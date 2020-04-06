51 new virus cases nationwide, infections among health workers rise | The Thaiger

image
51 new virus cases nationwide, infections among health workers rise

51 new virus cases nationwide, infections among health workers rise
PHOTO: Mainichi.jp
New confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand fell to only 51 today, the lowest number in weeks. Sadly, the new cases include 13 health workers. The number had trended steadily down until yesterday, when it shot back above 100. 3 additional deaths were also reported today.

Total confirmed infections in the country now stand at 2,220, the cumulative death toll at 26. The number of new cases was exactly half the 102 reported yesterday, and the lowest since March 20 when 50 cases were reported.

27 of the new cases are in Bangkok, 4 each in Phuket and Nonthaburi, 3 in Chon Buri and 2 each in Samut Prakan, Yala, Surat Thani and Phatthalung.

Provinces still remaining free from the virus include Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Kanchanaburi, Phang-nga, Phichit, Ranong, Satun, Sing Buri and Ang Thong. Although most cases have been reported in Bangkok, with a total of 1,051, new infections there are falling, but they are increasing upcountry.

A Health Department spokesman says the 24th death was a 28 year old Thai man who worked at a company in Bangkok. A colleague of his wife had earlier tested positive. The man fell sick on March 27 with a fever, cough and sore throat. He first visited a private hospital in Bangkok and then moved to another hospital in Samut Prakan province.

On Saturday his fever rose to 39.2℃ and his blood oxygen level plunged. He was moved to a private hospital in Bangkok and died late Saturday night.

The 25th death was a 51 year old self-employed Thai man, a diabetic with hypertension and obesity. He fell sick on March 28 and went to a private hospital in Bangkok with coughing, headache and muscle pain. He was admitted on April 1 for muscle pain and breathing difficulties. Doctors diagnosed him with severe pneumonia and tested positive for the virus last Thursday. He too died on Saturday

The 26th fatality was a 59 year old Thai woman, also a diabetic. The woman is reported to have gambled at several locations in Bangkok and fell sick on March 29. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok on April 1 with breathing difficulties, low blood oxygen and severe pneumonia. She tested positive for the disease last Thursday and died on Saturday.

The 3 new deaths were of people under 60. He warned that people should not feel comfortable with today’s lower number, because many suspected new cases are being investigated and could be confirmed later.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post

