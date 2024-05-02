Explore Phuket’s biggest shopping mall: The new Jungceylon Phuket

Jungceylon Phuket

Everyone in Phuket knows what Jungceylon is – the biggest shopping mall in Patong, Phuket. Recently undergoing a renovation, this mall has become the ultimate destination for any shopping enthusiast. It has an impressive collection of apparel, accessories, beauty products, and electronics, just to name a few. Plus, it’s also the perfect place to grab a bite to eat and have some fun. So, what can you expect in the newly renovated Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket? Let’s take a look!

Jungceylon is a massive shopping mall, covering an area of 200,000 square metres (and 70,000 square metres of that are just for shops!) in Patong, Phuket. So, trying to explore the whole mall in just one day might seem like a big challenge. However, they split the mall into 4 different zones. That means you can take your time and explore one zone in a day, or if you’re feeling adventurous, you can try to see them all in one day!

Have a zone-by-zone adventure at Jungceylon Phuket

Start your journey at The Bay Zone. It’s a gateway to exclusive deals, souvenirs, and moments of zen. If you’re a tourist, be sure to stop by the Tourist Privilege Booth to snag your discount card, which offers up to 70% off at select stores at Jungceylon. The Bay is also home to Jungceylon’s iconic attraction: the iconic Chinese Junk Boat with its own catwalk. If you’re lucky, you might be able to watch some delightful shows here.

Feeling a bit hungry? Grab a snack or have some delicious food at The Jungle Zone. This part of Jungceylon has two different food spots: Love Eat and Food Bazaar. You can also find a range of Thai massages and spas to rejuvenate your body. And when you’re ready to shop til you drop, you will be happy to find a wide selection of fashion stores here.

Still not satisfied with your shopping? Then head over to The Botanica Zone. Here, you can find both Thai and International designer brands, as well as electronic stores, department stores, and supermarkets. The whole family can have fun, too, thanks to the SF Cinema, XD theater, Kidzooona, and Froggy’s Fun Park.

Your last stop is The Garden Zone. With its variety of restaurants and bars, it’s the perfect destination to savour a leisurely afternoon or toast the night away.

Ready to discover everything that Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket has to offer? The mall is ready to welcome you daily from 11.00 to 22.00.

Sponsored