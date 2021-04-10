Chon Buri: 141 new Covid-19 infections, 54 linked to nightlife | Thaiger

Thailand
Chon Buri: 141 new Covid-19 infections, 54 linked to nightlife
Chon Buri now has 264 confirmed Covid-19 infections this month after the Chon Buri Public Health Department announced that today brought 141 new infections. Many of the new cases stem from exposure from evening entertainment venues. 54 of the new cases are from an outbreak cluster at the Flintstones Pub in Mueang Chon Buri, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases linked to that one pub to 90. Other infections were found in Chon Buri area venues including Class 99 Pub, Bone Pattaya, Na Pa, Symphony Pub, plus cases from nightclubs in Bangkok and Samut Prakan. 5 of the infected people were actually from other provinces who came to Chon Buri for treatment, while over 60 cases are still being investigated to determine their source.
The infections that were identified locally are:
- 53 in Mueang Chonburi
- 30 in Banglamung
- 8 in Si Racha
- 7 in Panthong
- 4 in Panat Nikhom
- 3 in Ban Bueng
- 1 in Nongyai
- 6 from other provinces
Another 2,410 tests have been administered from contact tracing the infections, but results have not been announced yet. Some are suspected to be infected, while others are just proactive cautionary testing for people who may have been exposed in or around the entertainment venues listed above. While the Thai government has shut down all bars and nightclubs in 41 provinces including Chon Buri, local officials are also reminding people to follow Covid-19 precautions. They are requesting everyone in Chon Buri wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowded places. Officials want to avoid a panic, but do want people to be vigilant to prevent an even bigger outbreak.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chon Buri
40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
An outbreak of Covid-19 mostly related to bars and entertainment venues has brought 40 new cases to the Chon Buri province today. Provincial health department staff say entertainment venues in Pattaya, Si Racha and Bangkok are hubs for spreading the virus.
510 people considered to be at high risk of infection have been tested and are currently awaiting results. Walk-ins are being accepted at hospitals and medical centres across Chon Buri to get tested for Covid-19. And the city is requesting residents to contact the health department if they’ve been to any nightclubs or entertainment venues or any other places they list and consider to be at high risk. The city is also asking residents to please follow all coronavirus safety measures including avoiding crowded places, frequently washing hands, wearing face masks practising social distancing, and keeping good personal hygiene.
The Chon Buri Public Heath Office released a short timeline for people to check if they attended any specific locations recently that may have exposed them to the Covid-19 virus. They request that anyone in these locations monitor their health and if possible get tested for Covid-19. anyone experiencing any respiratory problems or fever within 14 days of visiting these locations are strongly urged to seek medical treatment. They’re asked to let the hospital know that they attended these locations and are at risk for Coronavirus infection.
The following is a list of locations around Chon Buri this week where Covid-19 infections were identified. If you or anyone you know were in any of these locations in the time specified, please report to a medical facility and request virus testing.
- Bone Pattaya on Petch Trakun Road in Naklua from April 2 to April 3 from 9pm to midnight.
- Ban Mae Restaurant in Borwin, Si Racha between March 29 to April 1 from 8pm to 10pm.
- Si Racha Tour bus (Future Park Rangsit-Si Racha route) on April 1 from 4:30pm to 7pm.
- Khao Bang Phra temple fair in Si Racha on April 1 from 9pm to 10 pm.
- Military draft draw event at Si Racha district office on April 2 from 6am to 4pm.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai World PBS
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
Chon Buri is reporting 10 new Covid infections this morning, with officials saying all the infections appear to have originated from other areas, including entertainment venues in Bangkok. 5 infections were found in Banglamung, 1 in Mueang Chon Buri, and 4 in Sri Racha.
The new infections totalled to less than half of yesterday’s 23, with local officials saying they have increased proactive testing. 207 people who have bene in contact with those who have been infected, are still waiting on results while they remain isolated. 806 entertainment venue workers are also waiting for test results.
The new infections today are linked to the Crystal Pub in Bangkok, the site of the latest Covid outbreak. A family member of 2 people who visited the pub accounts for one of the infections today. The wife of a man who was a close contact with a singer at the pub also tested positive. A friend of a friend who visited the pub tested positively for Covid as well.
Other infections include a close contact of 2 infected families who visited a motor show in Nonthaburi province, a DJ in Bangkok and Lopburi, a Cambodian national, a person recently arriving from Phuket, and 1 Japanese national.
Details on the other 2 cases have not yet been released. Chonburi officials have asked people to wear masks and stay calm as well as avoid entertainment venues at this time and follow social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of Bangkok nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions. For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger’s full coverage of Thailand’s Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Chon Buri: 141 new Covid-19 infections, 54 linked to nightlife
Nightlife plays major role in Covid-19 third wave
Elephants walking from Pattaya to Surin get a lift
Big Covid-19 numbers today: 789 new infections, 1 death
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
UN special envoy in Thailand to meet Foreign Minister about Myanmar crisis
Privatising Covid vaccines – Thai government gives private hospitals the go-ahead to buy vaccines
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
Attendance on the wane for Thai democracy protests
VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor
Buckingham Palace announces the death of Prince Philip
Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART.
Phuket student protests and is flunked as “not loyal to the nation”
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok5 hours ago
Tourism officials slash Songkran travel expectations by half
- Thailand7 hours ago
Thai Airways cuts another 4,250 staff, offering them early retirement
- Crime2 days ago
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive