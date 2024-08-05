Thailand Video News | The Ceiling at Chiang Mai Airport Collapsed, Thailand Moves Closer to Legalising Casinos to Boost Tourism

In Thailand video news today, Alex delves into the various stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The stories include Thailand making significant strides towards legalising casinos in an effort to boost tourism, while tragedy strikes as the ceiling at Chiang Mai Airport collapses, injuring several children. In Bangkok, an unlicensed beauty doctor is apprehended during a hotel raid, and a tourist suffers injuries from a balcony collapse at a resort in Chumphon. Authorities make a major breakthrough, seizing 45,000 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup in a raid. Disturbing reports emerge of a foreign fortune-teller harassing Thai women for money. On a brighter note, pygmy killer whales are rescued from a mangrove forest in Phuket. Internationally, Singapore executes a man for trafficking 36 grams of heroin, and Indonesia bans DuckDuckGo due to concerns over pornography and gambling.

Thailand is moving forward with plans to legalise casinos to enhance tourism and attract foreign investment. Draft rules propose 30-year casino licenses, extendable for another 10 years, within large entertainment complexes. Public feedback is open until Aug 18. Major companies like MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands show interest. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports this initiative for better oversight and tax revenue. Legal casinos could increase tourism revenue by $12 billion. The proposal includes strict regulations and designated locations like Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Tourism contributes significantly to Thailand’s economy.



A section of the ceiling at Chiang Mai International Airport’s screening checkpoint collapsed on August 3, injuring two child passengers. A Dutch child sustained minor hand injuries, and a Chinese child suffered a head wound requiring stitches. Emergency responders provided immediate care, and both families received assistance for their onward journeys. The collapse was caused by moisture from air conditioning ducts, exacerbated by recent rainfall. Airport authorities have apologised and initiated urgent repairs and maintenance to prevent future incidents.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jetiya, who posed as a beauty doctor, in a Bangkok hotel raid. She was caught administering fillers and Botox, making up to 40,000 baht per month through Facebook-arranged appointments. Jetiya used hotel rooms in Sukhumvit as makeshift clinics. She confessed to having no medical license, only vocational education, and learned injection techniques from a Chinese doctor’s wife in Malaysia. Operating for over five years, she frequently changed locations to avoid detection. Jetiya faces charges for practising medicine without a license and selling modern medicines without authorisation.

A balcony collapse at a Chumphon resort on July 27 seriously injured 44-year-old Piyapol, causing a broken arm, fractured jaw, cracked skull, broken nose, and severe facial lacerations. Despite the resort owner’s initial promise to cover hospital expenses, assistance was minimal. Yanisa, Piyapol’s wife, sought help from local and tourist police but found the local police unresponsive and unhelpful. The resort was found to be operating without a license. Yanisa moved her husband to a hospital in Phetchaburi for safety, expressing gratitude to the tourist police for their support.

Authorities raided a counterfeit cough syrup factory in Samut Sakhon, seizing over 45,000 bottles valued at more than 50 million baht ($1.4 million). Producing up to 20,000 bottles daily, the factory distributed fake cough syrup popular among youths for intoxication. The raid, coordinated by police, FDA, and local health officials, uncovered 45,600 bottles of fake Datisin syrup and related production materials. The operation had been evading detection by frequently relocating. Charges against the factory owner include drug manufacturing without a license and producing counterfeit drugs, with severe penalties. The FDA continues to monitor high-risk cough syrup production to prevent misuse.

A foreign fortune-teller has been troubling Thai women around Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat in Nonthaburi, offering dubious services for money. Panjarat Limthongcharoen, a smoothie shop owner, shared her experience with a tall man resembling an Indian national who inaccurately predicted she had two lovers, mistaking her brother for one. Feeling threatened, Panjarat gave him 20 baht to leave. The man continued to harass others, with several people sharing similar experiences on social media. Panjarat, grateful her brother was present, believes the fortune-teller has malicious intentions.

Marine officials rescued five pygmy killer whales stranded in Phuket’s Ao Kung mangrove forest, while one sadly died. The incident, reported on August 3, saw swift action from the Marine Guardians Network and coastal resources officials. Three whales were healthy enough to swim independently, but two were weakened, and one was trapped in mangrove roots. The whales, likely disoriented while searching for food, received immediate medical attention and were transported to deeper waters near Koh Yao Yai. This marks the fourth sighting of pygmy killer whales in Thailand, with continuous patrols ensuring their safety.

Singapore executed a man for trafficking 36 grams of heroin, underscoring its strict drug laws. The execution follows the city-state’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug offences, which includes the death penalty for trafficking small amounts of drugs. This policy has drawn criticism from human rights groups but remains a cornerstone of Singapore’s legal framework aimed at deterring drug crimes.

Indonesia has banned the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo, citing its potential use to access illegal content like pornography and online gambling. This move aligns with Indonesia’s strict online content regulations, especially given its large Muslim population. The ban follows numerous complaints about inappropriate content appearing in DuckDuckGo’s search results. The communications ministry’s crackdown on online gambling has already led to the banning of several websites. Despite the ban, DuckDuckGo has not yet responded to the allegations. This action is part of Indonesia’s broader effort to control online content and maintain social norms.