Best restaurants to try in EmQuartier

PHOTO: Theunis Viljoen LRPS (Flickr)

Make your way to the vibrant neighbourhood of Phrom Phong on Sukhumvit Road and indulge in a culinary adventure at EmQuartier shopping mall’s best restaurants. Located in the heart of the city, these dining establishments offer a diverse range of cuisines that are sure to exceed your expectations.

Top 10 EmQuartier restaurants

1. Mozza By Cocotte

Begin your journey at Mozza By Cocotte, an exquisite Italian restaurant that stays true to its roots. This establishment takes pride in serving authentic, homemade Italian dishes inspired by traditional family recipes. With its unique concept of using premium ingredients and encouraging shared dining experiences, Mozza By Cocotte promises to create unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this genuine Italian culinary gem.

Location: Ground floor (The Helix Quartier)

Operating hours: 08:00 AM – 11:00 PM

2. ZaapClassic

Next on our list is ZaapClassic, a restaurant specialising in delectable northeastern Thai cuisine. What sets this place apart is its fusion of fresh seafood with various styles of som tam (papaya salad), offering a delightful array of menu options. Moreover, ZaapClassic pays meticulous attention to every step, including the use of delectable fish sauce sourced exclusively from Udon Thani. Indulge in the flavours of Isaan and savour dishes like the seafood salad and razor clam som tam.

Location: B Floor, Quartier FoodHall (The WaterFall Quartier)

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 09:00 PM

3. D’ARK

For a luxurious and relaxing café experience, head to D’ARK on the ground floor. This stylish establishment boasts both indoor and outdoor seating, allowing you to unwind in a charming setting reminiscent of the urban outdoors. Catering to coffee enthusiasts, D’ARK offers a comprehensive selection of beverages, delectable food options, and a variety of health-conscious menu items. From morning to evening, satisfy your cravings and enjoy the utmost indulgence.

Location: Ground floor (The Helix Quartier)

Operating hours: 07:30 AM – 10:00 PM

4. Lukkaithong

Lukkaithong is a Thai and Chinese restaurant that offers a wide selection of delicious dishes suitable for the whole family. Their Golden Flake Shrimp is a must-try, prepared using the signature technique of Khun Saeng. They also serve a heavenly Fish Tawadi Curry, prepared with their own Southern curry paste for an authentic taste.

Location: 6th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

5. Hokkai Don

A Japanese restaurant that specialises in rice bowl dishes. Unlike traditional sushi, Hokkai Don offers various rice bowls with different fish and seafood toppings. Each dish is meticulously prepared, and the ingredients are carefully selected daily, ensuring freshness and deliciousness.

Location: 6th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

6. La Monita Mexican Urban Cantina

A well-known Mexican restaurant with an EmQuartier branch. With over 10 years of experience, La Monita offers authentic Mexican cuisine, including must-try dishes like steak tacos, fish tacos, and guacamole. It’s the perfect place to experience the true flavours of Mexican food without travelling far.

Location: 6th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 9:30 PM

7. Man Fu Yuan Kitchen

An upscale Chinese restaurant known for its fine dining experience. They offer a variety of interesting dishes, including XO Seafood Fried Rice, Dim Sum, and authentic Chinese dishes that rival the flavours found in China. The warm ambiance adds to the overall dining experience, making it a great choice for a meal with loved ones.

Location: 8th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

8. South Tiger

Discover the culinary sensation of South Tiger, a popular Southern Thai restaurant that perfectly captures the essence of the region. With its trendy decor featuring stylish wallpapers and a vibrant atmosphere, this restaurant is a must-visit destination. Indulge in a wide array of delectable dishes, including the elusive Khai Phalo, a true delicacy. Don’t forget to try their innovative twist on the classic Bai Liang stir-fried with eggs. And of course, explore the menu’s tempting selection of authentic Southern curries. Prepare yourself for a remarkable dining experience that showcases the rich flavours of the South at South Tiger.

Location: 6th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 11:00 AM – 09:00 PM

9. Le Dalat

Don’t miss out on Le Dalat restaurant if you’re a fan of Vietnamese cuisine. Renowned for its genuine flavours and authentic recipes, this restaurant offers a diverse range of local dishes from Vietnam. From the classic Nem Nuong (grilled pork sausage) to their Pho and delectable sugarcane shrimp, they have something to satisfy every palate. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or a health-conscious individual, this is a dining destination you simply can’t afford to miss. Experience the true essence of Vietnamese cuisine at Le Dalat Restaurant and indulge in a culinary journey like no other.

Location: 7th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

10. ThongSmith

Indulge in the exquisite flavours of ThongSmith, a well-known boat noodle restaurant. Their premium boat noodle broth is packed with robust and intense flavours, complemented by tender and high-quality beef that simply melts in your mouth. It’s a culinary delight that will leave your taste buds craving for more. Don’t forget to explore their delectable menu options, including the savoury Kurobuta pork and the tasty pork bone soup. Missing out on this exceptional dining experience is simply not an option!

Location: 7th floor, EmQuartier

Operating hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

