Chon Buri launches Nong Phlap festival to boost cultural tourism

Picture courtesy of the Pattaya News

Chon Buri province has launched the Scent of the Earth, Local Way of Nong Phlap festival to boost cultural tourism. The festival kicked off today at Wat Velluwanaram in Nong Phlap Village, Takian Tia sub-district, Banglamung district, with the Deputy Governor of Chon Buri, Prachaya Unpechwarakorn, presiding over the opening ceremony.

The Chon Buri Provincial Cultural Office is behind this initiative, aiming to position Chon Buri as a premier international tourist destination by showcasing the province’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. The festival is scheduled to occur in three sessions throughout August, each featuring distinct entertainment and activities.

The first session, running from today to tomorrow, will feature a mini-concert by Kan Tosan. Following this, the second session is set for August 9-10, spotlighting a performance by Nepal The Voice. The final session on August 16-17 will conclude with a show by Fern Kanyarat. All events will be hosted at Wat Velluwanaram from 4pm to 10pm.

In addition to the musical performances, the festival is brimming with food stalls offering local cuisine and products from the Takian Tia community. This not only provides visitors with a taste of local flavours but also supports the local economy.

A representative from the Chon Buri Provincial Cultural Office shared their excitement about the upcoming event.

“We are excited to welcome both locals and international visitors to experience the unique cultural aspects of Nong Phlap. We aim to highlight the traditions and way of life in this community, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.”

The festival promises a delightful blend of entertainment and cultural immersion, offering a platform for local artisans and vendors to display their crafts and culinary skills. Visitors can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes that define the heritage of Chon Buri.

Growing globalisation

By hosting the Scent of the Earth, Local Way of Nong Phlap festival, Chon Buri hopes to attract a diverse audience, fostering greater cultural understanding and appreciation. The event underscores the importance of preserving and promoting local traditions in the face of growing globalisation.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the various stalls and engage with the community members, gaining insights into their daily lives and cultural practices. This initiative not only aims to entertain but also to educate visitors about the historical and cultural significance of the region.

Overall, the Scent of the Earth, Local Way of Nong Phlap festival is a testament to Chon Buri’s commitment to cultural tourism. Through this event, the province seeks to establish itself as a destination where heritage and modern tourism coexist harmoniously, offering an enriching experience for all who visit.

With its diverse programme and community-centric focus, the festival is set to be a highlight of the summer, drawing visitors from near and far to celebrate the essence of Nong Phlap’s cultural identity, reported the Pattaya News.