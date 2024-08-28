Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners

Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee Phuwadech SombatdeePublished: 17:55, 28 August 2024| Updated: 17:56, 28 August 2024
62 13 minutes read
Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners
PHOTO: via Matthew Williams Ellis from Flickr

Shopping in Thailand is like an exciting adventure and a paradise for any shopper. There’s always something to surprise you, whether it’s amazing clothes with unmatched prices or the most tasty foods you didn’t know existed and have never tried anywhere before. These are the top shopping spots we have selected for you, so you won’t regret visiting them on your trip in Thailand.

Thailand’s the best shopping place

Top shopping places in Bangkok

1. Chatuchak weekend market

Chatuchak Market
PHOTO: Chatuchak Market via Awesome Wave

One of the world’s largest markets, with over 15,000 stalls. It’s a shopper’s paradise where you can find almost anything, from clothing and accessories to antiques and pets.

Detail Information
Address Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Mo Chit BTS station, Chatuchak Park MRT station
Opening hours Saturday and Sunday, 9.00AM to 6.00PM
Recommended For Bargain shopping, unique souvenirs, local crafts, and street food.

2. The Red Building

the red building Chatuchak
PHOTO: via ตึกแดงวินเทจ จตุจักร

Also known as Bang Sue Junction, the Red Building is a vintage shopping mall in Chatuchak. The stores sell various vintage items, including clothing, accessories, home decor, and collectibles.

Related news
Detail Information
Address Near Chatuchak market Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Chatuchak Park MRT station
Opening hours Typically open daily from 9.00AM to 6.00PM.
Recommended For Antiques, collectables, and vintage items.

3. Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon
PHOTO: via Siam Paragon

One of Bangkok’s most luxurious shopping malls, featuring many luxury brands, a massive aquarium, and an impressive food court.

Detail Information
Address Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Siam BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Luxury brands, fine dining.

4. Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique
PHOTO: via Royal Vacation

A hybrid night market and mall, Asiatique offers you choices of shopping, dining, and entertainment along with the beautiful Chao Phraya River.

Detail Information
Address Charoen Krung Road, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Saphan Taksin BTS station, followed by a free shuttle boat service
Opening hours 4.00PM to 12.00AM daily
Recommended For Evening shopping, riverside dining, and live performances.

5. Terminal 21 (Asoke)

Terminal21 Asoke
PHOTO: via Phuwadech Sombatdee

A unique shopping mall in the heart of a city. It’s designed around the concept of an airport, with each floor themed after different international cities.

Detail Information
Address Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Asok BTS station, Sukhumvit MRT station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Affordable fashion, themed shopping experience, and food variety

6. CentralWorld

CentralWorld
PHOTO: via Central Online

CentralWorld is one of the largest shopping malls in Southeast Asia, with a huge variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Detail Information
Address Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Chit Lom BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Comprehensive shopping experience, dining, and events.

7. Iconsiam

Iconsiam
PHOTO: via Tripadviser

A luxury mall in Bangkok by the Chao Phraya river. Known for its high-end shops, fancy restaurants, and great views.

Detail Information
Address Charoen Nakhon Road, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Saphan Taksin BTS station, followed by a free shuttle boat service
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Luxury shopping, riverside views, and cultural experiences.

8. Pratunam market

Pratunam Market
PHOTO: via Chatrium

A wholesale fashion and bargain shopping market, attracting many budget-conscious shoppers.

Detail Information
Address Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link station
Opening hours 24 hours for wholesale; retail hours typically 11.00AM to 8.00PM
Recommended For Bargain fashion shopping and wholesale purchases.

9. Central Embassy

Central Embassy
PHOTO: via gurulist.net

A luxury shopping mall in Bangkok, known for its high-end brands, gourmet dining, and modern design. It offers a premium shopping experience for both locals and tourists.

Detail Information
Address Phloen Chit Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Phloen Chit BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Luxury shopping, fine dining, and art cinema.

10. The EmQuartier

EmQuartier
PHOTO: via EMQUARTIER on Facebook

A futuristic architecture mall, designed with green spaces and water, bringing a natural feel to the busy city. It features a wide selection of high-end luxury retail items, designer brands, and various dining options.

Detail Information
Address Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan, Watthana, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Phrom Phong BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For High-end shopping, dining, and fitness enthusiasts.

