Kenyan envoy urges stronger Thai-African trade and academic ties

Thailand and African nations should enhance bilateral trade, investment, and academic exchanges to foster stronger ties and expand business prospects, according to Kenyan ambassador to Thailand, Kiptiness Lindsay Kimwole.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, August 28, Kimwole, who also serves as the dean of the African Ambassadors’ Group, advocated for increased Thai investment in Africa. His comments were made in anticipation of the cultural event, The Colours of Africa 2024.

Kimwole highlighted the significance of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), the world’s largest free trade area by member states. The CFTA aims to stimulate economic growth by eliminating trade barriers and facilitating the free movement of people within Africa, a framework that could benefit Thai entrepreneurs navigating the African market.

Africa, with its population of 1.3 billion, including a burgeoning middle class, presents an enticing market for Thai businesses. Kimwole noted that nearly half of the population belongs to this emerging demographic, making it an ideal target for Thai goods and services.

“We would like to encourage you to come and set up business in African countries and take advantage of the CFTA and the African market.”

The Kenyan ambassador further suggested that Thai companies could manufacture goods in Africa and either re-import them to Thailand or distribute them globally. Simultaneously, he encouraged African investors to explore opportunities in Thailand.

Kimwole also stressed the importance of academic collaboration between Thailand and Africa. Recalling his visit to Khon Kaen University with other African ambassadors in 2023, he observed a lack of African-focused subjects at the university level. He recommended more joint academic projects between Thai and African institutions.

“I have seen Asian studies, European Studies and American Studies but I have never seen African Studies. When are we going to have a knowledge exchange if we do not have universities exchanging information? There should be such exchanges to promote friendship and cooperation.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and 12 African embassies will host the Colours of Africa event from today to September 11 at CentralWorld. The event aims to enhance people-to-people ties, bilateral trade, and cultural exchanges between Thailand and Africa.

The participating embassies include those of Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ghana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Botswana, and South Africa, reported Bangkok Post.