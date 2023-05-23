Best Restaurants to try in ICONSIAM

Discover the latest updates on ICONSIAM‘s 2023 restaurants! Join us today to try out some tasty options if you’re looking for places to eat in ICONSIAM. With 10 diverse restaurants, we’ll take you on a culinary journey through the world of food. Don’t miss these exceptional dining destinations filled with delicious food and pleasant dining settings. Quickly check the list to find standout restaurants worth visiting. Let’s explore together and see what ICONSIAM has to offer!

Top 10 ICONSIAM’s best restaurants

1. Great Harbour

Calling all buffet enthusiasts! Indulge at Great Harbour, Thailand’s largest buffet. With over 200 high-quality options, this experience is worth every baht. Delight in a diverse selection of Japanese, seafood, and international cuisines. And don’t forget the delectable assortment of sweets and fruits. All this for under 1,000 Thai baht. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by!

Cuisine: International

Service hour: 11:30 – 14:30 / 17:30 – 21:30

Location: 6th Floor, ICONSIAM

2. Sushiro

Sushiro is a popular sushi restaurant loved by many! They have a unique concept of a moving belt filled with sushi and hot dishes made right in front of you. Simply select your desired items from a screen, and they will be brought to your table. With prices starting at just 40 baht per plate, you can enjoy a wide variety of sushi options conveniently moving along the conveyor belt. Don’t miss out on this delightful dining experience at Sushiro!

Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 10:30 – 21:30

Location: UG Floor, ICONSIAM

3. Jumbo Seafood

Embark on a tasty trip as we eat the famous Stir-Fried Chili Crab at Jumbo Seafood. Jumbo Seafood has opened its first Thai location. In Singapore, it is known for having great food. Prepare to be amazed by this dish’s amazing flavours, which come from a blend of more than 10 spices that work well together. Stir-Fried Chili Crab is a must-try because of how good it tastes and how popular it is.

Cuisine: Seafood

Service hour: 11:00 – 21:30

Location: G Floor, The Veranda Zone, ICONSIAM

4. Unagi Toku

Unagi Toku at ICONSIAM is a must-visit restaurant for Japanese Eel Lovers. As the first of its kind in Thailand, it has become a sought-after destination for eel enthusiasts. Indulge in the succulent flavours of Japanese eel, expertly prepared and enhanced with a secret sauce that imparts a rich and delightful taste.

Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 11:00 – 21:00

Location: 4th Floor, SIAM Takashimaya Zone, Icon Siam

5. Ginger Farm Kitchen

Looking for delicious Northern Thai food? Look no further than Ginger Farm Kitchen. Renowned for its Northern Thai cuisine, this restaurant offers a menu featuring authentic dishes from the region and a fusion of flavours. Prepare to be captivated by the incredible atmosphere they have crafted, ensuring a fantastic dining experience you’ll thoroughly enjoy. Visit Ginger Farm Kitchen and indulge in the best of Northern Thai cuisine.

Cuisine: Northern Thai

Service hour: 10:00 – 22:00

Location: 6th Floor, ICONSIAM

6. Kub Kao’ Kub Pla

Kub Kao’ Kub Pla is a popular Thai restaurant with bold flavours that will please your taste buds. Don’t miss their must-try dish, which is soft-shell crab that is fried and served with a spicy Southern sauce. The combination of chewy rice noodles and authentic Southern flavours creates a truly delightful experience. Add soft-shell crab and fresh vegetables to the dish to make it even better. Get ready to enjoy this tasty and rich work of art in the kitchen.

Cuisine: Thai

Service hour: 10:00 – 22:00

Location: 5th Floor, ICONSIAM

7. Kyoto Uji Saryo

Let’s satisfy the cravings for green tea and Japanese cuisine at Kyoto Uji Saryo Matcha Cafe in ICONSIAM. Discover the authentic Kyoto way of making green tea while savouring their wonderful selection. As the first branch of its kind in Thailand, this renowned cafe is a must-visit destination for tea enthusiasts and foodies alike. Explore the traditional flavours of Kyoto and enjoy a unique dining experience at ICONSIAM’s Kyoto Uji Saryo Matcha Cafe.

Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 10:30 – 21:30

Location: UG Floor, SIAM Takashimaya Zone, ICONSIAM

8. Guljak Topokki

Enjoy the popularity of Guljak Topokki & Chicken! Experience. You are guaranteed to be happy! Don’t miss their sweet and spicy fried chicken covered in delicious sauces. Even if you prefer plain fried chicken, it’s equally delicious. And for a truly memorable experience, dip into the Tteokbokki soup. Customise your order according to your preferences.

Cuisine: Korean

Service hour: 11:00 – 22:00

Location: 6th Floor, ICONSIAM

9. Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop

At Tasty Congee & Noodle Wantun Shop, you can eat real Hong Kong congee and crispy dough sticks. Treat yourself to these signature dishes, which include Hong Kong-style congee, wantun noodles, thinly wrapped wantun dumplings, and long, crispy dough sticks. These dishes taste great together because they have flavours that go well with each other. Don’t forget to try the sweet and savoury special sauce that makes the food taste even better.

Cuisine: Hong Kong

Service hour: 11:00 – 22:00

Location: G Floor, The VERANDA zone, ICONSIAM

10. Nice to Sea You

Experience the authentic flavours of Korea at Nice Two Sea U restaurant! Indulge in Korean barbecue and seafood dishes that will awaken your taste buds. With both indoor and outdoor seating options, including a rooftop view of the picturesque Chao Phraya River, this restaurant offers a delightful dining experience. Capture the beauty of the sunset while enjoying your meal and create stunning memories. Don’t miss the opportunity to savour the best of Korean cuisine in this charming setting.

Cuisine: Korean seafood

Service hour: Monday – Friday 11:00 – 22:00 / Saturday – Sunday & public holidays 10:30 – 22:00

Location: 5th Floor, ICONSIAM

A meal at these best restaurants in ICONSIAM will satisfy your craving for a unique dining experience. Discover the best places to eat in this foodie paradise with the help of my carefully collected map. Get ready for a food adventure unlike any other. Have a great time trying new foods!