11. The Emsphere

EmSphere
PHOTO: via Emsphere at EM District on Facebook

A new shopping mall and lifestyle destination, featuring modern shops, trendy brands, and various dining options. It’s a part of the EM District.

Detail Information
Address Sukhumvit Road, near the Emporium and EmQuartier, Watthana, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Phrom Phong BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Lifestyle shopping and entertainment.

12. Jodd Fairs Rama 9

Jodd Fair Rama9
PHOTO: via Phuwadech Sombatdee

A trendy night market that is populated for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse food options. There are two Jodd Fairs in Bangkok: Jodd Fair Night Market and Jodd Fairs DanNeramit.

Detail Information
Address Rama IX Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Phra Ram 9 MRT station
Opening hours 4.00PM to 12.00AM daily
Recommended For Street food, trendy clothing, and nightlife.

12. MBK shopping centre

MBK
PHOTO: via MBK Center

A big and famous shopping mall near the National Stadium and BTS Siam station in Bangkok. It offers wide range of exciting goods and services.

Detail Information
Address Phaya Thai Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go National Stadium BTS station
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Electronics, budget shopping, and a wide variety of dining options.

13. Save One Go market

Save One Go market
PHOTO: via Centre Point Hotel

A bustling market in Sai Mai known for its variety of clothing, accessories, and food stalls. It has a vibrant atmosphere with both new and second-hand goods at affordable prices.

Detail Information
Address Sai mai, Khet Sai mai, Sai Mai, Bangkok Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Yaek Kor Por Aor BTS station
Opening hours 4.00PM to 12.00AM daily
Recommended For Affordable fashion, accessories, and street food.

Top shopping places in Phuket

1. Phuket Old Town

Phuket Old Town
PHOTO: via Home In Phuket

Discover unique souvenirs and tasty local food in Phuket Old Town’s vibrant streets, filled with shops reflecting the island’s rich culture.

Detail Information
Address Thalang Road, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from other parts of Phuket
Opening hours Varies by shop, typically 9.00AM to 6.00PM
Recommended For Cultural experience, local crafts, and photography.

2. Jungceylon shopping mall

Jungceylon
PHOTO: Jungceylon Phuket

Jungceylon Mall in Phuket is a modern retail hub offering global brands, food spots, entertainment, and wellness services like spas.

Detail Information
Address Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Road, Patong, Kathu District, Phuket Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking distance from Patong beach, taxi or local transport
Opening hours 11.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For General shopping, dining, and entertainment.

3. Phuket weekend market (Naka market)

Naka market Phuket
PHOTO: via Charter Dock A

Naka Market in Phuket is a vibrant shopping hub offering various items including clothes, gadgets, and local treats.

Detail Information
Address Wirat Hong Yok Road, Phuket Town, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Phuket Town
Opening hours Saturday and Sunday, 4.00PM to 9.00PM
Recommended For Bargain shopping, street food, and souvenirs.

4. Central Phuket

Central Phuket
PHOTO: via Clever Thai

A large shopping mall featuring luxury brands, a wide range of international and local shops, a cinema, and dining options. It’s divided into Central Phuket Floresta and Central Phuket Festival.

Detail Information
Address Wichit Songkhram Road, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from other parts of Phuket
Opening hours 10.30AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For General shopping, dining, and family entertainment.

5. Banana Walk shopping mall

Banana Walk Shopping Mall
PHOTO: via Phuket.Net

A modern lifestyle mall near Patong Beach, offering shops, restaurants, and entertainment options.

Detail Information
Address Patong Beach Road, Patong, Kathu District, Phuket Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking distance from Patong Beach, taxi or local transport
Opening hours 10.00AM to 12.00AM daily
Recommended For Retail shopping, dining, and entertainment.

 

Top shopping places in Pattaya

1. Pattaya floating market

Pattaya floating market
PHOTO: U Hotels & Resorts

Enjoy a unique shopping spree at Pattaya floating market, offering Thai crafts, local food, and a genuine cultural experience.

Detail Information
Address Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Pattaya city centre
Opening hours 9.00AM to 8.00PM daily
Recommended For Cultural experience, souvenirs, and regional Thai food.

2. Pattaya Night Bazaar

Pattaya Night Bazaar
PHOTO: Pattaya Night Bazaar via Picasa wikimedia common

Pattaya Night Bazaar is an evening market with a vibrant vibe, selling clothes, accessories, and unique keepsakes. Ideal for a fun night and finding local gems.

