Pygmy killer whales rescued in Phuket mangrove forest (video)

Picture courtesy of Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ Facebook

A group of pygmy killer whales stranded in Phuket’s mangrove forest prompted urgent action from marine officials. Five whales were rescued, while one tragically died.

Pacharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, shared that reports from Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, came in early yesterday, August 3, about six pygmy killer whales found stranded in the Ao Kung mangrove area. Volunteers from the Marine Guardians Network, along with marine and coastal resources officials, swiftly arrived on the scene to aid the distressed mammals.

Upon arrival, three of the whales were found to be in relatively good health, and able to swim independently. However, two whales appeared weakened, and one had its head trapped in mangrove roots, leading to shock and suffocation. Initial examinations revealed only minor external injuries.

Officials believe the pod of pygmy killer whales, likely disoriented while searching for food, ended up stranded in the mangrove area. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the team transported the whales to deeper waters near Koh Yao Yai using boats from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and local fishing vessels. Continuous patrols will monitor the area to ensure the safety of the rescued whales and provide assistance if any show signs of distress, reported KhaoSod.

According to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, this incident marks the fourth recorded sighting of pygmy killer whales in Thailand, with previous encounters once in the Gulf of Thailand and twice along the Andaman coast.

In related news, Patong Beach in Phuket was the scene of a thrilling rescue operation as lifeguards hastened to save a melon-headed whale, a protected marine species in Thailand, that had been cast ashore. The event drew the attention of numerous tourists, who flocked around the site, cheering on the lifeguards during their daring rescue mission.