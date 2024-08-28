Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners

1. Chatuchak weekend market

One of the world’s largest markets, with over 15,000 stalls. It’s a shopper’s paradise where you can find almost anything, from clothing and accessories to antiques and pets.

Detail Information Address Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok How to go Mo Chit BTS station, Chatuchak Park MRT station Opening hours Saturday and Sunday, 9.00AM to 6.00PM Recommended For Bargain shopping, unique souvenirs, local crafts, and street food.

2. The Red Building

Also known as Bang Sue Junction, the Red Building is a vintage shopping mall in Chatuchak. The stores sell various vintage items, including clothing, accessories, home decor, and collectibles.

Detail Information Address Near Chatuchak market How to go Chatuchak Park MRT station Opening hours Typically open daily from 9.00AM to 6.00PM. Recommended For Antiques, collectables, and vintage items.

3. Siam Paragon

One of Bangkok’s most luxurious shopping malls, featuring many luxury brands, a massive aquarium, and an impressive food court.

Detail Information Address Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok How to go Siam BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Luxury brands, fine dining.

4. Asiatique The Riverfront

A hybrid night market and mall, Asiatique offers you choices of shopping, dining, and entertainment along with the beautiful Chao Phraya River.

Detail Information Address Charoen Krung Road, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok How to go Saphan Taksin BTS station, followed by a free shuttle boat service Opening hours 4.00PM to 12.00AM daily Recommended For Evening shopping, riverside dining, and live performances.

5. Terminal 21 (Asoke)

A unique shopping mall in the heart of a city. It’s designed around the concept of an airport, with each floor themed after different international cities.

Detail Information Address Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok How to go Asok BTS station, Sukhumvit MRT station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Affordable fashion, themed shopping experience, and food variety

6. CentralWorld

CentralWorld is one of the largest shopping malls in Southeast Asia, with a huge variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Detail Information Address Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok How to go Chit Lom BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Comprehensive shopping experience, dining, and events.

7. Iconsiam

A luxury mall in Bangkok by the Chao Phraya river. Known for its high-end shops, fancy restaurants, and great views.

Detail Information Address Charoen Nakhon Road, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok How to go Saphan Taksin BTS station, followed by a free shuttle boat service Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Luxury shopping, riverside views, and cultural experiences.

8. Pratunam market

A wholesale fashion and bargain shopping market, attracting many budget-conscious shoppers.

Detail Information Address Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok How to go Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link station Opening hours 24 hours for wholesale; retail hours typically 11.00AM to 8.00PM Recommended For Bargain fashion shopping and wholesale purchases.

9. Central Embassy

A luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, known for its high-end brands, gourmet dining, and modern design. It offers a premium shopping experience for both locals and tourists.

Detail Information Address Phloen Chit Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok How to go Phloen Chit BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Luxury shopping, fine dining, and art cinema.

10. The EmQuartier

A futuristic architecture mall, designed with green spaces and water, bringing a natural feel to the busy city. It features a wide selection of high-end luxury retail items, designer brands, and various dining options.

Detail Information Address Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Watthana, Bangkok How to go Phrom Phong BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For High-end shopping, dining, and fitness enthusiasts.

A new shopping mall and lifestyle destination, featuring modern shops, trendy brands, and various dining options. It’s a part of the EM District.

Detail Information Address Sukhumvit Road, near the Emporium and EmQuartier, Watthana, Bangkok How to go Phrom Phong BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Lifestyle shopping and entertainment.

12. Jodd Fairs Rama 9

A trendy night market that is populated for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse food options. There are two Jodd Fairs in Bangkok: Jodd Fair Night Market and Jodd Fairs DanNeramit.

Detail Information Address Rama IX Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok How to go Phra Ram 9 MRT station Opening hours 4.00PM to 12.00AM daily Recommended For Street food, trendy clothing, and nightlife.

12. MBK shopping centre

A big and famous shopping mall near the National Stadium and BTS Siam station in Bangkok. It offers wide range of exciting goods and services.

Detail Information Address Phaya Thai Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok How to go National Stadium BTS station Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily Recommended For Electronics, budget shopping, and a wide variety of dining options.

13. Save One Go market

A bustling market in Sai Mai known for its variety of clothing, accessories, and food stalls. It has a vibrant atmosphere with both new and second-hand goods at affordable prices.