Detail Information
Address Second Road, Central Pattaya, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking distance from Pattaya Beach Road, taxi or local transport
Opening hours 11.00AM to 11.00PM daily
Recommended For Bargain shopping, casual clothing, and souvenirs.

3. Terminal 21 Pattaya

Terminal21 Pattaya
PHOTO: via The Momentum

Terminal 21 Pattaya is a distinctive shopping centre with an airport theme, offering a variety of shops, eateries, and a movie theatre.

Detail Information
Address North Pattaya Road, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from central Pattaya
Opening hours 11.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Themed shopping experience, dining, and variety of fashion brands.

4. Central Festival Pattaya Beach

Central Festival Pattaya Beach
PHOTO: via Central Pattana

Central Festival Mall in Pattaya offers a variety of shops, food spots, and fun activities, ideal for family outings.

Detail Information
Address Beach Road, Central Pattaya, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from Pattaya Beach Road, taxi or local transport
Opening hours 11.00AM to 11.00PM daily
Recommended For Shopping with a view, dining, and entertainment.

5. Thepprasit night market

Thepprasit Night Market
PHOTO: via Atmind Group

A popular weekend market offering a variety of goods, from clothing to electronics, and a large selection of street food.

Detail Information
Address Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Pattaya city centre
Opening hours Friday to Sunday, 5.00PM to 11.00PM
Recommended For Street food, bargain shopping, and local crafts.

6. Mike shopping mall

Mike Shopping Mall
PHOTO: via MIKE Shopping Mall

A mid-range shopping centre near Pattaya beach, offering clothing, accessories, and souvenirs, with a food court and supermarket.

Detail Information
Address Beach Road, Central Pattaya, Chonburi Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from Pattaya Beach Road, taxi or local transport
Opening hours 11.00AM to 11.00PM daily
Recommended For Budget shopping and casual dining.

Top shopping places in Chiang Mai

1. Chiang Mai night bazaar

Chiang Mai night markets
PHOTO: via Thailand Awaits

Visit Chiang Mai’s night bazaar for an immersive Thai experience with local crafts, delicious street food, and rich culture.

Detail Information
Address Chang Klan Road, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from the old city, tuk-tuk, or taxi
Opening hours 6.00PM to 10.30PM daily
Recommended For Handicrafts, souvenirs, and local food.

2. Warorot market

Warorot Market
PHOTO via Wikipedia

Warorot Market is a beloved local destination in Chiang Mai, renowned for its fresh produce and authentic local goods. Shoppers can explore a variety of textiles, handicrafts, and unique souvenirs, making it an ideal spot to experience the culture and flavours of the region.

Detail Information
Address Wichayanon Road, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from the old city, tuk-tuk, or taxi
Opening hours 5.00AM to 6.00PM daily
Recommended For Fresh produce, local snacks, and traditional clothing.

3. Central Festival Chiang Mai

Central Festival Chiang Mai
PHOTO: via Tripadviser

A large, modern shopping mall with a wide range of stores, a cinema, and many dining options. It also has a rooftop area with a view of the city.

Detail Information
Address Superhighway Road, Fa Ham, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or tuk-tuk from the city centre
Opening hours 11.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Fashion shopping, dining, and entertainment.

4. Maya lifestyle shopping centre

Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre
PHOTO: Tourism Authority of Thailand

A trendy mall near Nimmanhaemin Road, offering fashion boutiques, a rooftop bar, restaurants, and a cinema.

Detail Information
Address Huay Kaew Road, Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or tuk-tuk from the city centre
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For Fashion, tech gadgets, dining, and nightlife.

5. Sunday walking street market

Sunday walking street market Chiang Mai
PHOTO: CK Travels

A large street market held every Sunday evening, known for handicrafts, clothing, and local street food. It spans from Tha Pae Gate to Ratchadamnoen Road.

Detail Information
Address Ratchadamnoen Road, Old City, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking distance from the old city, tuk-tuk, or taxi
Opening hours Sunday, 4.00PM to 10.00PM
Recommended For Local crafts, street food, and cultural experience.

6. Nimmanhaemin road

nimman
PHOTO: via Akyra Hotels

A trendy area in Chiang Mai known for its boutique shops, art galleries, cafes, and night market.

