Quarantined woman escapes back to Ubon Ratchathani | The Thaiger

An Ubon Ratchathani woman, who defied quarantine orders in Bangkok and travelled back home, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ubon Ratchathani Centre for Covid-19 Situation reports that a 30 year old woman from Khemarat district who left her apartment in Bangkok’s Soi Pattanakarn 43, tested positive for Covid-19 after she entered the province to return home to Thailand’s Isaan region.

“The province’s latest patient lived in an apartment with two roommates in Soi Pattanakarn 43 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. She had displayed symptoms similar to pneumonia last Wednesday and went to Vibharam Hospital that Friday to get tested.”

Hospital staff told her to remain in quarantine at home until the lab results came back, but she refused to comply and she and her boyfriend fled back to Ubon Ratchathani.

“On Sunday the hospital notified the centre that her test results came back positive for Covid-19 and suggested we separate the patient from her family members as well as her 28 year old boyfriend,” the official said.

“She was the 15th confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ubon Ratchathani and was the first case in the last four days.”

Ubon Ratchathani Governor Sarit Withoon announced a lockdown in his province since March 18, prohibiting travellers from entering, with the exception local residents returning, and vehicles carrying medical supplies or consumer products. The Governor also closed all borders with neighbour countries that have no screening checkpoints.

