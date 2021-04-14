Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today | Thaiger

Chon Buri
Chon Buri adds 99 new Covid-19 infections today
The Chon Buri Covid-19 cluster is spreading with the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office confirming 99 new cases today. The province, which contains Pattaya, seems to be following a growing infection trend. The Pattaya area saw 47 new cases, and Mueang Chon Buri had 41 cases, with other districts having less than 5 each. 2 people infected with Covid-19 were brought from outside Chon Buri for treatment locally. The new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 infections in the province up to 710 people.
While infections are on the rise, officials advise that the numbers are not showing a severe or exponential increase and are in line with daily averages. They say the growing numbers are more likely due to “diligent testing throughout the community”, especially in nightlife venues and popular entertainment districts. 984 cautionary tests were administered today along with 342 people suspected to have been in close contact with Covid-19 infected people.
Within the new infections, 41 people are still being investigated to find the source of the virus, while 29 people were family members or close contacts of other infected people.
The sources of new infections are…
- PATTAYA
- 3 infections at The Box 69 Pattaya
- 3 infections at Cetus Pattaya
- 3 infections at Garden 168
- 1 infection at Bone Pattaya
- 1 infection at Insomnia Pattaya
- OTHER AREAS IN CHON BURI
- 5 infections at Flintstone’s Pub in Meung Chon Buri, the source of 137 cases total.
- 4 infections at Infinity Siracha
- 3 infections at 2.7 Replay Bang Saen
- FROM OUTSIDE CHON BURI
- 4 infections at Entertainment venues in Bangkok
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Field hospitals being established in Covid hot zones around Thailand
UPDATE: The field hospital in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, west of the Chao Phraya river, had its first 10 Covid patients today. The director of the medical services office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that the 10 patients into the makeshift hospital, located at the Chalerm Phra Kiat Stadium, will enable assessment of the performance by the medical team, before more patients arrive – Thai PBS World
ORIGINAL STORY: Despite the confident posture and Songkran going ahead, amid restrictions, there is a lot of background activity which suggest the authorities are getting ready for a surge of new infections at the end of the Songkran break, officially this Thursday (but in reality, next Sunday at the end of the weekend when most people who travelled home will return for a resumption of work).
The Thai lunar new year celebrations – Songkran – are the largest mass movement of Thais each year, a source for a huge leap in road deaths and accidents. And, this year, a potential super-spreader event.
Quietly, at least 3,000 extra beds have been prepared in 10 field hospitals around Bangkok. The government has also confirmed that additional field hospitals are being set up in other potential ‘hot zones’, including Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chonburi and Hua Hin. Some of them were set up last year, and since closed, and now being prepared for new positive infections.
One Thai person who had been in one of the field hospitals put together a check-list of things to take IF you end up as an invited ‘guest’ HERE.
The CCSA say they are looking for additional beds in hotels and previous state quarantine facilities (where repatriating Thais were housed for their free quarantine) to be used if needed.
This year’s Songkran had bad timing, coming just a week after a number of major clusters were identified around some of Bangkok’s popular nightlife areas in 3 key inner city districts. Even before Songkran these isolated clusters had already spread into the provinces. In the weekend before Songkran the government had already listed 37 provinces which had instigated some form of paperwork or restrictions for people who had been in any of the 3 Bangkok districts.
The government also leapt on the source of the new outbreaks – bars, clubs and entertainment venues – and promptly shut them down for at least 2 weeks. At this stage it looks likely that that ban will be extended beyond the 2 weeks and, depending on the extent of new infections following the Songkran holiday, additional restrictions will also be added.
Even today the Civil Aviation Authority published a number of new in-flight restrictions for passengers – another blow to the hard-hit domestic aviation sector.
Thailand
Chon Buri: 141 new Covid-19 infections, 54 linked to nightlife
Chon Buri now has 264 confirmed Covid-19 infections this month after the Chon Buri Public Health Department announced that today brought 141 new infections. Many of the new cases stem from exposure from evening entertainment venues. 54 of the new cases are from an outbreak cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chon Buri, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases linked to that one pub to 90. Other infections were found in Chon Buri area venues including Class 99 Pub, Bone Pattaya, Na Pa, Symphony Pub, plus cases from nightclubs in Bangkok and Samut Prakan. 5 of the infected people were actually from other provinces who came to Chon Buri for treatment, while over 60 cases are still being investigated to determine their source.
The infections that were identified locally are:
- 53 in Mueang Chonburi
- 30 in Banglamung
- 8 in Si Racha
- 7 in Panthong
- 4 in Panat Nikhom
- 3 in Ban Bueng
- 1 in Nongyai
- 6 from other provinces
Another 2,410 tests have been administered from contact tracing the infections, but results have not been announced yet. Some are suspected to be infected, while others are just proactive cautionary testing for people who may have been exposed in or around the entertainment venues listed above. While the Thai government has shut down all bars and nightclubs in 41 provinces including Chon Buri, local officials are also reminding people to follow Covid-19 precautions. They are requesting everyone in Chon Buri wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowded places. Officials want to avoid a panic, but do want people to be vigilant to prevent an even bigger outbreak.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
An outbreak of Covid-19 mostly related to bars and entertainment venues has brought 40 new cases to the Chon Buri province today. Provincial health department staff say entertainment venues in Pattaya, Si Racha and Bangkok are hubs for spreading the virus.
510 people considered to be at high risk of infection have been tested and are currently awaiting results. Walk-ins are being accepted at hospitals and medical centres across Chon Buri to get tested for Covid-19. And the city is requesting residents to contact the health department if they’ve been to any nightclubs or entertainment venues or any other places they list and consider to be at high risk. The city is also asking residents to please follow all coronavirus safety measures including avoiding crowded places, frequently washing hands, wearing face masks practising social distancing, and keeping good personal hygiene.
The Chon Buri Public Heath Office released a short timeline for people to check if they attended any specific locations recently that may have exposed them to the Covid-19 virus. They request that anyone in these locations monitor their health and if possible get tested for Covid-19. anyone experiencing any respiratory problems or fever within 14 days of visiting these locations are strongly urged to seek medical treatment. They’re asked to let the hospital know that they attended these locations and are at risk for Coronavirus infection.
The following is a list of locations around Chon Buri this week where Covid-19 infections were identified. If you or anyone you know were in any of these locations in the time specified, please report to a medical facility and request virus testing.
- Bone Pattaya on Petch Trakun Road in Naklua from April 2 to April 3 from 9pm to midnight.
- Ban Mae Restaurant in Borwin, Si Racha between March 29 to April 1 from 8pm to 10pm.
- Si Racha Tour bus (Future Park Rangsit-Si Racha route) on April 1 from 4:30pm to 7pm.
- Khao Bang Phra temple fair in Si Racha on April 1 from 9pm to 10 pm.
- Military draft draw event at Si Racha district office on April 2 from 6am to 4pm.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai World PBS