Detail Information
Address Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or tuk-tuk from the city centre
Opening hours Varies by shop, generally 10.00AM to 10.00PM
Recommended For Boutique shopping, coffee culture, and nightlife.

7. Rincome night market

Rincome
PHOTO: via Chiang Mai Traveller

Top shopping places in Chiang Rai

1. Chiang Rai night bazaar

Chiang Rai Night Market
PHOTO: via Thrillophilia

Chiang Rai night bazaar offers a lively atmosphere for an enjoyable night market experience. can browse a diverse selection of products, including clothing, handicrafts, and local souvenirs. The market features a variety of delicious street food, making it a perfect destination for food lovers.

Detail Information
Address Phaholyothin Road, Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking distance from the city center, tuk-tuk, or taxi
Opening hours 6.00PM to 10.30PM daily
Recommended For Handicrafts, souvenirs, and local food.

2. Central Plaza Chiang Rai

Central Chiang Rai
PHOTO: via Central Pattana

The largest shopping mall in Chiang Rai, offering a range of fashion stores, electronics, a cinema, and a food court.

Detail Information
Address Phaholyothin Road, Rop Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from the city center
Opening hours 10.30AM to 9.00PM daily
Recommended For General shopping, dining, and entertainment.

3. Saturday walking street (Thanalai road)

Saturday night walking street
PHOTO: via Discovery Thailand

A weekly market that showcases local crafts, food, and live performances. It’s held every Saturday evening on Thanalai Road.

Detail Information
Address Thanalai Road, Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from the city center, tuk-tuk, or taxi
Opening hours Saturday, 4.00PM to 10.00PM
Recommended For Luxury brands, fine dining

4. Mae Sai market

Mae Sai
PHOTO: via BestPrice Travel

A bustling border market in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, known for its wide variety of goods including textiles, electronics, and local snacks. It’s a great place for cross-border shopping.

Detail Information
Address Mae Sai, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Chiang Rai city centre or by bus from nearby towns
Opening hours Typically 8.00AM to 5.00PM
Recommended For Cross-border shopping, textiles, and local snacks.

5. Baan Dam museum shop

Baan Dam Museum
PHOTO: via Siampictures

Located near the Baan Dam museum, this shop offers unique art pieces and crafts inspired by the museum’s exhibits. It’s a place to buy culturally significant items.

Detail Information
Address Nang Lae, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Chiang Rai city centre
Opening hours Typically 9.00AM to 5.00PM
Recommended For Art, crafts, and cultural souvenirs.

Top shopping places in Hua Hin

1. Cicada market

Cicada Market
PHOTO: via Cicada Market Facebook page

A market in Hua Hin, offering a lively mix of art, food, and entertainment, making it a must-see destination.

Detail Information
Address Nong Kae-Takiap Road, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Tuk-tuk or taxi from Hua Hin town centre
Opening hours Friday to Sunday, 4.00PM to 11.00PM
Recommended For Unique handmade crafts, diverse street food, live performances, and trendy clothing

2. HuaHin market village

HuaHin market village
PHOTO: via Tripadviser

Hua Hin Market Village in Thailand is a bustling centre for shopping, dining, and entertainment, popular among locals and tourists.

Detail Information
Address Phetkasem Road, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Taxi or local transport from Hua Hin town centre
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For General shopping, dining, and entertainment.

3. Bluport Hua Hin resort mall

Bluport Hua Hin resort mall
PHOTO: Bluport Hua Hin resort mall via Taikisha

For a unique shopping, dining, and relaxation experience in Thailand, visit Bluport HuaHin, a seaside mall offering global and local brands.

Detail Information
Address Phetkasem Road, Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Tuk-tuk or taxi from Hua Hin town centre
Opening hours 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily
Recommended For High-end shopping, dining, and entertainment.

4. Hua Hin night market

Hua Hin Night Market
PHOTO: via Hua Hin Today

A bustling market in the heart of Hua Hin, famous for street food, fresh seafood, clothing, accessories, and souvenirs. The market stretches along Dechanuchit Road and is lively in the evenings.

Detail Information
Address Dechanuchit Road, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Walking from the Hua Hin Clock Tower, tuk-tuk or taxi
Opening hours 6.00PM to 11.00PM daily
Recommended For Seafood, street food, and casual shopping.

