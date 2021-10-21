Connect with us

Crime

Woman arrested for alleged social media accounts hack scam

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A woman was arrested for a scam hacking Facebook and Line accounts. (via Na Neaw)

A 21 year old Thai woman was arrested by the Economic Crime Division for fraud, accused of hacking Facebook and Line accounts. The woman was arrested at Nornee Apartment building in Minburi in northern Bangkok after an arrest warrant was issued.

Police from the Economic Crime Division took the woman into custody at her apartment, accused of gaining access to people’s LINE app and Facebook accounts and using the accounts to borrow money from the victim’s friends.

The case alleges that she used the accounts to ask each contact from the hacking victims accounts to borrow 20,000 baht and gave them an online bank account to transfer the money to. Of course, she never paid back any of the money transferred.

The woman alleged to have admitted to pulling this online scam 150 times, getting unsuspecting people to think they were sending money to their friend in need, and collecting the cash for herself. The woman said it was her source of income, as she had no job, and that she used the money for her daily expenses.

The arrest follows investigations that began 3 months ago in July, when a victim filed a complaint with Yannawa Police. It is unclear how many victims filed police reports regarding being defrauded by the woman posing as their friend by hacking into their social media accounts.

If they woman had indeed succeeded in swindling 20,000 baht from 150 victims, the total profit from the hacking scam would be 3 million baht, though news media have reported a figure as high as 5 million baht in takings from her alleged scheme.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-21 15:21
41 minutes ago, Thaiger said: used the money for her daily expenses. Some kind of excuse... when the 150 people she scammed lost money for their daily expenses.
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-21 15:43
Hack scam , not to be confused with sack of ham which is something you could put your sausages in ..
image
Blogosopher
2021-10-21 17:44
All hacking crimes should be capital offenses. Swiftly carry out a few sentences and the crime will mostly disappear. There will always be the hard core "I don't care" people but over time those will dwindle.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand News Today8 mins ago

Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 20
World13 mins ago

Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Events1 hour ago

Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime3 hours ago

Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai Comedy shows, Lost in Translation, Thai embassy | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 43
Phuket3 hours ago

Governor says income distribution essential to Phuket recovery
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Woman arrested for alleged social media accounts hack scam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Covid-19 Thursday: 73 deaths, Medical care, vax data fudged
World5 hours ago

Global Covid-19 recovery efforts will have lasting impact on climate
Bangkok6 hours ago

Police say they have enough evidence to try woman who cut rope
Thailand6 hours ago

Hospital makes plans to move patients due to flooding
Thailand6 hours ago

Local researchers in Thailand develop rapid antigen tests
Thailand7 hours ago

Covid Protocols, Beauty pageants, Women dies after vaccine shot | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 114
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
Transport7 hours ago

Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Hat Yai direct service flights
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending