat in the south surpassed Bangkok neighbour Nakhon Pathom in total cases even after cases fell from the 400s earlier this week to just 284 yesterday. Nakhon Si Thammarat also had a dramatic drop in new infections with 266 today versus 602 reported the day before.

Both Surat Thani (home of the Samui islands reopening) and Khon Kaen surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections after 245 and 231 new cases respectively. Prachuap Khiri Khan, home to the Hua Hin planned reopening also increased, surpassing Suphan Buri in total cases.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 4 of the last 5 days and is the only province without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,020 389,932
10 Yala 704 36,127
15 Pattani 520 31,002
7 Songkhla 484 40,344
2 Samut Prakan 359 119,340
3 Chonburi 328 97,633
39 Chiang Mai 294 12,224
12 Narathiwat 284 32,816
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 266 23,509
29 Chanthaburi 265 16,316

 

20OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

 

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,020 389,932
2 Samut Prakan 359 119,340
4 Samut Sakhon 74 91,371
6 Nonthaburi 86 55,875
9 Pathum Thani 29 37,396
13 Nakhon Pathom 47 32,869
16 Saraburi 111 28,600
17 Ayutthaya 55 28,407
32 Lopburi 24 15,689
35 Nakhon Sawan 131 12,876
37 Suphan Buri 41 12,617
42 Ang Thong 2 10,423
43 Samut Songkhram 33 10,054
44 Nakhon Nayok 46 9,956
46 Phetchabun 30 9,387
51 Kamphaeng Phet 35 7,474
55 Sukhothai 29 5,649
56 Phitsanulok 28 5,524
59 Phichit 35 4,533
67 Uthai Thani 2 3,075
69 Sing Buri 7 2,765
73 Chai Nat 4 2,328

 

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
18 Nakhon Ratchasima 171 28,101
24 Ubon Ratchathani 65 18,038
27 Buriram 31 16,400
28 Surin 89 16,322
26 Khon Kaen 231 16,450
30 Udon Thani 89 16,212
31 Sisaket 53 15,740
38 Roi Et 14 12,261
41 Maha Sarakham 32 10,484
45 Chaiyaphum 20 9,603
48 Kalasin 55 8,520
50 Sakon Nakhon 16 7,516
57 Yasothon 29 5,187
58 Nakhon Phanom 1 4,852
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 4,117
64 Nong Khai 17 3,401
65 Loei 7 3,391
68 Amnat Charoen 7 2,887
74 Mukdahan 9 2,214
75 Bueng Kan 1 1,909

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 484 40,344
10 Yala 704 36,127
12 Narathiwat 284 32,816
15 Pattani 520 31,002
19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 266 23,509
25 Surat Thani 245 16,551
33 Phuket 132 13,827
40 Chumphon 123 11,439
47 Ranong 22 9,214
49 Trang 197 8,403
52 Phatthalung 79 6,819
53 Krabi 91 6,639
63 Phang Nga 85 3,984
66 Satun 93 3,323

 

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
39 Chiang Mai 294 12,224
60 Uttaradit 20 4,119
62 Chiang Rai 15 4,032
70 Lamphun 16 2,569
71 Lampang 26 2,540
72 Nan 0 2,379
76 Phayao 4 1,811
77 Phrae 22 1,708
78 Mae Hong Son 10 1,251

 

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 328 97,633
8 Rayong 146 38,332
14 Chachoengsao 88 31,514
20 Prachinburi 241 20,754
29 Chanthaburi 265 16,316
34 Sa Kaeo 61 13,212
54 Trat 102 6,511

 

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 41 72,098
11 Ratchaburi 189 34,600
21 Phetchaburi 149 20,655
22 Kanchanaburi 68 19,577
23 Tak 216 19,262
36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 107 12,822

 

SOURCE: DDC & CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
mickkotlarski
2021-10-20 14:43
Slow as it may be but good to see numbers dropping.
image
AussieBob
2021-10-20 15:14
Lets hope that the numbers continue to drop and that by mid-November they are below a few thousand. But I get the feeling the numbers will be going up as more and more Thais currently in the Provinces come back…
Neill Fronde

Trending