5. Tamarind market

Tamarind Market
PHOTO: via Tamarind Market Chic and Chill Facebook page

Located near Cicada market, Tamarind market focusses more on food, offering a variety of local and international dishes, desserts, and drinks. It has a relaxed vibe with live music, making it a popular evening spot.

Detail Information
Address Nong Kae-Takiap Road, near Cicada Market, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Where to shop in Thailand: A local guide for foreigners | News by Thaiger
How to go Tuk-tuk or taxi from Hua Hin town centre, walking from Cicada Market
Opening hours Thursday to Sunday, 4.00PM to 11.00PM
Recommended For Gourmet street food, live music, and a relaxed atmosphere.

In this guide, we give you a quick overview of shopping spots in different parts of Thailand. These spots feature a variety of modern malls, traditional markets, and unique shopping streets for both locals and tourists, so you can enjoy your shopping experiences in Thailand.

Fun facts about shopping malls in Thailand

  • Largest Malls: The largest shopping mall in Thailand is Central WestGate in Nonthaburi, boasting a gross leasable area (GLA) of 550,278 square metres and featuring over 700 stores. Following closely is Iconsiam in Bangkok, with a GLA of 525,000 square metres and more than 1,000 stores.
  • Retail Space: As of mid-2023, Bangkok has approximately 7.6 million square metres of retail space. This includes many major shopping centres that are seeing a resurgence in foot traffic and revenue post-pandemic, recovering to about 87% of a pre-covid level.
  • Tourism Impact: Tourism has significantly influenced the recovery of the shopping mall sector. By June 2023, Thailand welcomed 12.9 million foreign tourists, with projections to reach 28.5 million by the end of the year, which is about 71% of the levels seen in 2019.
  • Revenue Recovery: The total revenue for leading shopping centres has rebounded to 87% of what it was before the pandemic, with profit margins reaching around 76%.
  • Consumer Preferences: In 2023, convenience stores dominated the retail landscape with 20,090 outlets, while shopping malls continue to attract consumers looking for a comprehensive shopping experience that includes dining and entertainment options.

Frequently Asked Questions about shopping in Thailand

Is Thailand good for shopping?

Thailand has shopping options for everyone, whether you’re looking for luxury or bargains. From upscale malls to lively street markets, you’ll find something that fits your taste and budget.

Is Thailand affordable or expensive?

Thailand is affordable depending on what you buy. Non-branded items are very cheap, especially at markets like Chatuchak in Bangkok and the Night Bazaar in Chiang Mai. However, high profit margins and taxes can make some items as pricey as in other countries.

Are luxury bags cheaper in Thailand?

In Thailand, luxury bags typically aren’t less expensive. Places like Siam Paragon and Gaysorn Village showcase numerous luxury brands, but prices remain high due to import taxes and profit margins. While occasional sales may occur, don’t anticipate a substantial price decrease compared to your home country.

What can you get for 1000 baht in Thailand?

A budget of 1000 baht can go a long way in Thailand. You can pick up several items:

  1. Thai Silk: High-quality and intricate designs make it a popular purchase.

  2. Thai Spices: Enough to bring home a taste of Thailand.

  3. Soap Carvings: Artfully crafted, perfect for gifts.

  4. Handmade Bags: Available in various styles and sizes.

  5. Thai Snacks: From durian chips to seaweed, you can sample many.

What do Thai people buy the most?

Thai people often buy practical, everyday items that reflect their rich cultural heritage. They commonly purchase:

  1. Fresh Food from Markets: Local produce and ingredients for home cooking.

  2. Clothing: Trendy yet affordable fashion found in street markets.

  3. Spa Products: Skincare items like natural soaps and lotions.

GuidesThings To DoTravel
Tags
Photo of Phuwadech Sombatdee

Phuwadech Sombatdee

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Mos is a dynamic content creator exploring exciting new areas of social media, pop culture, and lifestyle. His internship in creative content sparked his passion for this career path.

Related Articles

How to find trustworthy brokers in 2024

How to find trustworthy brokers in 2024

Published: 09:00, 28 August 2024
How to get an MRT card in Bangkok

How to get an MRT card in Bangkok

Published: 16:12, 27 August 2024
Thai food cuisine guide for travellers in Thailand

Thai food cuisine guide for travellers in Thailand

Published: 15:28, 27 August 2024
Chiang Mai Night Bazaar travel guide

Chiang Mai Night Bazaar travel guide

Published: 14:55, 27 August 2024
Check Also
Close