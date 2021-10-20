Covid-19 Wednesday: 79 deaths, infections below 9,000

Today, the CCSA reported 8,918 new Covid-19 infections, down 204 since yesterday, the first times the new infections dipped under 9,000 in months. There were 79 Coronavirus-related deaths, up 8 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,782,989 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,878 recoveries, up 147 from yesterday. There are now 103,507 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 2,039 from yesterday, including 2,728 in the ICU and 619 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 41 were found in correctional facilities, 664 were identified by community testing, and 8,195 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,178 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

In the latest official vaccine update with vaccination data up until October 17, this week saw 2 days with over 1 million vaccines administered. Over 65 million vaccines have been administered now, with 37.6 million receiving their first dose only, just over 26 million being fully vaccinated, and about 1.9 million receiving a booster shot. The numbers regarding third vaccinations are still unclear as the discrepancy previously reported has been balanced by the DDC by reporting negative vaccination numbers on September 19 and 25, -161,768 and -20,241 respectively.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 DATA

As infections continue to fall in the Greater Bangkok Area while new cases surge in the Deep South, Narathiwat in the south surpassed Bangkok neighbour Nakhon Pathom in total cases even after cases fell from the 400s earlier this week to just 284 yesterday. Nakhon Si Thammarat also had a dramatic drop in new infections with 266 today versus 602 reported the day before.

Both Surat Thani (home of the Samui islands reopening) and Khon Kaen surged past Buriram and Surin in total infections after 245 and 231 new cases respectively. Prachuap Khiri Khan, home to the Hua Hin planned reopening also increased, surpassing Suphan Buri in total cases.

Nan has reported no new Covid-19 cases for 4 of the last 5 days and is the only province without new Covid-19 in today’s report. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,020 ▼ 389,932 10 Yala 704 ▲ 36,127 15 Pattani 520 ▼ 31,002 7 Songkhla 484 ▼ 40,344 2 Samut Prakan 359 ▲ 119,340 3 Chonburi 328 ▲ 97,633 39 Chiang Mai 294 ▲ 12,224 12 Narathiwat 284 ▼ 32,816 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 266 ▼ 23,509 29 Chanthaburi 265 ▲ 16,316

Full provincial figures are below:

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,020 ▼ 389,932 2 Samut Prakan 359 ▲ 119,340 4 Samut Sakhon 74 ▼ 91,371 6 Nonthaburi 86 ▼ 55,875 9 Pathum Thani 29 ▼ 37,396 13 Nakhon Pathom 47 ▼ 32,869 16 Saraburi 111 ▼ 28,600 17 Ayutthaya 55 ▼ 28,407 32 Lopburi 24 ▼ 15,689 35 Nakhon Sawan 131 ▼ 12,876 37 Suphan Buri 41 ▲ 12,617 42 Ang Thong 2 ▼ 10,423 43 Samut Songkhram 33 ▼ 10,054 44 Nakhon Nayok 46 ▲ 9,956 46 Phetchabun 30 ▲ 9,387 51 Kamphaeng Phet 35 ▲ 7,474 55 Sukhothai 29 ▲ 5,649 56 Phitsanulok 28 ▲ 5,524 59 Phichit 35 ▲ 4,533 67 Uthai Thani 2 ▼ 3,075 69 Sing Buri 7 ▼ 2,765 73 Chai Nat 4 ▼ 2,328

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 18 Nakhon Ratchasima 171 ▲ 28,101 24 Ubon Ratchathani 65 ▼ 18,038 27 Buriram 31 ▼ 16,400 28 Surin 89 ▼ 16,322 26 Khon Kaen 231 ▲ 16,450 30 Udon Thani 89 ▼ 16,212 31 Sisaket 53 ▲ 15,740 38 Roi Et 14 ▼ 12,261 41 Maha Sarakham 32 ▲ 10,484 45 Chaiyaphum 20 ▲ 9,603 48 Kalasin 55 ▲ 8,520 50 Sakon Nakhon 16 ▲ 7,516 57 Yasothon 29 ▲ 5,187 58 Nakhon Phanom 1 ▲ 4,852 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 5 ▼ 4,117 64 Nong Khai 17 ▲ 3,401 65 Loei 7 ▼ 3,391 68 Amnat Charoen 7 ▼ 2,887 74 Mukdahan 9 ▼ 2,214 75 Bueng Kan 1 ▼ 1,909

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 484 ▼ 40,344 10 Yala 704 ▲ 36,127 12 Narathiwat 284 ▼ 32,816 15 Pattani 520 ▼ 31,002 19 Nakhon Si Thammarat 266 ▼ 23,509 25 Surat Thani 245 ▲ 16,551 33 Phuket 132 ▼ 13,827 40 Chumphon 123 ▲ 11,439 47 Ranong 22 ▼ 9,214 49 Trang 197 ▲ 8,403 52 Phatthalung 79 ▼ 6,819 53 Krabi 91 ▼ 6,639 63 Phang Nga 85 ▲ 3,984 66 Satun 93 ▼ 3,323

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 39 Chiang Mai 294 ▲ 12,224 60 Uttaradit 20 ▲ 4,119 62 Chiang Rai 15 ▼ 4,032 70 Lamphun 16 ▼ 2,569 71 Lampang 26 ▲ 2,540 72 Nan 0 • 2,379 76 Phayao 4 ▼ 1,811 77 Phrae 22 • 1,708 78 Mae Hong Son 10 ▲ 1,251

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 328 ▲ 97,633 8 Rayong 146 ▼ 38,332 14 Chachoengsao 88 ▼ 31,514 20 Prachinburi 241 ▲ 20,754 29 Chanthaburi 265 ▲ 16,316 34 Sa Kaeo 61 ▲ 13,212 54 Trat 102 ▲ 6,511

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 41 ▼ 72,098 11 Ratchaburi 189 ▲ 34,600 21 Phetchaburi 149 ▲ 20,655 22 Kanchanaburi 68 ▼ 19,577 23 Tak 216 ▲ 19,262 36 Prachuap Khiri Khan 107 ▼ 12,822

