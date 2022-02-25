Connect with us

Travel Guide: Top 5 magical night markets in Thailand 2022

Pete

Published

 on 

Train Night Market in Ratchada, which was closed due to covid | Photo Unsplash

Thailand’s night markets are sure to provide a memorable holiday experience. These colourful community hubs of local trade and fares can be found in every major city across the country, from Chiang Mai to Phuket, from Bangkok to Krabi.

Each the top night markets in Thailand has something unique to offer, whether it’s a unique type of item at extremely low prices, great cultural shows, or incredible food. To help kickstart your evening urban adventure, we’ve created a shortlist of the 5 best night markets for you to visit in Thailand in 2022.

1. Rot Fai Market (Train Night Market)
The Rot Fai Market in Bangkok is possibly the best one yet, and it’s located right behind Seacon Square Shopping Mall in Bangkok. There are three sections: Market Zone, Warehouse Zone and Rod’s Antiques.

The Market Zone is similar to most night markets in Thailand, except larger, with more than 2,000 stalls selling everything from clothing to housewares.

The Warehouse Zone and Rod’s Antiques are the most interesting sections, selling unique second-hand products, hobby equipment such as old cameras and bikes, as well as collectables and souvenirs.

Shopping aside, there are many street food vendors here. Barbecue stands, noodle shops, cheap cocktails, ice cream and Thai tea/coffee booths are all here to fulfill your carnal cravings. You can enjoy listening to live music while sitting back to relax and enjoy your delicious street food delicacies.

Location: Google Maps
Open hours: Thursday-Sunday from 5pm to 1am (closed Monday-Wednesday)

2. Krabi Town Walking Street
This weekly event, which began in 2013, gives tourists a peak into Southern Thailand life, while also introducing them to local craftsmen and artists who come to sell their goods. A night market in Thailand wouldn’t be a night market if there weren’t excellent snacks to be had, so there are plenty of Thai street food favourites to choose from.

With approximately 50 booths selling a selection of goods and street food, it attracts a surprisingly large crowd.

This weekly event is famous for the wide range of items available, which includes everything from T-shirts to handcrafted leather bags, gardening tools, and jewelry. It gives you a taste of life in southern Thailand and introduces you to local craftsmen, who frequently come here to showcase their crafts.

Location: Google Maps
Opening hours: Friday – Sunday from 5:30pm to 10pm (closed Monday-Thursday)

3. Phuket Walking Street
Every Sunday evening, Phuket Walking Street takes over the majestic Thalang Road in Phuket Old Town. It offers tourists a chance to experience traditional southern Thai cuisine, as well as appreciate local handicrafts and souvenir vendors. The weekly event is obviously family oriented, with many vendors, musical performances, and other entertaining activities.

It’s surrounded by the picturesque buildings of Phuket, with Sino-Portuguese style that mixes the arts of the East and the West. Tourists can buy a wide range of products, including street food, drinks, snacks, sweets, Thai cuisine, Western cuisine, and souvenirs. Visitors can also enjoy live music and entertainment on the walkway.

Location: Google Maps
Opening hours: Saturday–Sunday from 4pm to 11pm

4. Tha Pae Sunday Walking Street
This is Chiang Mai’s go-to shopping experience, open every Sunday, so make sure you plan accordingly.

It has a diverse range of food, arts and crafts. The souvenirs, especially the handcrafted ones reflect the character of Northern Thailand. You’ll usually find a variety of local activities, as well.

The 1-kilometre-long section stretches from Tha Pae Gate to Ratchadamnoen Road in the west, through the centre of the city’s main tourism area.

Location: Google Maps
Opening hours: Sundays from 4pm to 10pm

5. Hua Hin Night Market
The Night Market is a tradition for most Thais visiting Hua Hin, located on the northern end of the Malay peninsula in southern Thailand. Weekends can be filled with people, so visiting on weekdays is a more peaceful and pleasurable experience.

The street transforms into a night market at 6pm, but the excitement doesn’t really pick up until around 7 o’clock. As with other Thai markets, you’ll discover a large range of clothes, arts and crafts, CDs and DVDs.

The street is largely filled with seafood restaurants. If seafood isn’t your style, there’s plenty of other options, including sticky mango rice, roti, mango salad, noodles, spring rolls, Isaan goodies, steak and barbecue.

Location: Google Maps
Opening hours: Monday-Friday, 5pm to 1am

 

    Pete

    He is addicted to coffee, and he depends on it. When he's not writing about news, travel or property content for The Thaiger, he's either playing video games or watching movies. A true nerd and geek

