Interior ministry sends new measures to provincial governors to fight coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Interior ministry sends new measures to provincial governors to fight coronavirus

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Interior ministry sends new measures to provincial governors to fight coronavirus
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The permanent secretary of Thailand’s interior ministry has sent an urgent communiqué to the nation’s provincial governors, telling them that the newly formed National Covid-19 Coronavirus Disease Management Centre will require new measures at the provincial level to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

These measures are issued under the national state of emergency declared last week by the government of PM Prayut Chan-ocha…

  1. Prepare a local quarantine area. This must include an investigation/detention center, field hospital, food, beverage, donation points and public relations points for news providers and news outlets. If there are budgetary restrictions potentially preventing these actions the provincial governor must immediately report to the Ministry of the Interior for an expanded line of credit to help address these urgent actions.
  2. Ensure it is made very clear by local, regional and provincial governors that the message should be Do Not Travel unless completely essential. Checkpoints should be in place and all officials should be working to ensure that people are encouraged to stay at home and practice social distancing. All officials should also have and rehearse a disaster response plan. (There is no current national ban on travel, however several provinces have taken stricter measures.)
  3. Measures should be in place to prevent stockpiling of essential goods and hoarding, especially those who wish to profit by reselling needed goods. Any offense should be strictly prosecuted per the law.
  4. Plan for a transportation system of essential goods, such as food and medicine, and clearly state and develop points for food and beverages to be given to residents who need assistance.
  5. All provinces must report to the Ministry of the Interior on the status of their current plans by 6:00 PM every day.

The PM stated last week that if the country doesn’t see improvement in the control of the spread of Covid-19, and if people don’t comply with advice to practise social distancing, stricter measures may be necessary, including expanding curfews and limiting gatherings and travel further.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash

Anukul

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Bank of Thailand has announced today that all Thai citizens should clean all banknotes and coins to help contain the spread of the virus and ensure that the bank notes are not contaminated with the Covid-19 virus.

The BoT says notes can be disinfected by briefly soaking them in a soapy solution or a dishwashing liquid. Then the notes should be rinsed with water before being dabbed with a cloth and placed in the sun to dry.

The central bank has advised people to not clean banknotes with washing powder or bleach, or by baking or boiling them, which will damage them.

The BoT also suggested people use digital payment methods whenever possible and to avoid touching banknotes and coins, which may be contaminated with the virus.

Gives a whole new meaning to ‘money laundering’.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

All Nakhon Ratchasima hotels ordered closed

Anukul

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

All Nakhon Ratchasima hotels ordered closed
PHOTO: komchadluek.net

Today the governor of the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province Vichian Channothai, also chairman of the provincial communicable diseases committee, signed an order to shut down all hotels to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The order is effective immediately and until further notice.

All hotels with current guests are required to inform district health officials of their total numbers, their names and their expected departure dates. Any guests who show any symptoms or are suspected to be infected with the virus must be reported to health officials for investigation.

Earlier the governor issued several orders closing down high risk places such as entertainment venues, department stores, service outlets and most natural and tourist attractions. A village in tambon Tha Ang of Chok Chai district was also ordered locked down.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Covid-19 Response Centre reported today that the number of confirmed infections in the province stands steady at 16.

Nakhon Ratchasima, also called Korat, was the site of a February massacre by a disgruntled soldier that shook the nation, leaving 30 people dead including the shooter, and wounding 58 others.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Ban on arriving flights lifts at midnight tonight

Sean Kelly

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

UPDATE: Ban on arriving flights lifts at midnight tonight

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s three day flight arrival ban will end at midnight tonight. The ban on all aircraft from entering Thailand for three days came into effect when some 152 returning Thai nationals landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday evening and refused quarantine orders, saying they had not been informed of the requirement and demanding to return to their homes.

Chaos followed and eventually the presiding army officer, (who has since been recalled), allowed them to leave the premises to self-quarantine at home.

The CAAT issued the order a few hours after the Friday incident. The order, signed by CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop cites Sections 27 and 28 of the Air Navigation Act to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

According to the order, all aircraft carrying passengers were prohibited from entering Thailand with the exceptions of state or military aircraft, emergency landings, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.

The order is effective until midnight tonight and stipulates that all passengers who embarked before the order came into must be follow restrictions regarding communicable disease prevention and must be held in quarantine for no less than 14 days.

SOURCE: The Nation

