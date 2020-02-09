New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
New criteria push the number of suspected virus cases to 615
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Friday there were 615 people in Thailand suspected of carrying the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. He attributed the rise in suspected cases to updated criteria generating more details and redefining the term “suspected.”
The number of confirmed cases has risen to 32 as of today, 10 of whom have recovered and been discharged, with 22 still being treated in hospital. Of seven new cases confirmed yesterday, one was among the 138 Thais flown home this week from Hubei province in China, where the outbreak began.
Head of the Mental Health Department Kiattiphum Wongrajit said Friday that the returnees were all feeling stress and three showed signs of depression.
“The mental condition of all returnees is being continuously monitored.”
A spokeman for the DDC says an infected Chinese tourist being treated at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok has improved, while a 70-year-old Thai bus driver remains on a ventilator because he also has tuberculosis.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
The number of worldwide coronavirus deaths has now reached 813, exceeding the number of those killed during the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003. In Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak in mid-December, the death toll has reached 780. Significantly, all but one of the overall total deaths deaths reported have been in mainland China and Hong Kong. 37,553 people are currently infected and receiving treatment, nearly 2,700 have fully recovered.
In 2002/soo3, 774 people were killed by the SARS virus (severe acute respiratory syndrome).
In its latest media announcement, health officials in Hubei reported 81 new fatalities yesterday. The novel cornavirus, aka.2019-nCov, was first reported in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan. The city of 11 million has been in lockdown since mid-January, an unprecedented move by a government in this type of large scaled scenario.
• Seven new cases of the coronavirus were discovered in Thailand yesterday, including three Thais and four Chinese. The seven new cases are all in hospital. One of the cases was part of the group of 138 evacuated from China’s coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan on Tuesday.
• Hong Kong has a mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone arriving from mainland China, across any border or at the airport. Current visitors have told to isolate themselves in hotel rooms or government-run centres, while residents are required to stay in their homes. There are 26 confirmed cases of the virus in Hong Kong. Defying the rules is punishable with a fine and a prison sentence.
• Back in China, the death of Dr Li Wenliang, who will remembered as the plucky young doctor who tried to warn about the virus in December, continues to cause widespread anger and grief across mainland China
• On Thursday, a 60 year old US citizen became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the illness. He died in Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital.
• France has confirmed five new cases in its Haute-Savoie region, near the Swiss border, including a 9 year old boy, bringing the total of infected people in the country to 11. All of the five new cases were British nationals staying in the same ski chalet, which had also housed a Briton who had been in Singapore. A further six people who stayed at the chalet are under observation.
• The World Health Organisation is warning that “trolls and conspiracy theories” are undermining their response to the new coronavirus. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general says that misinformation was “making the work of our heroic workers even harder”.
“I would also like to speak briefly about the importance of facts, not fear. People must have access to accurate information to protect themselves and others.”
“At the WHO we’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theories that undermine our response.”
In an article published by The Guardian, epidemiologist Adam Kucharski contends that the best way to combat fake news and trolls relating to the coronavirus is to “treat them like a real-life virus”.
Coronavirus
Seven more coronavirus cases found in Thailand
Seven new cases of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus were discovered in Thailand yesterday, including three Thais and four Chinese. The new cases brought the total reported in the country to 32, the third highest number of infections outside of China, Japan and Singapore. The global death toll from the virus is now at least 805, surpassing the number of fatalities from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.
The seven new cases are all in hospital. One of the cases was part of the group of 138 evacuated from China’s coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan on Tuesday. The other two Thais had close contact with tourists.
Of the four Chinese, three are family members members of previously reported cases, while the other is a tourist from a “risky area” in China, according to Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department.
Among the 32 cases Thailand has reported so far, 23 are Chinese while nine are Thai. As of yesterday, one more patient was allowed to go home, bringing the count of discharges to 10. 22 other patients remain in hospital.
Coronavirus
Not much of an apology – Thai Health Minister’s non-apology
OPINION by Tim Newton
Yesterday morning the Thai Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, also the head of the Bhumjaithai Party, lost his cool and struck out at ‘Europeans’ and ‘damn farangs’ (caucasians) saying they “should be kicked out” of Thailand for not wearing the cheap, flimsy paper face masks being handed out at the busy Siam BTS station as a government PR stunt.
Worthy as his attempts were, to press BTS travellers to adopt a precautionary attitude about the current coronavirus outbreak, mostly confined to China (all but 300 of the cases are within mainland China), his appearance did a lot more harm than good.
There was little right about the media presser from the start.
Flanked by his minions, all adorned with the flimsy pale blue face masks (which usually cost around 20 baht when the pharmacies aren’t price-gouging the situation), he spoke about Thailand’s success in limiting the outbreak within the Kingdom.
Just the day before he made another of his changes of mind saying that Thailand won’t be closing its borders to Chinese travellers.
“Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul now says imposing a travel ban on Chinese citizens won’t help the government’s fight against coronavirus 2019nCov epidemic.”
A week ago he was insisting that Thailand would have to stop flights out of China, a proposal that was challenged by the Sports and Tourism Minister and eventually voted at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting as “excessive”.
