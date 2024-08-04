Unlicensed beauty doctor arrested in Bangkok hotel raid

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police arrested a woman posing as a beauty doctor at a hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. She was caught administering fillers and Botox, making up to 40,000 baht per month by arranging appointments through Facebook.

Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertpab, acting on orders from Police Colonel Weerapong Klaiyong, led the arrest of 39 year old Jetiya, seizing five items, including fillers and syringes pre-filled with filler. The arrest took place in a hotel room in Sukhumvit.

The police had received a tip-off about Jetiya’s activities. She was reported to be falsely presenting herself as a beauty doctor offering skin vitamin injections, fillers, and Botox, primarily arranging appointments through Facebook.

She would book hotel rooms in Sukhumvit to use as makeshift clinics. Upon receiving this information, officials conducted a raid and found Jetiya preparing her equipment to serve several waiting customers.

During questioning, Jetiya confessed that she was not a licenced doctor. She revealed that she had only completed vocational education (equivalent to high school).

Her knowledge of beauty injections came from the wife of a Chinese doctor in Malaysia, where she learnt some techniques. Fascinated by cosmetic surgery and seeing it as a lucrative opportunity, she began providing injection services in both Thailand and Malaysia.

Jetiya admitted to arranging multiple client appointments via Facebook, booking daily hotel rooms, and frequently changing locations to avoid detection. She had been operating in this manner for over five years, earning between 20,000 and 40,000 baht (US$570 to US$1,130) per month, reported KhaoSod.

The police charged Jetiya with practising medicine without a licence and selling modern medicines without authorisation. She has been handed over to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) for further legal proceedings.

