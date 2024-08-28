Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners
Shopping in Thailand is like an exciting adventure and a paradise for any shopper. There’s always something to surprise you, whether it’s amazing clothes with unmatched prices or the most tasty foods you didn’t know existed and have never tried anywhere before. These are the top shopping spots we have selected for you, so you won’t regret visiting them on your trip in Thailand.
Thailand’s the best shopping place
Top shopping places in Bangkok
1. Chatuchak weekend market
One of the world’s largest markets, with over 15,000 stalls. It’s a shopper’s paradise where you can find almost anything, from clothing and accessories to antiques and pets.
2. The Red Building
Also known as Bang Sue Junction, the Red Building is a vintage shopping mall in Chatuchak. The stores sell various vintage items, including clothing, accessories, home decor, and collectibles.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Near Chatuchak market
|How to go
|Chatuchak Park MRT station
|Opening hours
|Typically open daily from 9.00AM to 6.00PM.
|Recommended For
|Antiques, collectables, and vintage items.
3. Siam Paragon
One of Bangkok’s most luxurious shopping malls, featuring many luxury brands, a massive aquarium, and an impressive food court.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
|How to go
|Siam BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Luxury brands, fine dining.
4. Asiatique The Riverfront
A hybrid night market and mall, Asiatique offers you choices of shopping, dining, and entertainment along with the beautiful Chao Phraya River.
5. Terminal 21 (Asoke)
A unique shopping mall in the heart of a city. It’s designed around the concept of an airport, with each floor themed after different international cities.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok
|How to go
|Asok BTS station, Sukhumvit MRT station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Affordable fashion, themed shopping experience, and food variety
6. CentralWorld
CentralWorld is one of the largest shopping malls in Southeast Asia, with a huge variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
|How to go
|Chit Lom BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Comprehensive shopping experience, dining, and events.
7. Iconsiam
A luxury mall in Bangkok by the Chao Phraya river. Known for its high-end shops, fancy restaurants, and great views.
8. Pratunam market
A wholesale fashion and bargain shopping market, attracting many budget-conscious shoppers.
9. Central Embassy
A luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, known for its high-end brands, gourmet dining, and modern design. It offers a premium shopping experience for both locals and tourists.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Phloen Chit Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
|How to go
|Phloen Chit BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Luxury shopping, fine dining, and art cinema.
10. The EmQuartier
A futuristic architecture mall, designed with green spaces and water, bringing a natural feel to the busy city. It features a wide selection of high-end luxury retail items, designer brands, and various dining options.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Watthana, Bangkok
|How to go
|Phrom Phong BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|High-end shopping, dining, and fitness enthusiasts.
11. The Emsphere
A new shopping mall and lifestyle destination, featuring modern shops, trendy brands, and various dining options. It’s a part of the EM District.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Sukhumvit Road, near the Emporium and EmQuartier, Watthana, Bangkok
|How to go
|Phrom Phong BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Lifestyle shopping and entertainment.
12. Jodd Fairs Rama 9
A trendy night market that is populated for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse food options. There are two Jodd Fairs in Bangkok: Jodd Fair Night Market and Jodd Fairs DanNeramit.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Rama IX Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok
|How to go
|Phra Ram 9 MRT station
|Opening hours
|4.00PM to 12.00AM daily
|Recommended For
|Street food, trendy clothing, and nightlife.
12. MBK shopping centre
A big and famous shopping mall near the National Stadium and BTS Siam station in Bangkok. It offers wide range of exciting goods and services.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Phaya Thai Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok
|How to go
|National Stadium BTS station
|Opening hours
|10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
|Recommended For
|Electronics, budget shopping, and a wide variety of dining options.
13. Save One Go market
A bustling market in Sai Mai known for its variety of clothing, accessories, and food stalls. It has a vibrant atmosphere with both new and second-hand goods at affordable prices.
|Detail
|Information
|Address
|Sai mai, Khet Sai mai, Sai Mai, Bangkok
|How to go
|Yaek Kor Por Aor BTS station
|Opening hours
|4.00PM to 12.00AM daily
|Recommended For
|Affordable fashion, accessories, and street food.