Whether that decision was right or wrong, we’ll leave that to the scientists and World Health Organisation to explain in coming months.
As Anutin started speaking to the awaiting media pack, ironically without his face mask in place, he noted that some ‘farang’ weren’t taking the face-masks being offered.
“They don’t care about the big picture. They don’t have any consideration to the situation.”
“… non-compliant behaviours of foreigners should be reported to embassies”.
“All damn farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
“We’re giving the masks to them and they still refuse.”
“The Chinese, the Asians… they are all taking the masks, but those Europeans… that’s unbelievable.”
THOSE Europeans, the ‘farangs’ he was deriding, have provided the back-bone of Thailand’s growing tourism industry for decades until the Chinese started visiting Thailand in large numbers since around 2014. The numbers of Europeans have remained steady but, as a proportion, their percentage has been slowly dropping. But they’re still a vital component to the Thai tourism mix.
But his later apology, mid afternoon on the same day, wasn’t much of an apology. He apologised for his racially-charged remarks. He blamed his outburst… “on ill manners displayed by some foreigners”.
So rather than unreservedly apologising for his comments he just doubled-down and blamed the foreigners again.
“I’m sorry for losing my temper to foreigners today. I couldn’t tell where the foreigners came from or how much risk they pose.”
“We expected respect and cooperation in mitigating the outbreak from them, not slapping our hands away or looking at us in a demeaning way.
But there was a venom behind his original outburst too, beyond the actual words themselves, that was particularly worrisome. Beyond the venom was a tinge of racism that should concern anyone who is ‘caucasian’ and living in, or visiting, Thailand. The rant, from a minister, officially appointed by the Head of State, was inappropriate, ill-considered and reflected poorly on the Prayut Government.
If you’ve lived in Thailand over the term of the Prayut military, and recently quasi-democratic, government, you’d know that that there’s been a push (or is that ‘putsch’) to make it more difficult for foreigners to reside and work in the Land of Smiles. Of course the Thai government are well entitled to make foreigners jump through as many hoops as they want – it’s their country.
There has been a few ill-tempered comments coming from Immigration officials, and even the Deputy PM Prawit Wongsawon, in the past, blaming foreigners for Thailand’s problems. But this was probably the most direct reflection of those inner racial tensions coming to the surface in front of 50 cameras recording his every word.
And his words, caught in sharp focus on numerous cameras, and republished in hundreds of articles, are making the round in world media. It’s not a good look.
Thailand’s health minister lashed out at “Western” tourists on Friday for not wearing face masks and suggested they be expelled from the country for putting others at risk during the coronavirus outbreak – France24
Some tourists refused to accept the surgical masks, prompting his comments. He later apologised on his Facebook page for “losing it” – Bloomberg
Even the word ‘farang’ is one that makes a lot of ‘white’ foreigners bristle. When used by the vast majority of Thais, it’s just a word that’s been used for centuries to describe the ‘round-eyed’ white foreigners. Similar terms have mostly disappeared from polite discourse in the west. The indigenous Australians, are no longer referred to as ‘black fellas’ and the word ‘negro’ is considered utterly verboten in the US. Similar terminology has vanished in civilised conversation around the world because it’s now recognised as racially-charged and a completely unscientific way of defining the disparate tribes of humans. Anthropologically, we are all one race – the human race.
But there’s still plenty of residual racism around the world, not the least in Asia where historical hatreds will take generations to pass. Maybe us ‘farang’ were too hopeful that the easy-going Thais, with their willing smile and accommodating culture were too good to be true. Maybe we ARE all just walking ‘white’ ATM cards afterall, ready to be siphoned as we plough through the myriad ‘misunderstandings’ and paperwork obstacle courses at the Immigration offices. We’re just deep pockets of cash to visit Thailand as tourists, then leave, please.
Despite Anutin’s outburst, it should be discussed why he was there in the first place. It was a well-timed PR opportunity at Bangkok’s busiest BTS (Skytrain) station, just after the morning peak. The Bangkok press were invited to witness his grand gesture of handing out the ubiquitious pale blue paper face masks to passengers.
If Thai people, or anyone else in the world, hasn’t already realised that wearing a cheap, poorly-fitting piece of paper will do approximately NOTHING to protect you from Coronavirus, then you haven’t been doing your homework. The face masks, properly fitted, are a useful tool for doctors and clinicians in close contact with infected patients. They are also useful in helping prevent coughing and sneezing patients from spreading their germs.
But the virus in not ‘airborne’ and isn’t floating around waiting for you to walk into it (which appears to be the way many think it is transmitted, judging by their behaviour).
Even the World Health Organisation has published papers and websites about the unsuitability for wearing of paper face masks as a prevention for the current coronavirus outbreak. Indeed, it’s much more about washing your hands and avoiding touching your face when around infected patients. Anutin would have been better handing out washing basins and hand sanitisers if he wanted to be helpful.
And this guy is the Health Minister…. you know, the Minister of Health!! He should 1) know better 2) have been given better advice and 3) saved the government money and stayed back in his office reading the WHO published material.
Dear Minister, click below…
