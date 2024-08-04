Police seize 45,000 bottles in counterfeit cough syrup raid

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided a major counterfeit cough syrup factory, seizing over 45,000 bottles valued at more than 50 million baht (US$ 1.4 million). The factory, producing up to 20,000 bottles daily, distributed the fake medication popular among youths seeking intoxication.

Police Major General Wittaya Sriprasertphap, along with Deputy Commander Anuwat Raksacharoen and Colonel Weerapong Klaitong from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office.

They executed search warrants at three factory locations in Samut Sakhon, uncovering a substantial counterfeit operation. The seized items included 45,600 bottles of fake cough syrup branded as Datisin, along with raw materials, production equipment, and packaging supplies.

Wichai explained that police had been tipped off about illegal production activities in Samut Sakhon. For approximately two months, the factory had been manufacturing around 20,000 bottles of counterfeit cough syrup daily. The products were then stored in a warehouse in Krathum Baen District and frequently relocated to evade detection, using fruit boxes as a cover for transportation.

The police executed a search warrant in Don Kai Dee Subdistrict, Krathum Baen District, where they confiscated 15,000 bottles of Datisin, with an additional 4,000 bottles in the process of being filled. Subsequent searches in two more locations in Don Kai Dee and Tha Sai Subdistricts resulted in the seizure of 3,600 and 27,000 bottles, respectively.

Investigations revealed that the factory owner was contracted by a counterfeit cough syrup network operating in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi. The network had been previously targeted by CPPD police in April, leading to arrests and seizures.

The confiscated items have been handed over to CPPD investigators, and warrants have been issued for the factory owner. Charges include manufacturing drugs without a licence, carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht (US$280), and producing and selling counterfeit drugs, punishable by three years to life imprisonment and fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 baht (US$280 to US$1,415).

Counterfeit drugs

Aranya Theppitak, Director of the Centre for Complaints and Health Product Suppression (CCHPS), expressed gratitude to CPPD for their thorough investigation that led to the arrests. The FDA has implemented measures to monitor and regulate the production and distribution of high-risk cough syrups, particularly due to their misuse by youths for intoxication. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the police, several arrests have been made for the illicit production and sale of counterfeit medicinal syrups, Aranya stated, reported KhaoSod.

Aranya highlighted that these counterfeit products are often sold both online and in general pharmacies, posing significant health risks.

“Besides facing stringent legal repercussions, manufacturers caught producing fake medications will have their licences suspended and be prohibited from producing or selling drugs.”